I once watched a female friend have a verbal fight with her six year old daughter. The child was a lioness, and wouldn’t accept any of the limitations Mom was putting on her. The two of them yelled at each other at full volume, and as someone who is not a parent, it shook the foundations of the house. The fight concluded with Mom sending the child to her room, but not before delivering remarks that were essentially just violent shrieks. The mother, exhausted, came back downstairs and sat next to me. She bowed her head and tried to catch her breath and find her composure. After an extended moment, she turned to me, and it was as if she had aged ten years in those last five minutes. The look in her eyes was wild. She said something to the effect of, “Sometimes I feel like…” and she trailed off. I understood. The child ended up having a happy childhood and they are now a wonderful adult. But, yeah, I get it.

Brian Taylor’s “Mom And Dad” almost feels like an adaptation of that moment. Brent and Kendall seem like your average cringy (... cheugy?) suburban parents, in charge of two rambunctious but fairly ordinary teenagers, and still trying to show that they have that spark in their lives. Sure, the kids hate them, but as parents, they’re still young enough that they remember what that was like. Frustrating, but not a deal-breaker. Teens will be teens. With grandma and grandpa on their way for a visit, Brent and Kendall want to make the next couple of days painless and issue-free.

I should mention that Brent and Kendall are played by Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair, two actors who know when to dial up a performance. So the viewer shouldn’t necessarily be surprised by an airborne virus that strikes, delivered through a rogue frequency towards anyone who is a parent. The symptom is basic, primitive, elemental – all parents must kill their children. And so Brent and Kendall, still functional and coherent, understand that they’ll achieve serenity simply by taking out their kids.

“Mom And Dad” teases its premise during a prologue, but the standout sequence, smartly, is in the middle of the movie. Because as the parents are afflicted by the signal, they venture to the school just as the kids are getting out for the day. While little Joshua is at home, hiding from the housekeeper who killed her own offspring, older Carly is with friends as an avalanche of ravenous parents descend on the campus. While they are all lucid, they are nonetheless driven by the extreme bloodlust of murdering their own. The adults staging an elaborate outdoor siege on the confused, defenseless kids are closer to the hordes in George A. Romero’s “The Crazies” than the zombies in the unnecessary remake of “The Crazies”, if you want to know where to plausibly set the bar.

Carly gets home to protect little bro, but unfortunately she’s been followed by her crush. Amusingly, this sets off Brent, in a paradoxical way that mirrors how parents think about their daughters. Sure, a Dad wants her daughter to be with a man, or even someone her age, to protect and cherish her. But Dad also wants her to be virginal and untouched until, ideally, forever. In this case, it’s a slightly different but still ridiculous conundrum. Like everyone else, he’s compelled to kill his daughter. But he’ll be damned if he lets her be courted, and maybe defiled, by this strange boy.

Cage is, of course, given a license to thrill in this one. Previously, he worked with Brian Taylor when the filmmaker was a duo with Mark Neveldine and they directed “Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance”. Previously, those filmmakers were responsible for the ADHD edgelord action comedy “Crank” films, and they had once promised to make a third film with Cage in the cast. The movie gods did not smile on us so we could have that. It feels as if Cage is making up for that here with one of his trademark big performances, a lot of screams and eye-bulging and manic physicality. I have a lady friend who is irresistibly attracted to Cage, which I don’t really get. But there are scenes where it feels like, playing alongside Blair, it’s Kendall’s affections for Brent that return to life. A little bit of passion for killing awakens a passion for your companion. Can I relate? I mean… maybe? But I’ll have to tell my friend that, no, as much as I like Cage acting up (I LOVE IT), I do not think it would make him more attractive to the opposite sex. Perhaps I am wrong!

“Mom And Dad” does ratchet up the stakes, and follows through on the taboo of its own premise. We’re gonna see parents kill their children, and yeah, it’s going to be a little disturbing, and yeah, someone behind the camera is having a great time. But while the action narrows to the inside of the house and it becomes a claustrophobic cat-and-mouse tale, there are ultimately very few surprises this premise can create. The whole time, you’re reminded that the grandparents are coming over, and that’s the only real card the movie can play in Act Three. Grandpa, by the way, is Lance Henriksen. So, yeah, foreshadowing.

This is a relatively-pleasurable exploitation picture – normally, you wouldn’t have an Oscar winner doing this, even though Cage is no average Oscar winner. But we’ve been spoiled by movies that push the boundaries of taste in regards to violent premises like this. Taylor doesn’t have a novel idea behind all this carnage – that’s to be expected, since the visual and thematic language of stuff like “Crank” has become normalized by the young generation online, even though they’ve probably never seen those movies. You shudder to think what the Troma guys would do with this premise. In comparison, Taylor comes across like he’s worried he might actually make this premise scary. I mean, God forbid, right? There’s just not enough execution regarding these executions.

I link to a lot of familiar sources when I write about criminal justice, but I’m always glad to go somewhere I wouldn’t normally. So I’m pleased to talk about this thorough story, which aggregates a lot of tales of a very contemporary concern in prisons, that being the prevalence of drones that are controlled to drop contraband to inmates. Fortunately for me, prison is in the rear view, and it seems like certain periods in time when I was incarcerated have now become history – maybe not distant, but far enough. Still, it’s worth referencing the fact that much of the technology they use in federal prisons is fairly analog, dated, and pretty foreign to a younger person. The computers might be from the early 00’s, and some don’t even have internet access. C.O.’s use walkie talkies that were the same kind bandied about by “The A-Team”. In many ways, prison is primitive. I never once saw a drone flying above prison when I was incarcerated, but if I did, it would be like Fred Flintstone catching sight of a fighter jet.

If drones were to be used when I was in prison, it’s very likely they’d be bringing in phones. Smartphones give you access to everything. Bringing in weapons seems too dangerous, and not nearly as reliable. But a guy can get a phone and sell it for what I recall was a few hundred bucks, maybe $600 or so. The price is so high because the expectation when someone has a phone is that they’re about to start a business, they’re about to start renting the phone out to others (the rates were usually $6 an hour). So someone getting a drone shipment of multiple phones – let’s say eight– stands to walk away with a pretty penny. I am wary of stories like the one linked above, however. Because drones have frequently been a boogeyman of the Department of Corrections, specifically because it takes the heat off the officers who might be bringing contraband in themselves. Why risk a high-profile delivery when you can build a working relationship with a c.o. whose job is protected by a union?