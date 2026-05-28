I’ve gone on record as not enjoying what I’d deem “Polite Cinema”. This usually involves period pieces that are so clean as if to be antiseptic, every character is articulate and proper, everyone has beautiful clothes, and people are well-spoken and upstanding until they choose not to be. In Polite Cinema, no one burps, no one uses the bathrooms, no one says anything offensive. There’s no cancel culture in Polite Cinema because there’s nothing to cancel. Which makes it similar to today, I guess, but before I deflate my point any further, let us move on!

“Men Go To Battle” is not Polite Cinema. This is a very low-key Civil War drama short of speeches, virtue or nobility. On purpose, this movie looks like crap. It’s beautifully shot, but every house is a ramshackle shed, every tent looks dirty. The shirts people wear look like they’ve fallen in the mud over and over again. It is the past as unkempt. None of these people have money, and they don’t know anyone who has money. And they can’t read, at a time when the written word is one of the few ways to disseminate information, so they probably can’t even fathom other people having that much more money than them. We all have pretty fixed ideas of what being rich means. For these people, they probably think that someone is wealthy when they get to buy their own new boots.

Zachary Treitz’s no-budget film centers on two brothers, Henry and Francis (Tim Morton, David Maloney). These are not the guys you normally see in Civil War movies. For lack of a better word (because I am bad at vocabulary and terrible at writing, but good at fishing for compliments), they are hustlers. Their latest plan to stay solvent is to farm on their lousy, fruitless Kentucky property. When one of them makes a bad deal for a mule, it’s a real “magic beans” situation. They think each other is an idiot, though this is likely because they see a bit of themselves in each other. There is affection, but it’s been tested by struggle.

Amusingly, much of this movie is spent with the two of them trying to be social while living off the land in the middle of nowhere. They get invited to an upscale party, which impresses them largely because it’s happening in a house with two floors, and the women wear dresses. It seems impossibly difficult to meet a mate for these guys and their lousy shred of farmland, so of course they’re terrible with women. One of them is the great Kate Lyn Sheil, who is also a co-writer on the project. Though it is a small role, it is a dignified one, and it continues the trend of her bringing instant credibility to any movie. But she can’t help these men become viable partners. When one of them is alone with a girl on a balcony, his kiss brings her to tears. She’s embarrassed and devastated that this commoner thinks he has a chance. It wouldn’t be a good look for her!

Most of the time is spent with these two struggling to get along. They play dumb pranks on each other. They fight over loud snoring. In movies, these are always depicted as contemporary difficulties, but clearly we’ve been dealing with them for centuries. These two squabble enough that eventually, Henry gets fed up and joins the War, fighting with the Northerners. Indirectly, this movie feeds into the contemporary tendency for people in the south to call the Civil War a struggle “about states rights.” While they are most definitely trying to excuse petty, pathetic racism, they’re also suggesting that not everyone involved with the war was motivated by race. Henry opts to represent the north almost on an arbitrary whim. The suggestion is that soldiers today have a lot to say for many different reasons. And back then, they didn’t have opinions on much of anything, and how could they? It’s not a surprise, nor is it a joke, that in his first moments on the battlefield, untrained Henry has no idea what to do.

In essence, this is a mumblecore movie, taking after those 00’s-era indies where inarticulate young people fumbled for the right words to say and the proper sentiments to express. What “Men Go To Battle” emphasizes moreso than other Civil War movies is that no one in that era knew how to do anything, they didn’t even know how to talk. In contemporary mumblecore, you could always at least fake it. There’s nothing to fake in this movie, where young characters stutter over the fact that they may be charming or friendly, but no one ever told them how to talk to each other, whether it was about business or even friendship. As such, it’s a depiction of a relationship between two brothers who can never begin to tell each other how they love, and sometimes hate each other. Very little has changed.

Ostensibly, the money we spend as a society tells us what we need to know about our values, what we consider important. You and I can talk about our principles day and night, but what our state and country consider the cost of doing business is paramount. In Alabama, a place with a lot going on obviously, the money spent on education, public television, state libraries, and Alabama’s historical commission, combined, don’t equal $68 million from 2020 to today. Which in a bubble doesn’t really mean much until you consider proportionality. Because since then, Alabama has spent that amount in legal cases in support of their prisons and jails. Again, this isn’t $68 million to maintain these institutions, this is merely to defend the guards and staff members accused of wrongdoing. That’s taxpayer money to defend guards in cases of excessive force, to use just one example. In case you were wondering if this money was spent towards successful cases, know that there were 124 cases resulting in settlements.

Taxpayer money is spent keeping many Alabama correctional institutions open sadly. But a lot of this specific $68 million was in support of Roderick Gadson. Gadson beat a man to death in Donaldson Correctional Facility in 2019, and was defended by the state. Since then, he has been promoted twice. During this time, he was sued nineteen times for excessive force. When this happens out in the open, most people call it a “crime spree.” I want to ask the taxpayers out there, the ones who pay for hospitals and libraries and schools – in whose best interest is it to pay the legal bills for an actual murderer working within prison walls? Is footing the bill in support of Roderick Gadson’s brutality supposed to be a part of what we consider criminal justice in this country? Who does this help?