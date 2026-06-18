Morris is lost. Well, he’s home, but “home” is now Germany. This American thirteen year old (played by Markees Christmas) is, like most kids, just luggage to a parent who has to move. Yes, his father (Craig Robinson) had to take a soccer coaching job somewhere around the world, and yes, Dad is being supportive and delicate about the situation. But this is still a case of Dad’s needs taking precedence over a kid’s coming-of-age at a very precise time in his life. If these obstacles weren’t tough enough, Mom is not in the picture, something that Dad wrestles with considerably.

Young Morris doesn’t speak German – he’s learning, but it’s hardly something that excites him. His father is a little more fluent, but they’re outsiders, they don’t know where to go when they go out, or even when to go. Dad’s late-night excursions seem to only be drinks with other coaches, necessary team-building activities for an outsider. So when the son becomes Morris From America to his white German schoolmates, it’s alienating. Morris quietly stews, he frets. You can see him calculate in his mind how he should properly deal with bullies when they’re all white, and they all boast a home court. When the pretty blonde girl from school begins eyeing him, he’s equally perplexed, a combination of culture shock and hormonal chaos.

Already, you get an idea of where this is all going. Morris is going to try to become one of the popular students. He’s gonna fight with Dad, who may have dragged him to a country he doesn’t recognize, but also is dealing with the scattered emotions of a thirteen year old boy. There’s going to be a fight, they’re going to make up. Then there’s going to be an understanding, one that has grave consequences, but it’s a situation that resolves itself peacefully, because it’s a movie. And yes, they’re going to toy around with the idea that there’s almost no Black culture in Germany, which reduces the German students’ understanding of Morris to stereotypes, stereotypes of which he does not embody. Mostly, you’re dealing with stereotypes of Black men, because Black kids don’t exist in a larger pop cultural world to non-Black people – they’re just soon-to-be-men, soon-to-be-stereotypes.

Which gets us into some interesting territory in regards to self-expression. Morris doesn’t have a way to honestly express himself, so he gets into rapping. He feels that at least his father would co-sign this because Dad once made music, and still carries around the recorded tape cassettes from his youth of his freestyles (which plays off Craig Robinson’s own musical past, as he once taught music). But Morris bumps into the problem many thirteen year olds struggle with – what does he even write about? What does a thirteen year old write about in the first place? More pointedly, what does a thirteen year old rap about? He knows what he usually listens to in rap. But he also knows what German kids might expect from a rapper from America. I get it. I wrote short stories in grade school about a character who was a cool adult who hooked up with a lot of women. I might as well have been writing about astronauts in another dimension.

This is handled delicately via interactions between Morris’ only ally, his German tutor Inka. Played with an effervescent charm by the Greta Gerwig-ish Carla Juri, Inka is both a teacher for Morris but also a sounding board, completely respectful of Morris’ own youthful uncertainty. It does seem like maybe he has a crush on her – I mean, obviously – and she’s stuck between platonically returning affection, guiding his education, and providing the slightest bit of support that he’s not getting in a household without a mother, and with a father who is busy more often than not. Inka doesn’t realize it, but Morris needs more than a tutor, particularly one that might overstep her bounds.

Inka is straddling the same issue as Morris’ father, wondering how much Morris needs and trying to recalibrate when wrong, especially with a thirteen year old who can’t make sense of what he wants. I remember being thirteen – I wanted something new all the time, and my interests and desires were often contradictory. Morris’ dad recognizes this too. This is a more serious performance from Robinson, a capable comedic performance who has shined in a number of lead and supporting roles over the years. He strikes the right notes as a father who wants to be a stern authority figure but also can see that Morris sometimes needs a friend. There’s a lovely moment when he sees a chance to take sides in regards to a conflict between Inka and Morris. A more measured take, person-to-person, would suggest that Inka does have a point of contention, and means well. Instead, he erects an emotional barrier around himself, shutting Inka’s concerns down in respect for his son. Robinson could have played that with his signature warmth, but the actor seems to grasp that sometimes, love’s gotta be a cold glove to a third party.

The way the kids surround Morris in Germany reminded me of when you first hit the yard. Everyone wants to check your paperwork, they want to know who they’re living with, who they’re sitting with, who they’re breaking bread with. Some guys land on the compound and they have people, they’ve got associates who can vouch for you. All well and good, but you need that black and white. People want to know if you have a sex charge on your jacket, or if you decided to cooperate with the government for a lesser sentence. If you’ve harmed children, or if you’re a snitch, you can’t be trusted. The result is that you get policed by the other inmates. You get denied certain privileges and reliefs. That’s a best-case scenario. Some are simply hunted.

I don’t believe in checking someone’s paperwork, and that’s for two reasons, one of them principled, one less-so. Firstly, if I have to determine someone’s character, I don’t need a piece of paper. I don’t need any literature written by the “authorities”. The government does not replace my morality, and miss me with their attempts to do so. Any paperwork someone might have, detailing their crimes and their sentence, is fruit of the poisoned tree. I spit on the word of the courts in regards to my fellow man. The government is not going to tell me if I can trust this man or not. I do that on my own. I outsource judgment to no institution.

But the other reason… yeah, you don’t need paperwork to know these things. Every time a new bus arrives at the prison, and a whole bunch of fresh arrivals step off, you only need about five seconds to know what kind of crime is on their jacket. Not ONCE was I ever surprised to know. As for people who cooperated, I don’t respect snitching on principle. But again, I know how the system works and how they pit the accused against each other, they bargain with men and use any leverage possible to get one man to roll over another. Generally, these people are gonna creep you out and let you down in other ways – they’re gonna leave dirty clothing out, they’re gonna spit when they talk. People tell on themselves in closed quarters. Sometimes figuratively, sometimes not – I remember men casually asking someone with a sex crime what his charge was (which is behavior typically frowned upon – you typically don’t just ask). His explanation – folksy, friendly, casual – was a detailed description of a genuinely horrifying and frankly bizarre account of sexual abuse, a story I will NEVER repeat but cannot forget. And he said it the way we’d explain how we were late to renew our driver’s license. Why ask for paperwork when there are guys like that hanging around?