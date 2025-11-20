We have all become cinematic skeptics. We know so much about movies. There was the DVD era, where special features showed us exactly how the onscreen effects were created. That led to the smartphone era, where we learned how to create effects onscreen – an fx studio in 1980 was basically reduced to a throw-in feature on a phone in 2025. So when we see movies today, no matter how incredible the onscreen events may be, we know how they were practically created. When we see a physical creature onscreen, we know how it’s a puppet, we understand how it is operated. When it is digital, we recognize pixels, and somehow accept their lack of a relationship with surrounding environments.

I sometimes wonder what it was like to grow up in a different era when no one told any of these secrets. In the 1950’s, with very little mass media, did they just assume characters were being attacked by giant animals? When people saw Ray Harryhausen movies, did they assume that the skeletons were actually up and standing and reanimated through some sort of wizardry? I imagine the initial thrill of watching “Star Wars” in its first run in 1977 was being able to accept that these events were happening somewhere aside from a distant studio far far away at a time somewhat earlier than that month.

In this case, I think we might be in the same boat regarding “Moon Garden” – I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this. A nightmare vision combining the inhuman terror of Nicolas Winding Refn and the magical realism of Terry Gilliam, “Moon Garden” is a straight-up immersive fantasy where the viewer never truly gets to center themselves. It is an expressionist journey into the unknown for a young child, but it has enough visual nightmare fuel to haunt kids and adults forever. It’s an adventure where you’re not quite sure if you’re ever moving forward or backwards, and where you’d be headed. It’s a movie, but maybe it’s something more.

The basic concept of “Moon Garden” is that a small child has succumbed to a coma after falling down the stairs. As the doctors race to bring her out, to save her life and restore her to her family, we see her in a strange netherworld. She is surrounded by beasts and ghouls, creatures with no faces and only teeth, men who operate with their own twisted musicality, creatures that slither towards her. Either this is a brilliant child actor or she was legitimately terrified by the specters onscreen, many created by practical effects. Either that, or these are real phantoms, sprung from, maybe, Clive Barker’s imagination. There is a bit of stop motion animation, and it seems like some footage was filmed in reverse and quickly played back. There are a lot of chattering teeth. These are not friendly creatures. I might have these practical explanations all wrong. It could be dark magic.

The movie favors this realm though it cuts back and forth between three modes of storytelling. The second is in the hospital room, where little Emma lays prone in bed, her worried parents doting over her. She is unconscious, but we are inside her head, so she hears stands of sentences, stray words. Undoubtedly, they are words of love and regret – it’s almost sadder to learn that there is no complication present here, and Emma is adored and missed. This is complicated by the third tract of storytelling, as Emma dips in and out of flashbacks to her family life. Many memories are sweet and sentimental, being the only daughter and thus the favored child within this family unit. But there is also darkness – Emma’s parents fight and feud. In fact, it was one such donnybrook that forced Emma to flee towards the steps, where she plunged into her coma.

Many movies are just so rich and unique that I actively don’t wish to learn anything else. One could easily sift through this film and point out, this is THAT kind of effect, and I bet I know how they did this, etc. I have no interest in perusing this movie’s steampunk-meets-children’-book aesthetic, all cracked pipes, spidery robots and desolate artificial horizons, the origins, the background. I just want to feel it. There’s probably a colorful production history – I bet this took years to create these visuals onscreen, in camera. It was worth it.

“Moon Garden” is a supernatural journey without a clear metaphor, so undoubtedly it will be frustrating to many. This girl is lost in a nightmare world where, you could argue, there are visions no little girl would ever dream up. I don’t want to contemplate any longer: “Moon Garden” is a mood, gorgeous and frightening in equal measures. There’s a sense there will be no happy ending – her home is a broken home if her flashbacks are anything to go by, her parents only in agreement in how much they love her. It points to a complicated, contradictory reality – that love for a child is sometimes all that keeps two people together. It’s the throughline one must embrace to make it through Emma’s suffering. “Moon Garden” is like nothing you’ve ever seen.

