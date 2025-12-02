From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PIckleGlitch's avatar
PIckleGlitch
6h

These films are among my cinematic comfort foods. The stories are not complicated, but the characters are interesting enough, and the fights are just great entertainment.

Undisputed 2 and 3, and Avengement are the only martial arts movies I can think of that are set mostly in prison.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Decarceration
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture