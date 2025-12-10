I do like Joachim Trier’s work. The Great Dane has been crafting small-scale melodramas for a good while already, and I previously reviewed “The Worst Person In The World”. This year, “Sentimental Value” is supposed to be a major awards contender, a film that’s giving him a great deal of traction stateside. I liked it a great deal. But I’m going to go back a decade, to arguably his most ambitious effort thus far.

“Louder Than Bombs”, named after the Smiths album I presume (or possibly the hit BTS song, same thing), focuses on the tumultuous Reed family. We first meet Jonah (Jesse Eisenberg) at the bedside of his wife, cradling her newborn. In the lobby of the hospital, he bumps into an ex (Rachel Brosnahan), and their shared history is revealed. And because Jonah mentions his wife shyly, she assumes that Jonah is in the hospital dealing with his wife’s illness. He does not correct her. It’s the first sign that he might be interested in hiding certain truths.

Gene (Gabriel Byrne) is the family patriarch, and he seems to be struggling the most. He had two sons with Isabelle (Isabelle Huppert), but it seems like they were mama’s boys and can’t manage the most basic conversations with him. Unfortunately she’s passed on, and now Gene struggles to relate to the youngest child, Conrad (Devin Druid). He sees Conrad wander aimlessly through life, alone, distant and bitter. And he can’t seem to get through the kid’s penchant for loud music and video games. Conrad, unfortunately, is a bit of an odd child, quietly making multimedia diary entries for his own consumption. When Jonah sees them, his first question is if Conrad is planning on shooting up a school. The silent non-response is a little queasy.

Gene, meanwhile, is struggling with two truths. One, that Isabelle was having an affair with Richard (David Straithairn), a professional acquaintance. She was a photojournalist capturing the sights of war, and he was a reporter with the Times, now tasked with reporting on her passing. Which presents certain challenges because, two, Isabelle did not die in a car crash, Isabelle was a suicide. Conrad was not told the truth, and yet he still feels emotionally stunted by the image of his mother passing out at the wheel.

“Louder Than Bombs” is gorgeously filmed, creating various tableau where these characters float within a sea of indecision, uncertain how to process their emotions. The movie leans heavily on flashbacks, but they are smooth enough that they could actually be Isabelle actually visiting the family in dreams, perhaps haunting them. Conrad is the one deepest in his head, and as such is the most compelling character given that we see his visions come to life. One staggering sequence finds him illustrating exactly what it’s like to be him, an existence both buoyed by video games and informed by them, as if his generation has a new way of experiencing the world. It’s a sequence that feels like a direct address, and it instantly gives you an idea of the contradictions that have made Conrad’s life thus far such a challenge.

“Louder Than Bombs” feels as if it strays too far from the family through its fractured chronology. You never once believe these people interact regularly, and in fact it’s as if you’re watching three entirely unrelated stories. Jonah’s ongoing flirtation with his ex feels like a sitcom contrivance, the type of easily-avoidable moral conundrum that a character played by Eisenberg is too smart to not avoid. And flashbacks to earlier times poorly convey the nature of Gene’s relationship to his wife. There’s a moment where they are bantering about dreams, which foreshadows the visions we have of Isabelle floating in slow motion upon impact, appearing in a previously-unseen plane. But it doesn’t establish how close, or how distant, these lovers were, or why he should be so wounded by her engaging in an affair.

In another development that feels a little too contrived, Gene seduces Hannah (Amy Ryan), Conrad’s new teacher. It’s just the latest secret he keeps from Conrad, and a further sign that this movie should have been largely about the boy. Amy Ryan is indeed lovely (one of the warmest smiles in the industry), but Gene stepping out with Hannah seems like an irresponsible choice that this character would not make, and it’s a story strand without resolution. These are dynamic dramatic scenarios, but it feels more like a collection of short stories. This was Trier’s first English-language film. I hope he was just working out the kinks.

There are a lot of “why”’s when it comes to incarceration, basic questions that don’t require a complex answer. A basic one is, why is this man or woman in prison? Why are they being held as a prisoner? The answer would be, essentially, that they are guilty. That’s how the criminal justice system has been designed to work. This person is innocent, therefore they are not in prison. This person is guilty, they’ve committed an illegal act, they must be punished with imprisonment. It doesn’t always work out that way, but it was designed to work out that way.

A case was recently taken to the Supreme Court, Fernandez V. United States. This case was appealed because a judge granted compassionate release to a man sentenced in 2014 to a mandatory minimum conviction of life in prison in a murder-for-hire case. The Supreme Court ruled against Fernandez, forcing him to complete his sentence whereas his co-conspirators received much lesser sentences. Now would be a good time to concede that the idea of a life sentence being a mandatory minimum is all sorts of stupid performative nonsense. Best case scenario is that he dies in prison, but he’d better avoid the worst case! Mandatory minimums are a disgrace, giving judges no ability to do their jobs while often proving harsh and draconian for many. A mandatory minimum of life, meanwhile, just isn’t, by definition, a minimum of anything.

But more succinctly, it was Judge Alito who feuded with the notion that the judge in the original case should have take anything into account other than the mandatory minimum. Judges fight these often, but if a defendant is eligible for a mandatory minimum, and the judge sentences them below the minimum without a 5k1 plea (which grants a lower sentence due to cooperation), the prosecution will typically attempt a retrial, most likely with a new judge. In this particular case, the judge was concerned about the legitimacy of the evidence, which Alito found disagreement with. If a judge can’t use their own discretion, and if a judge can’t take into consideration that someone might be innocent given the evidence, then what is the point of sentencing? What is the point of the judge? The question in this case was if innocence actually mattered, and to Judge Alito, apparently it does not, and it cannot be a factor taken into consideration when determining guilt.