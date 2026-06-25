Something I think about a great deal – and this is an unfinished thesis, I’m still working on it – is the idea of an art or a craft that, in some ways, invalidates the art or craft itself. For an example, look at sports. In the NBA, there are two point shots and three point shots. It used to be accepted logic that, because it’s harder to hit a three than it is to hit a two, teams should concentrate on the latter, and not-at-all worry that they have some players who don’t even shoot the three. But at some point in the mid-00’s, teams started learning how to maximize usage of the three pointer, to the point where for some squads they’ll shoot a three-pointer half the time. These teams are trying to optimize the shot, which in turn optimizes the offense, which then breaks the game. The record for threes in a season used to be in the neighborhood of 200, but when Steph Curry hit 400 in an eighty-two game season (averaging around five three pointers a game), it created a new type of metric. What if one day a team can develop a player who hits ten three pointers a game? It would be a feat. But if he averaged that over the course of an entire season? Then you’ve broken a code. You’ve invalidated the game. You’ve found the formula for winning, yes, but you’ve nullified the suspense of the competition.

As far as movies, often they’re made with a certain expression, or intention, for social change. It isn’t really about the movie, but about the issue. When we watch Stanley Kramer melodramas from another era, we scoff at the melodrama, because times have changed. “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” was before our time, but we can all tell that, at one point, that was trenchant social critique. The movie helped shape the discourse. We have become a more enlightened society because of films like that, but it also means that a Kramer film just doesn’t hit the way it did in its original release (or even in my own childhood when school would show us “Inherit The Wind”). By making the world a slightly better place, those movies have also become dated relics with little to offer our modern conversations. Similarly, you can start up Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing”, which is thirty-seven years old, and so much of it feels immediate, it makes references of the era that now rhymes with contemporary times. “Do The Right Thing”, discouragingly, hasn’t aged. In a better world, the movie would be an artifact of its time. Instead, its screams of frustration still feel current. They are heard. They are understood.

Isabel Sandoval’s “Lingua Franca” is from 2019, which feels like it was a generation ago. There’s so much of that era represented in this film, so much that should be irrelevant to our discourse, so much that should no longer be a problem to us. Unfortunately, “Lingua Franca” could have been made yesterday, given that it deals with an illegal immigrant struggling to build a life when they see, and sometimes just hear, ICE around every corner. It’s a story about a woman who feels constantly marginalized in Brighton Beach, for being not only Filipino and undocumented, but also being transgender. Sandoval wrote and directed this film, but she also stars in it. She might know what she’s talking about.

Sandoval’s Olivia is in America earning money for the family back home, which we understand through voiceover of the letters she writes, written with a care and delicacy, but also a slight fear. She is a caregiver to an elderly woman, Olga, whom she has to speak to in delicate terms, reminding her that she is at home, and not actually at an unfamiliar location. Olga calls Olivia and Olivia answers with patience, even though she approaches every phone call with trepidation, the feeling that her fragile life may be in danger. Perhaps there’s a sliver of hope – she has an American boyfriend, one who will marry her so she can obtain a visa. They are not in love. It is paperwork.

Unfortunately, that boyfriend situation is exceedingly fluid. Adding to Olivia’s stresses is the arrival of the shifty Alex (Eamon Farren), Olga’s grandson. Alex is a complicated guy – fresh out of rehab, he’s trying to clean up his life, working in a meatpacking garage for an uncle clearly just doing a favor. Olivia first sees Alex as a little help around the house, but Alex is, functionally, a child, despite his age being close to her’s. He has no idea how to deal with a grandmother with dementia, nor does he have the patience. In his free time, it looks like he’s hanging out with the same idiots who encouraged the behavior that led him to rehab. He’s a screwup, but he’s desperate.

Given that Olivia needs a green card, she begins to weigh this desperation. And indeed, he’s attracted to her, enough to consider if maybe there’s a future in play. So while Oliva confides in him about her citizenship, the fact of her transition remains an unspoken element hanging over their heads. An element that, of course, is crudely discovered by Alex’s dumbass friends, to whom the Olivia/Alex relationship is a secret. It’s the sort of thing every day Americans assume is easy – just become a citizen, pull a green card from the green card tree. They don’t get how women like Olivia feel hounded, as she describes, by the alarms sounding, the ICE officers approaching, for no reason. Which is to say nothing of people like Alex’s friends, who see Olivia as someone defined by her transition, and to their juvenile eyes, therefore a joke. Not a legitimate person.

“Lingua Franca” keeps its scope small, but this is a very American tale of the hustle of people who don’t have reservoirs of money and beneficial roots to draw upon. The same people who end up delivering our food, washing our cars, caring for our elderly. Menial jobs the country would not be able to function without. What’s striking is that misery has turned Olivia weary and reluctant. Her courtship with Alex feels less like an indulgence, more like an opportunity. Alex, meanwhile, is in a state to which everyone can relate – he’s hurting, and so he seeks happiness out in the world. He’s dreaming of bigger things, even if he can’t name them, spell them, or identify them. Olivia never says it, but the implication is clear: he’s a white guy. Ultimately, he’ll be fine. Olivia, meanwhile, will keep riding the trains, keep shifting her eyes downward, keep pursuing one check after another for the family back home. Navigating this with her identity? It’s just another surcharge.

I’ve talked before about how the focus of criminal justice has shifted during this administration, but rarely do you hear this from the actual people in charge of enforcing these laws. In Miami, there are over twelve officials, prosecutors and defense lawyers, who will not go on the record but who nonetheless share a very specific critique: in the Southern District of Florida, the focus has shifted towards prosecutions ordered by the Trump administration, in a way that has handicapped the district’s usual focus, that being major narcotics and white collar investigations. Dozens of officials have resigned in protest, while the offices have now been ordered to devote considerable resources to seeking a conviction against officials who investigated Donald Trump’s ties to Russia in the 2016 election, ties that have been proven by a Republican-led committee.

There’s a lot to say about all of this, and in reporting this angle, there will be much that is considered. And I fear that all of it normalizes what needs to concern you as an individual: the President is clearly dictating these investigations, and the President should not be dictating criminal investigations. The reason there is an FBI and a Department of Justice is to allow for nonpartisan prosecution of crime, unencumbered by cronyism. If the President is usurping the Department of Justice’s discretion, then we have a justice system ruled by one man, one man who clearly believes the scrutiny towards his actions is a priority of the criminal justice system. This is not about Donald Trump, nor is it about the Republican party. This is about how one man should not be dictating investigations in an entire district, because chances are, it would skew the system so much that we might as well let it crumble. And maybe it’s irrelevant, but if you had only one guy deciding what should or should not be prosecuted, do you really want it to bethis guy?