To me, the perfect kind of career in Hollywood is one where you succeed and you fail, you reach the top of the industry but you also endure at least one cold spell. And you try everything, in spite of expectations, forever unpredictable. Your films are anticipated, but truly, no one ever knows what to expect. This was Steven Soderbergh as he headed into retirement just as I was headed into prison. Because of how I calculated the time in my head, I was discouraged to realize that I had no Soderbergh movies to which I could look forward. And then he proceed to unretire and direct eight feature-length films while I was down, and that’s not counting “Magic Mike XXL” (for which he shot second unit) or the various streaming projects he filmed. Call him cold and clinical, call him opaque, but don’t call him lazy.

It’s amazing how busy he stays when people are constantly saying “no” to him. Such was the case with “No Sudden Move”, which initially fell apart during COVID, only to regain shape right afterwards, swapping out one mooted A-List cast for another. The result is a throwback to the funny, edgy crime films earlier in his career, particularly the you-can’t-beat-that twofer of “Out Of Sight” and “The Limey” from the late nineties. I realize I might be talking to plenty of readers on the younger side, so if you haven’t seen those movies, what are you doing here talking to me? Go, watch them, stop wasting your life on my broken convict prose.

This is MEGASTAR WEEK and “No Sudden Move” is not at all absent of big names, but the lead, ostensibly, is Don Cheadle. I watched this with someone and they remarked that they hadn’t seen him in anything lately. I had to stop and wonder what exactly he had been doing recently other than having his time wasted by Marvel. You’d think killing Iron Man would open up an opportunity for Cheadle’s War Machine. Instead, they strung him along with an “Armor Wars” movie that was never going to happen, and then used one of the lesser shows on Disney Plus to reveal he had been an alien Skrull impersonating James Rhodes going back several movies. Is Soderbergh casting him, or saving him?

Cheadle’s casting here reminds both of gangster Snoopy in “Out Of Sight” and Mouse in Carl Franklin’s “Devil In A Blue Dress”. He’s noticeably less motor-mouthed now than he was then, a tired and exasperated career criminal, though no less textured. Those movies were derived from novels by Elmore Leonard and Walter Mosely, super-respectively, though “No Sudden Move” has the vibe of a novelistic caper without having a source material beyond the script. And yet you can’t stop playing out the conflicts in your head when Cheadle’s Curt has to unite with shady, scrupulous Ronald (Benicio Del Toro, delivering as usual) and chatty, reckless Charley (Kieran Culkin).

It’s 1954. Their assignment is simple – kidnap an upper middle-class-family and secure pivotal financial papers for a purring, sinister boss (Brendan Fraser). His meek accountant (David Harbour) is powerless underneath this stress, but he decides to provide fraudulent paperwork instead, likely being aware of what Curt is not - he and his family (including a wife played by filmmaker and frequent Soderbergh collaborator Amy Seimetz) are likely dead in the ensuing mess anyway. Curt correctly does the calculus and realizes he’s one of three pawns with differing motives, serving a boss with his own designs, and threatening a weak man who also serves a similarly indifferent and shady employer.

Curt is wary of the entire situation, but it’s Ronald who figures out that whatever papers they need could start a bidding war. Which is when you find out why this movie takes place in 1950’s Detroit, turning this into speculative fiction for those who know a little something about the car industry (don’t worry, it’s not hard to keep up). In one of his many Tough Guy Boss roles, Ray Liotta shows up, with a younger wife played by Julia Fox, who is, by herself, pretty basic foreshadowing. Jon Hamm, loving his character actor period, is a detective who starts to realize this is a more complex caper than he expected. And yes, there is a plot-pivotal appearance by Matt Damon late in the game, because Damon hangs in the rafters on Soderbergh sets like Spider-Man, always waiting for his moment to drop in.

This is a smaller movie than its scope would lead you to believe, filled with schemers in cramped rooms who await quick but consequential explosions of violence. Soderbergh’s interest in genre elements has always been stripped-down basic but satisfying, and the movie has a great eye for minimal period details. There’s another jazzy score from David Holmes, the one that fueled the delights of the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies and gave his actioner “Haywire” a groovy cool. Really the film operates on its own vibes – it’s a particularly delightful bonus as screenwriter Ed Solomon begins to weave in elements of real life history, making “No Sudden Move” more than just crime movie thrills but an actual account of the continuing squeeze that capitalism places on everyone, including the people who believe they’re at the top of the pyramid.

