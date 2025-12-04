From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Baird's avatar
Patrick Baird
12h

Love all of Takeshi’s yakuza movies, this trilogy is fascinating, taken as a whole

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture