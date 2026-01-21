My father passed away last fall. The family was at the funeral, and we mourned in our own ways, everyone offering support to each other. It was a pleasantly undramatic experience, especially considering how difficult those can be. I have one memory that will last longer than the others. It is of my mother, seeing the open casket of my father one final time, kissing him and softly telling him, “I’ll see you in Heaven.” It is the assumption we all make. We now know that technology is attempting to find a workaround for such practices.

In Michael Almereyda’s “Marjorie Prime”, based on the play by Jordan Harrison, Marjorie (Lois Smith) is beginning to suffer the symptoms of dementia. To ease her through this process, her family has agreed to match her with an artificial intelligence simulation of her husband Walter, who passed on years earlier. This recreation comes equipped with Walter’s old memories and recollections, though Marjorie has been given a chance to visualize the simulation as she sees fit. The result is that Walter is now revisiting the family in a much younger incarnation – Marjorie has her positive memories sparked by this version of Walter that was at his “peak” (he is played by Jon Hamm).

The challenges of this one-size-fits-all approach taken by this technology prove to be too much for the family to endure. Marjorie’s daughter Tess (Geena Davis) does not remember this version of her father, and so she is automatically distrustful. Tess’ husband Jon (Tim Robbins) seems troubled by how this Walter isn’t truly the totality of Walter, the a.i. repressing, or flat-out just not knowing, certain truths about Walter’s past. Marjorie, meanwhile, is engaging with “Walter Prime” in a way that’s, essentially, inhuman – her memories are fractured, and so when he offers to “remember” them, she disputes them. And because the technology is designed to soothe and accommodate, it begins to change the memories themselves, reconfiguring what the past was meant to be, just to soothe Marjorie.

The perversion exists in the idea that technology is being twisted, in binary code, to represent “the best” of someone, at least according to explicit request. It’s the manifestation of the hope of all of us, that we are remembered at our “best” and not our worst. The conundrum is twofold – one, the machine is evaluating the difference between best and worst, in a way that doesn’t reflect how a human perceives the world – what are the best and worst to an algorithm? And two, more specifically, the machine might simply get it wrong, at least compared to how we might see it. It can’t inherently get it “right”, so how much “wrong” can we accept? Why are we accepting “wrong” in the first place? To put it in more basic terms, why are we letting machines perform the functions we still can? Why are we trying to erase the inefficiencies of our minds?

Oddly, the moment that comes to mind is my sentencing. I had already taken a plea, a plea that stipulated I would receive a sentence within the realm of a mandatory minimum. The prosecution was requesting slightly more than the mandatory minimum, as was their prerogative, though it was largely assumed that I would receive that mandatory minimum of 120 months (which I did). There was a moment for people to step up and speak on my behalf – realistically, this was about keeping the sentence at 120 months, and if for some reason the judge went underneath that number, the prosecution would successfully appeal and then take the matter to another judge. Nobody was going to “save my life” – this was purely a precautionary measure.

My father approached the stand, tasked with painting a picture of me, theoretically “at my best”. He had nothing written down, his description of me relied on inarticulate hyperbole about my kindness and generosity. I sat in the courtroom, utterly vexed. Who was this person he was talking about? I have never been confused for someone who is kind. I’m as generous as the next guy, which is to say I try not to be a jerk, but I am hardly a charitable person. He recounted a story about me he had heard only weeks earlier, and misunderstood the tale to be a recounting of my overwhelming altruism. He was telling the judge about me “at my best”. He was doing it to help me. I understood this as strategy. I did not understand this as a man speaking on behalf of his son. I am haunted by this memory. Was I so much of a stranger to my own father that he did not know who I was? And was I that awful a person that, when someone had to depict who I was “at my best”, they had to conceive of a lie?

These memories were dredged up by “Marjorie Prime”, which, in depicting inefficient technology, is making a point that our own memories are made to shift, change and endure challenges. There can never truly be a “Walter Prime”, not only because you cannot distill a person like that, but because to exist is to change. As artificial intelligence, Walter Prime begins to show subtle changes, particularly as it attempts to digest concepts that the original Walter, fifteen years dead, never had to do. Almereyda, as always, is a voraciously curious filmmaker, and resists the judgment one would make of the idea of “Prime” recreations. His approach seems to be that this type of technology exists, or will exist, and it’s worth understanding what that will do to us as human beings.

Well, sorry, Mike, but a.i. is the devil. I am so viciously on the “A.I. Needs To Disappear” train. Nic Cage gets it too. You know who doesn’t get it? The criminal justice system. I wrote about how A.I. is going to pollute criminal cases. But one of the ways that it is corrupting the system is that it might just be giving judges a way to write inaccurate opinions and summations of certain cases. This is a story about one such faulty ruling from a federal judge in which the judge flat-out makes up cases and even people. It has not been confirmed as a.i., but the conclusions from this piece from involved parties suggest there can really only be one realistic explanation — he judge didn’t write his own summation.

When lawyers write documents and briefs, they are subject to the scrutiny of judges, and judges have punished lawyers for this. But there is technically no one that can legally reprimand a judge if they use a.i. for documents, it’s a legal gray area. People are currently taking moral stands against the use of a.i., but, as it should be clear by now, the technology isn’t fully there! Artificial intelligence, when drafted to write legal documents, will often conjure up information out of thin air in order to fill information gaps. That’s a goofy error when it comes to your seventh grader’s homework. But when it’s a problem surfacing in case law and judges’ rulings, then it can destroy lives.