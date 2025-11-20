From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Charlotte Simmons
11h

Distinctly remember watching Sky High as a child and thinking how hard it must have been for them to find an actor who could manifest and then throw fireballs to play Warren Peace.

Side note: Michael Angarano played the lead in that movie, and last year he wrote-directed-starred-in this profoundly elementary road joint called Sacramento, where Kristen Stewart has all of 70 seconds of screentime as the pregnant wife of Michael Cera, who's one of the two leads. Maya Erskine is there too. It's all very bizarre; I can only suspect it was made in the spirit of the Sandler ensemble pieces where the film is really just a side project to chip away at while the actors are on vacation.

Ellen from Endwell
12h

Who are the real criminals and bad actors, the ones truly ruining others' lives with their words and actions and deserving of rehabilitation or punishment, is a question the polls don't seem to want to address. But movies and TV shows do. It's why I think some are so popular. They say what we really think but dare not say out loud, that the criminals we punish are a scapegoat or stand-in for the criminals we dare not.

