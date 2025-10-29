I never wanted to track my prison sentence based on movie releases, but as a movie fan, I couldn’t help it. It proved to be depressing when my sentence coincided with a whole “John Wick” trilogy, and surely it would have encapsulated the fourth movie were it not for pandemic delays. I felt more time had passed with the frequent remakes that would come out. I read the initial praise for “One Cut Of The Dead”, bookmarking it as something I would want to see when I was out. But I was unprepared for the movie to be remade before I would arrive at the exits. And from France, no less!

“One Cut Of The Dead” is a horror movie indulging in that one-take gimmick, which was once a novelty and was now becoming old hat due to digital advances (a one-take movie, “Birdman”, won the Oscar for Best Picture!). Still, “One Cut” doesn’t rest on this one trick, instead representing both a violent low budget horror movie as well as an industry satire. Which, again, “Birdman”, but at least this one’s in Japan!

“One Cut” begins with a zombie film tableau, the dead rising in an abandoned warehouse as victims retreat and reload. As the survivors fret and flee, we soon learn that this is simply a zombie movie production, the crew figuring out how to fix mistakes on the fly. The makeup crew congregates and discusses the next few set-ups, only to find out that there are real zombies attacking them on the set. So continues a movie about a movie where the dead have risen from the Earth. Unbowed, the director attempts to get as much coverage as possible, building to a gruesome meta conclusion. Seems like a pretty straightforward wrap!

Except that, from that point, we shift away from this story (and that shot) to go back to the origins of that zombie film, which are specifically the origins of the movie we’re watching. A panicked director frets over whether he can make “One Cut Of The Dead”, not only because of the technical aspect of a single take, but because of the genre. The kicker is that the movie is going to be filmed in one take, but live. The bloodshed of that opening yields to the possibility of creative types scratching their head thinking, will this work? Through a mess of very funny slapstick, we learn the answer will be, at best, “barely.”

“One Cut Of The Dead” is thus a fairly unique movie, generating laughs by mocking the amount of work that goes into a showy one-take without ever illustrating why it would be done. A little inside, as far as film critique. It does leave space for the French, of all people, to provide analysis in “Final Cut”. This is a French language take on the material, and in the early going, they pretty much stick to the original template from the earlier movie. Since it’s a gimmick within a gimmick within a gimmick, there’s a question as to why this was done, creating a gimmick turducken, although that seems part of the gag.

The movie deviates once it gets into the filmmaking stages. Not only is the director (French superstar Romain Duris) cowed by the idea of a zombie movie, he’s also thrown off by the fact that he’s working with Japanese producers on a Japanese movie. The suggestion is taking the complex structure of the first film and adding yet another unique layer of remove to it. Essentially, we’re inside the matrix of film gimmicks. This superficially results in more intense performances – Duris in particular makes a meal out of this character – though it is, in the end, an experiment, one explicitly about an experiment.

This shouldn’t surprise given that it’s from Michel Hazanavicius. A decade ago, he won the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for “The Artist”, itself an experiment – a modern day silent movie, specifically about silent movies. Prior to that was maybe a greater achievement, that being two “OSS 117” movies, throwback spy films that adapted Cold War novels into tongue-in-cheek genre parodies, somewhere between James Bond and Austin Powers (and featuring a devilishly-handsome Jean Dujardin looking like Bond-era Sean Connery). Hazanavicius likes to fool around a bit. You just kind of wish, in this case, he abandoned the mimicry and dove harder into the idea of making something kinda scary instead of just another genre goof-off.

I should tell you, if you’re out there, there’s apparently never been a better time to sell drugs. I’m kidding, sort of. According to this article, drug prosecutions have plummeted to their lowest numbers in decades. This is largely because it’s not being prioritized by the government. And these are federal drug prosecutions, not state-level, so this is a bigger deal. A federal drug charge usually involves interstate commerce, and if you’re crossing state lines to move product, you’re not doing it to sell a measly eight-ball. The story, which is technically true, is that the Department of Justice has allocated resources initially made for drug cases to immigration, specifically the apprehension, and often kidnapping, of people perceived to be in America illegally.

If only it were so! The Department of Justice is actively working with Instagram to identify dissenters. National Security measures are now being dedicated to seeking out social media expressions of “far-left sentiment” based on a broadly-written memorandum that plainly violates your First Amendment rights. We knew that we lived in a police state because our weak-skinned President couldn’t tolerate criticism. But now we know exactly how much Meta is involved in an attempt to criminalize activism. Keep in mind, these goons don’t win because they arrest some guys who are outspoken. They win when they scare you. I don’t scare easily. Neither should you. Let’s keep telling the truth.