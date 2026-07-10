I bounced around institutions during my incarceration, but primarily, I was housed in two federal facilities. The second one, where I arrived in 2018, had a reasonable collection of DVD’s in the library that you could rent out to watch during the Education Department hours. It was a solid time waster, given that most periods on the compound last about three hours, giving you time for nearly two full movies. However, the institution had long bragged that because we had this resource, they did not need to participate in the B.O.P.-wide Institution Movie program, where a new DVD was rented every three days and shown to the inmates on a loop. I depended on the Institution Movie program to see newer films, whereas the library had movies dated from around 2015 and earlier.

I was a small part of a campaign to establish an Institution Movie program, and by 2019, we had finally obtained one. In a rather petty counter-move, the staff decided to then remove the DVD’s from the library, figuring one supplants the other. Now, if you had free time and you wanted to watch a movie, you could go to the chapel, where they issued personal DVD players. Their selection, however, was limited to religious films, largely Christian movies, with a small smattering of selections representing other faiths. Oh boy, I watched a lot of terrible contemporary Christian films. Damn my curiosity. Once I got through the classic Hollywood Biblical epics (I went back to Carol Reed’s “The Agony And The Ecstasy” a few times) I made my way through a long list of faith-based Christian offerings. They were largely unchallenging, sterile films where characters routinely sat down to explicitly talk faith, living in worlds where no one save for the token outsider was any faith other than Christian (and atheists were villains).

One of them was “Left Behind: The Movie”, based on the popular book series about the Rapture. Kirk Cameron (who, you can guess, I am really sick of seeing by now) is Buck Williams, a reporter who frames the traumatic vanishing of Christians worldwide that sends the world into a tailspin. A considerable amount of screentime is spent with Brad Johnson as the dramatically-named Rayford Steele, a pilot and a father who realizes he has to land after several passengers and several professionals on the ground have disappeared, leaving him with precious few options. Most of the plot involves Buck following a trail of breadcrumbs to the Antichrist, who is plotting to manipulate the volatile forces left in the wake of the disaster. It ends on a cliffhanger, though I never bothered to finish these. The “Omega Code” franchise was just that much more thrilling.

Consider my surprise that the “Left Behind” trilogy was eventually rebooted, and they got the attention of none other than NICOLAS CAGE. God, I have reviewed so many Cage movies while doing this Substack, and there are so many more! The mythology this time focuses on a frankly-haggard-looking Cage, at the very tail-end of his campaign to outrace the IRS by starring in multiple dubious movies a year to pay $20 million in back taxes. He’s the new Rayford Steele, and in a bit of economical storytelling, he bumps into Buck Williams (Chad Michael Murray) at the airport. Connecting the two is Chloe (Cassi Thomson), Ray’s college student daughter, who is there to say goodbye to Dad. Turns out, Chloe is more than a little distracted by this handsome photojournalist. Murray was 31 while filming this, while Thomson was 19. Just providing context.

Up in the air, we find out that Steele has grown distant from Chloe’s mother Irene (Lea Thompson) due to Irene’s recent aggressive turn towards Christianity. Thompson, a pro, finds the subtle nuance in this part. But there’s Ray in the plane, flirting with a flight attendant, clearly not for the first time. Nic Cage is a sinner, y’all! Everything is otherwise running smoothly until, up in the air, people vanish completely. On the ground, it’s the same panic and disorientation as people simply cease to be. Scenes like a mother clinging to the empty clothing of a child that was just standing there do have the intended effect. The direction comes from Vic Armstrong, who previously helmed the Dolph Lundgren actioner “The Joshua Tree” twenty years prior. He’s most known for having an extensive background in stunt-work. Which benefits “Left Behind” – the earlier Kirk Cameron effort took a cleaner, more careful approach towards depicting the disaster that would befall the Earth if people vanished. Armstrong instead sets up a few bloodless “Final Destination”-type set pieces, with cars and trains crashing, scaffoldings falling, windows breaking. Some of these moments are botched by some ropey, cheap CGI. But you get a few decent stunts out of the equation.

Unfortunately, most of the screentime of this ruthlessly-long film (110 minutes!) is spent in the air. While Steele frets over this unexplained phenomenon (and Cage gets to sweat from a chair), the passengers argue amongst each other, often weirdly as if some of them are to blame for, you know, the Rapture. There’s at least one gesture towards an Arabic character for some latent 9/11 resentment, as if the Taliban has begun to use magic and sorcery. They put some effort into this supporting cast, but it seems mostly to highlight faces familiar to casting agents, and hardly exciting to audiences. There’s Quinton Aaron, who everyone immediately ignored in the wake of “The Blind Side” even though he was the lead character of a $310 million-grossing Oscar-winning movie! There’s Martin Klebba, a veteran dwarf actor who has paid his dues in Hollywood, his reward being a chance to play Angry Little Guy in a Christianspoitation film! Look, it’s Jordin Sparks, who once implied at an awards show that someone is a “slut” if they have premarital sex, which makes “Left Behind” absolutely right to her!

It slowly occurs to Steele, who does have religion in his past, that this is the Rapture. When asked about it by a passenger, Cage grits his teeth and begins to calmly quote Scripture, giving an explanation as to these supernatural happenings, his brow furrowed, his gait bent over and defeated. As a man tasked with giving an explanation to extraordinary events he believes, but one he thinks probably sounds ludicrous to others, Cage is convincing. It’s why you hire Nicolas Cage, who immediately becomes the moral center of the film when he does this. But as an actor who has to sound like someone who has long studied, and believed in the Bible, Cage is much less believable. After a delay, the studio eventually made a direct sequel to this film. “Left Behind: Rise Of The Antichrist”. They replaced him with someone who might be able to better wrap his tongue around the Word. Yep, Kevin Sorbo. How’d you know?

I can’t believe that this is a big deal in 2026, but a major politician has come down against the death penalty. Republican governor Mike DeWine is currently pushing his state legislature to do away with this modern barbarism. Ohio, his jurisdiction, still supports the punishment, and DeWine especially has previously been outspoken in backing the policy, but it has been eight years since the state actually utilized it. Given that slowed rate of state-sponsored murder, the amount of people on Death Row in Ohio — over a hundred — are likely serving death sentences. DeWine has been active in postponing these executions, and now he has come out against the practice, after a considerable vibe shift regarding the public’s thoughts regarding the policy.

Interestingly, DeWine focused not on the real-world complications of the death penalty — particularly the cost to the taxpayers — but on the “moral” dimensions of the argument. This is complicated, but crucial. When politicians discussed criminal justice, it used to be an argument about what their morals actually were. Many made the persuasive case that our society is built on the idea of repercussions of undue behavior and the exploitation of our culture’s vulnerabilities. That line of debate has shifted, and the idea of “morals” being behind criminal justice decisions have fallen by the wayside. Anecdotally, the discussions seem to be more about the value, and the cultural posturing, of punishment, punishment as a value, punishment as the means and the end. Instead of “morals” it’s become about a zero-sum us v. them mentality in regards to those who commit crimes. Hopefully, people in power like DeWine, who is doing the absolute least, will work to shift the narrative.

On Monday, join me for yet another week of Movies Adapted From Books I Read In Prison!