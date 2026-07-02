I guess there’s an alternate reality where Greta Gerwig becomes America’s sweetheart. I still remember her as the giggly, monotone love interest of many a mumblecore movie, becoming to that movement what Jean Seberg briefly was to the French New Wave. People tried to make her a mainstream attraction – she was the love interest to the odious Russell Brand in the “Arthur” remake, a moment in time that rightfully embarrasses an entire era. But she gradually gravitated to Noah Baumbach, with whom she collaborated during the production of “Greenberg”. Now she is a major auteur: it was a footnote that he received an Academy Award nomination for co-writing “Barbie” with Gerwig. Shortly after the film’s release, they got married.

Shortly after working on “Greenberg”, Baumbach and Gerwig co-wrote “Frances Ha” together, one of the great 21st century movies about a young person trying to find themselves. They also did “Mistress America”, which was also a movie! It’s unfair, because Baumbach is a major filmmaker, but “Mistress America” feels like one of his minor efforts, and perhaps a footnote for Gerwig too. This movie came out a decade ago, but it feels like a period piece, not only for an anachronistic attitude that harkens back to 90’s indies but also 60’s French films, where characters sit, have debates, and play out conflicts that have no real ending. Though Baumbach is a filmmaker with defiantly-cinematic aesthetics, his work captures the best discursive elements of prestige TV, particularly HBO’s “Girls” in its focus on female relationships.

“Mistress America” concerns Tracy (Lola Kirke), a college freshman who is overwhelmed by New York City. She is directionless after her boyfriend breaks up with her, uncertain as to how she’ll translate anything about her education experience to earning any money. Fortunately, her mother is remarrying, and the man has his own post-collegiate daughter, Brooke (Gerwig). Sensing someone who might provide some guidance, she reaches out to Brooke in the hopes of gaining a little bit of clarity.

Brooke, of course, is automatically the coolest person Tracy has ever met. As soon as Brooke shows up, she dominates every conversation. She is a character doing a great impersonation of someone who has something to say, even though that “something” is just “words”. To Tracy, Brooke is the proverbial woman who has Got It All Figured Out. And it is somewhat reciprocal – to Brooke, Tracy is the girl through which she can live vicariously, give her advice she wishes she heard herself. So what if some of it is contradictory? Brooke loves that she’s never done this before. She’s re-writing her past by talking it out with Tracy. There’s room for revisions.

Tracy’s arrival in Brooke’s life happens to be the moment that Brooke’s entire life starts to flounder. Through a series of events, it’s revealed that she’s more or less a “kept woman” – not to the extent that there is a transactional sexuality to her lifestyle, but that there was funding that supported her, and the gentleman in question has now left her crippled for the present and turned her future plans into clouds. In Tracy’s eyes, Brooke has become mortal, which adjusts the dynamic between them. Now Tracy vows to give herself to Brooke, in order to preserve this idea of The New York City Girl, the fantasy she embraced as soon as she got to meet her future sister-in-law.

The plan involves a road trip to Connecticut. Brooke’ final boss has always been Mamie-Claire (Heather Lind), a schoolmate who Brooke believes stole her entire life. In some ways that is true – Mamie-Claire lives with Brooke’s former fiancee, and Brooke alleges that she stole a lucrative business deal from her. While Brooke is worrying how to find a way to survive in New York, Mamie-Claire lives in relative opulence. This doesn’t stop Brooke from believing that this confrontation with Mamie-Claire is like one younger person showing up at another’s dorm doorway. All it will take is just a conversation, a sorting-out, that will somehow provide a solution to this laundry list of problems.

What becomes clear, through various conversation sequences, is that, essentially, everyone has different politics. Not in the banal left-right way, but as far as considering what matters to everyone, what’s at stake, and who everyone has grown to be. Mamie-Claire has become the woman she dreams to be. Brooke is still trying. Tracy doesn’t even know what all of that would entail. And since everyone ends up on Mamie-Claire’s home turf, her friends are similarly put-together. Growth is not linear for everyone, but it’s a shock to Tracy that Mamie-Claire is, in many ways, in an entirely-different zip code from Brooke.

Everyone quickly pinballs against each other through this rat-a-tat language, most notably Gerwig – it is not a surprise she’s given herself the best lines. The film is an exercise in humility, seeing this woman go from aspirational figure, genuine Mistress America, to being forced to beg for a future to which he feels unjustly entitled. I know what this sort of thing used to feel like as a younger person, and it’s no joke. It’s a testament to Baumbach and Gerwig’s collaborative attitude that they can find the comedy within. There’s always been a shadow of Whit Stillman in Baumbach’s work, never more so than here. Brooke is a creature from another era. The joke is that she’s the last one to understand this. It’s a good joke.

So much about how prisons operate can be a matter of debate: either there is malfeasance built into their day-to-day, or there is situational incompetence. This debate obscures the natural truth about how there should not be a system stymied by the results of either the incompetence or the malfeasance. But what’s notable is that footage related to the mistreatment or deaths of inmates often curiously goes missing. In this particular case, involving the suicide of a man in ICE detention under the oversight of private prison provider CoreCivic, a full fourteen out of fifteen cameras had seen that footage taped over. If someone had died on camera, and you had that footage, there’s really only one reason you’d willingly tape over it, right? That’s it. There’s only the one single reason you’d let that happen. And if it was unwilling? Really, guy, what is your job anyway?

On the day the detainee in question died, lawyers for the man’s family contacted the prison, demanding the footage be secured. In other words, this seems pretty cut and dried to anyone, no matter your allegiance. But it does make you wonder why there are even cameras anyway, nevermind why taxpayers or private companies should even pay for them. In one federal prison during my sentence, I noticed inside the dorms there were absolutely no cameras whatsoever, which seems wild. In the other, a false accusation was made against me by guards who had access to the cameras. As soon as I requested the footage that would exonerate me, it was gone. Why did it exist in the first place?