This is a Sex and Kink Week, but I kind of wanted to shake up our perceived notions of such ideas of what is or is not acceptable within that realm. Because sex and kink may be about pleasure for some. But it’s also, unquestionably, about power. How it can be used, how it is abused, and who suffers, and who benefits. As such, the work of Paul Schrader, with its loaded Catholic guilt, fits neatly within that framework.

“Master Gardener” is the third in a loose thematic trilogy from the intellectually-rigorous writer of “Taxi Driver” and the director of “Auto Focus”. Following “”First Reformed” and “The Card Counter” (two films I look forward to reviewing here in the future), this film again follows a moody, introspective man trying to atone for a checkered past for which he blames himself above all others. The guy here is Joel Edgerton as Narval – frankly, a less-interesting pick than Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac from the previous films. Edgerton has a good eye for material (“Train Dreams” is one of the year’s best films) but he’s never the most compelling onscreen presence, not often getting past his single facial expression. He’s also a writer, and he must be a nice guy, which explains his presence in movies like this, but he’s the definition of a lead actor who can put me to sleep.

Fortunately, the movie doesn’t require much of him other than to glower. He works on a fancy estate for Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver), utilizing his skill in horticulture and his talent for fading into the background to serve him well within her gardens. See, that’s a metaphor, because he’s also sleeping with her, he’s her fit, muscular boy toy unbeknownst to anyone who might be sniffing around. That includes the very young and very attractive Maya, played by the bewitching, and wonderfully named, Quintessa Swindell. She’s Mrs. Haverhill’s grandniece, and Haverhill seems none too thrilled with this information.

But let’s not let spite get in the way of a little cheap labor. Maya’s been brought on not only to work the gardens but, like Narval, to rehabilitate and repent. She’s a former drug user, and if you believe the ellipses in Mrs. Haverhill’s explanations, there’s a lot more to it than that. Haverhill seems to believe that Narval can place her on the straight and narrow. Of course, she’s been using Narval as an accessory, both as an employee and as a sex toy, so there’s a certain dramatic symmetry to Maya being attracted to her older mentor. Haverhill is an aunt, it should be up to her to get to know and understand Maya, who is secretive and introverted and, as a Black woman, not willing to trust an old white lady she barely knows. The warden is letting the inmates rehabilitate each other.

What struck me is the uneasy power dynamics at play. Narval is nervous about being seen without his clothes, and it is because of his tattoos. No, not the kind you get when you’re drunk at a bar outside Epcot. Narval is an expelled white supremacist, one who has theoretically reformed, but who is also in hiding. The parallel is fascinating – is his status as the master gardener to carve out a new, promising future? Or is it because he is in witness protection for snitching on his colleagues? He believes the former, but does not discount the latter. Nonetheless, Maya is fascinated with his body, particularly in how it appears massive next to her small, strung-out frame. Amidst this emotional turmoil, both are aware Mrs. Haverhill lingers – Haverhill, who has an unspoken, telling comfort with Narval’s marked body.

Narval, of course, is something like Chekov’s gun. There’s no early sequence where he’s practicing tai-chi or disciplining thugs causing trouble at a convenience store. But still, his presence implies violence. There is a cathartic third act, one that complicated Narval’s journey. He will protect if he must, but can he protect without destroying? Schrader doesn’t present a simple solution, nor has he ever over the course of his celebrated career. Narval is unknowable, unfortunately – it’s a frustrating performance, and sometimes it feels as if the film is using him as a blunt instrument as much as the women are. The plot resolution seems to drift off from the main idea, of a man, gardening, forever planting flowers and removing weeds, the rehabilitation never complete.

I’ve thought about this movie a great deal since I’ve seen it. Repentance and rehabilitation have been on my mind as I struggle to navigate a moral future. As I’ve mentioned, I don’t think “paying your dues” happens when you serve your sentence, largely because most people in prison serve no practical purpose. Paying your dues happens later, when you become part of an ecosystem that depends on you and trusts you. “Master Gardener” makes that explicit – it is a great deal of trust Haverhill shows towards Narval to keep the garden’s ecosystem afloat. But if the garden dies under Narval, does Haverhill even care?

Narval, like the protagonists of the other films in Schrader’s trilogy, doesn’t seem to feel as if there can ever be a proper rehabilitation. It’s an interesting metaphor in that you’d think witness protection would pay to have his incriminating tattoos removed. But his past forever marks him, if not his torso, than his soul. A lot of us feel the same, never able to eliminate that stigma. I would argue Schrader feels that way too. It’s something I carry with me. Forgiveness for myself, for the pain I caused others pre and post incarceration is something that will not disappear. I am marked.