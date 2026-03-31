Men are largely visual creatures. As much as we try to evolve as a gender, heterosexual males largely find pleasure in witnessing a woman’s bare figure, particularly her reproductive organs. Hetrosexual female desire tends to work in other ways. I was surprised by my time in prison, when I found out most adult men in there did not understand this. They genuinely felt that when they got out of prison, they could sexually excite their female partners by simply removing their pants and standing in place. I was in prison during #MeToo – I think there were a lot of cruel awakenings for these men on their way to the exits. But when I explained, as best as I could as a dude, how women found arousal through different visual means, through hands, through shoulders, through motion, I watched wheels turn, I watched small sparks ricochet. And so these men told me that I “read too much”. Perhaps. Perhaps.

Steven Soderbergh’s “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” was the third film in the “Magic Mike” saga. I saw the first one before prison, given that it was from my favorite director. Soderbergh passed the baton for “Magic Mike XXL”, which developed an entirely different vibe. And now, while I was in the halfway house, Soderbergh returned to reinvent this series once again. The first picture, a capitalist twin to Soderbergh’s “The Girlfriend Experience”, centered on Adam (Alex Pettyfer). Because that actor was the type of guy to actually tattoo the words “THANK YOU” over his crotch (true story), Adam goes unseen and unmentioned in part two, a gleeful male-bonding road trip fantasy. Now, in “Last Dance”, with no Adam in sight, Channing Tatum’s titular gyration gigolo is back at square one, at center stage, no longer protected by his brothers in dance.

The dream of “Magic Mike” was to make furniture, a modest career in carpentry. By “XXL” he went on to not only live that dream, but also experience the pleasure of performance once again. But in “Last Dance”, the dream is dead. COVID wiped out his business, like so many others’. The boys are still on tour, but Mike is getting up there in age, in his forties, hustling with odd jobs. One such position finds him face to face with Maxandra, who is told by a former customer of his about his prominent skill set. With plenty of money to throw around after a pricey divorce, Max asks Mike to become magical, in private, for her one last time.

Max is played by Salma Hayek, which is just one reason Mike agrees to the idea, but a pretty good one. He insists to her that he is retired. She counters with a business proposal. He won’t have to dance. But he will have to lend his talent to teaching. With a popular London playhouse at her disposal, Max wants to put together a revue. All hot guys, all dancing, all for womens’ pleasure. Tatum, in his third decade of stardom, gets to keep his shirt on (more or less). But his pelvic sorcery™ gets to be passed on to the next generation. It’s like “Magic Mike: Trinity” or “Magic Mike And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull” or “Magic Mike: Afterlife” – the franchise star sending everything down the line for a younger crowd. And so “Last Dance” ends up focusing on showbusiness, going backstage to see how Mike can turn carnal gymnastics into an actual show. Trying to take a capitalist approach towards female visual arousal, an idea that, as I have mentioned, remains a puzzle to many.

This is essentially an attempt at adapting/marketing the “Magic Mike” stage show, which had previously opened in London. And so what? “The Side Effects” was Soderbergh using a suspense thriller to talk about stock market conspiracy theories. “Ocean’s Eleven” was Soderbergh using a major Hollywood franchise as an ATM machine. “Contagion” was Soderbergh warning us about COVID through a megastar disaster movie. Soderbergh doesn’t mind flimsy superficial window dressing to talk about what he wants, whether that window dressing is the drug war, or Che Guevara, or the NBA. The film was made on a budget, originally meant for HBO Max before its theatrical run, but the movie makes up for a downturn in production value with intense show business rehearsals. It’s not without a little showmanship – a standout sequence on a double-decker bus has the men leaping from seat to seat on an empty route to seduce a city official into granting them a permit.

Mostly, there’s that heat between Tatum and Hayek, a distracting idea given the intense class divide between them. She has more wealth, and less concern, than she can ever deal with. He knows he’s going to take this money and run once this show closes, as there’s no future for him in this industry. He’s used to money being in his hand when it’s actually in his hand, and she merely drops it wherever she goes. When she is drawn to him, his rejection stings – he can’t help but feel, as the director for HER show, he’s just an employee, and she’s maximizing her participation. He is wrong, of course – the two have an instant and unmistakable chemistry. But after years of women shoving dollars into his g-string, he wants her touch to mean something more. Both of them are exciting together. Naturally, Hayek was nominated for a Razzie for this movie. The fact that both her and Tatum were nominated for Worst Couple at that ceremony but only she was recognized in the solo categories should tell you a bit more about how we as a society view female pleasure.

In the prison system, there is typically an apparatus in place to protect the inmate and discipline the official who harms and/or tortures them. You rarely see it employed, probably because of the sheer paperwork. Instead, most officers who cause problems make lateral moves. I still remember in one institution where we received a new associate warden who had previously combated allegations that he had physically abused inmates. Instead of investigating or punishing him, they put him to work at my institution, a place that was well out of the way for most in the system. It was a place where they hide their mistakes, embarrassments and problems. Given that I was there after they had screwed up a surgery, it was common practice.

Similar lateral moves are being made at institutions housing ICE detainees, many of whom are being illegally detained. At Camp East Montana, the allegations of abuse against inmates were so bad that officials had discussed closing the place entirely. Criminal justice will not advance in any meaningful way until officials step up and admit culpability in a place like this, where c.o.’s are taking bets on who commits suicide, where they’re beating inmates who request medication. There is a system created to discipline these men, and it is not being used. Instead, we have repeated recycling of the mistreatment of men and women simply for kicks. Oversight is still only one man’s word, and it’s frequently that word against an institution. As a result, stories like the one in the link are the stories we hear. It’s important to note just how hard it is for these stories to get out and circulate.