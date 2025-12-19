From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Licata's avatar
David Licata
1h

Great analysis of this complex film.

Haverhill’s response to Narval’s‘s tattoos is the scene that has stuck with me. I thought she was turned on by them, actually, which made sense since she seemed to live in a plantation house.

Keep on keeping on.

David

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture