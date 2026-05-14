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Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
6h

Agree with you on Mad Max Fury Road. For me, that was Charlize Theron's movie, forgot Tom was in it!

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Lloyd Dean's avatar
Lloyd Dean
9h

I don't think Legend gets near the eerie and violet The Krays (1990). I found Hardy's to be ok here but you make a good point about some of his acting choices.

A lot of people I've spoken with really liked his performance in Mobland but I felt/feel he's becoming a caricature of himself in some of these roles.

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