The “Ip Man” series is probably this previous decade’s most consistently satisfying martial arts franchise. The recent films tell of one of China’s great folk heroes, a martial arts instructor who created the Wing Chung method of self-defense. Ip Man, as per the lore, supposedly taught Bruce Lee, and Lee thus introduced a more familiar version of that martial art to the western world. While that claim has been in dispute for a considerable time, it’s still a small but pivotal segment of this series. Lee’s actual presence in these films, however, is rather minimal.

I saw “Ip Man 3” and “Ip Man 4” in prison, each time star Donnie Yen delivering a rather fashionable whuppin to bad dudes. The series stretched from the 30’s up until Ip Man’s passing after arriving in San Francisco. What I didn’t realize was that there was a pretty ambitious attempt at spinning off the series in “Master Z: Ip Man Legacy”, a handsomely-mounted continuation of the events of the third movie. While the “Ip Man” series was largely, and quite capably, directed by Wilson Yip, this one comes courtesy of Hong Kong legend Yuen Woo-Ping, known in the west as the fight choreographer of “The Matrix” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”. A glance at his resume would suggest perhaps one day someone will create a film franchise about him.

“Master Z” focuses on Cheung Tin-Chi (Max Zhang), who took the whuppin offered by Ip Man in the climax. It was a loss so severe that Tin-Chi has retreated from the world of martial arts and into the day-to-day work of running a grocery market. It’s not a glamorous life, as he’s got a wife and child to support. In the local community, he’s trying to be a positive contributor, helping those in need, but there’s only so much he can afford. It’s a structure not that different from some passages in the “Ip Man” films.

Cheung Tin-Chi’s altruism finds him in the middle of an ongoing conflict between rival drug gangs. “Master Z” is a clean, confidently-paced movie, but the series has had more than its share of flashy casting. On one side, you have the glamorous, beautiful drug lord played by the timeless legend Michelle Yeoh. And on the other, there’s husky Dave Bautista as a restauranteur with ulterior motives. Pretty impressive that they bring in two “Guardians Of The Galaxy” alumni. Tony Jaa also shows up here, but is only playing an assassin, and doesn’t get a ton of runway to impress.

Zhang is an appealing lead, and is compelling in dramatic sequences enough that it gives his expertly-choreographed martial arts moments an extra charge. Amusingly, Yeoh and Bautista deliver far more than glorified cameos, a relief considering “Ip Man 3” featured Mike Tyson in more of a showcase than an actual supporting role. Bautista ends up being a lead villain, and has a number of sequences where he matches martial arts bravado with his brute force blunt trauma – I can’t imagine how hard it is to design fight choreography like this, when you have performers not only trained in different disciplines, but speaking different languages. Yeoh, legit royalty at this point, gets to have a swordfight among her action beats, and she looks fabulous doing so. There’s a moment where she offers Tin-Chi a drink and he turns it down, and the two of them engage in this showy hand-movement martial arts where both work at gracefully, and somewhat ridiculously, repelling the beverage without spilling anything. It’s actually incredibly sexy, to be honest.

“Master Z” apparently didn’t set the world on fire like its predecessors, scuttling plans for a side franchise, ideally the “Scorpion King” to “Ip Man”’s “Mummy” movies. It’s unfortunate – this is a handsomely-mounted film, moreso than the enjoyable but cheap-looking “Ip Man 4”. With Yuen Woo-Ping, you knew the action would deliver, and wow, does it. There are audacious outdoor set-pieces that traverse considerable space on-screen, keeping the action dynamic as characters move forward and backward, blow-by-blow. It’s storytelling by fist, elegant and measured, with Zhang’s gracefulness anchoring each one-on-one. If you’re looking for whuppins, you’ve come to the right place.

I’m certain it exists somewhere within the Bureau Of Prisons, but I never saw any martial arts or self-defense classes offered to the inmates. I’m assuming that prison officials didn’t feel comfortable creating a ninja army of convicts, which I get, though a martial arts movie set in prison is yet another great movie idea that can take place behind bars. Having trained a bit in my youth, I can see how such training could be beneficial to many in prison. The discipline, the stillness, the mindfulness. Martial arts, as anyone who has taken a class, is not about fighting, but about maintaining the strength to avoid fighting.

For one, it would be a very popular course in prison. So you’d have to deal with a flood of entrants, particularly those who want to game the system – in most classes, “seats” in the class would be purchased so an inmate could get programming credit without ever attending. But you’d also, yes, run the risk of making an inmate population even more aggressive. I can think of two solutions: one, you make inmates eligible for the programming once they’ve fulfilled other requirements, unrelated pre-requisites that show they are committed beyond the physical exertion. And two, add an academic/written component so inmates can show their devotion, lest they be removed. I rarely had to do anything beyond show up to get credit for classes in prison (though there are technically other qualifications that are ignored). Some inmates may want to know new ways to hurt each other. But if they’re willing to study and absorb the Hagakure, for example, perhaps it can be about more than violence.