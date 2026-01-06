Leonor is an elderly Filipino woman, but I’m Puerto Rican, so I recognize her as an abuelita – a sweet, round little grandma-type who sweetly dotes over everyone. Yes, it is a secondhand identification, since my grandparents passed on before I was born. I wish it didn’t play out like that. Still, I see a woman like Leonor, and something in me responds on a deeper level. Maybe it’s because my own mother has already aged into an abuelita. I’ve watched her become this beloved staple of Latin American households, so there’s immediate recognition when Leonor comes onscreen.

“Leonor Will Never Die” has this tough-minded little lady trying to manage her final years of modest living. She is beloved in the small community, and everyone feels responsible for her because mentally, she may not be there any more. Bills are stacked on the kitchen table. Maintenance is required everywhere. Can Leonor even take care of herself? Her son, who lives with her, seems to have at least a little confident that she can, though it seems mostly because of her past. Decades ago, Leonor made her bones by writing Filipino exploitation films.

Film people know all about the rich history between the Philippines and exploitation films. Leonor probably worked during the heyday of Filipino exploitation, that being the seventies and eighties. There were a lot of American filmmakers who ventured out there to shoot a cheesy nudity-filled shootout picture or war movie, some of them actually reputable (the directors, not the films). But while there were plenty of English-language shockers, the local marketplace was not shy about making their own homegrown schlock, borrowing from gun violence-heavy films of that era as well as martial arts pictures from the East.

Leonor is no closer to figuring out her elderly life when she takes a whack on the head. In a cartoonish flight of fancy, she wakes up inside the story of the script she was just writing, a comeback film that would double-down on the sex and violence of films in her youth in telling a triumphant story of good versus evil. For us, the film stock changes, and the movie briefly becomes a beat-em-up, where Leonor cowers while handsome Ronwaldo doles out whuppins. Because each line and moment already exists in her head, she successfully ducks danger and avoids interrogation. This is a movie with a muscular, hunky hero, a gorgeous woman who has to be rescued, and a bunch of yubba-yubba henchmen. No one acknowledges the little chubby lady making her way through crowds, mouthing the dialogue.

Her family and community rally around her as she struggles to fight her way back from the beckoning afterlife. Her son, concerned but loving, tries to brainstorm, but he can’t stop picturing a most surreal plan – with Leonor’s unfinished script, he and his friends can film what she’s created, and the ensuing movie just might bring her back from the beyond. The power of film doing a lot of heavy lifting in this fantastical scenario. Maybe I roll my eyes at this decades ago, but I fully celebrate it today.

“Leonor Will Never Die” amusingly borrows from the visual vocabulary of those earlier exploitation films. While they were heavy on the exploitative elements, this film is more of a warm embrace of the silliness and artifice of the period. This is an affectionate movie, miles away from any darker intentions, about the role of an older lady in both a cinematic legacy and in a small community. It’s not a spoiler to tell you that this is a movie that ends in a delightful song-and-dance sequence, a reminder both of a community of characters who protect each other, but also the role behind the camera of everyone involved, the people that collaborate to create the cinematic memories that will save Leonor’s life.

There’s a phrase I remember from a profile I read about inmates preparing food in prison. A guy said, “There’s no half-steppin’ when it comes to feeding your fellow man.” I’ve thought about that for so long, particularly considering it came from an inmate and not a prison official. I remember guys getting jobs in the kitchen – at one institution, they fought to be able to serve us extras instead of throwing them away. I think about that when I remember those long Saturday nights when 4:30 dinner is tuna salad and you’re out of commissary food. I remember the rumbling of my stomach, how unhappy I was that I couldn’t just get a bite from anywhere.

I had my share of meals with hair in them, one meal where I found a fingernail in spaghetti. I know it’s been worse at other institutions. And I’m aware that, while I was down, meals were shrinking. Breakfast was evidence enough. There would be eggs with oatmeal, sometimes bacon, sometimes a bagel, and two milks. The bagels gradually vanished. The bacon disappeared. “Toast” was the replacement, but toast was a single piece of cold, untoasted bread. Money is being cut from meals like this. You wonder how many cuts something like this can survive.