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jen harrington's avatar
jen harrington
9h

I really wanted to see this when it came out - I saw This Is Martin Bonner the first time I got to go to Sundance and it’s a movie that absolutely shouldn’t work but is so sensitive and nuanced that I was riveted. I also have always loved Craig Robinson and thought he would be great at deeper work. And yet somehow I missed it and still haven’t seen it. Thank you for reminding me about it.

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