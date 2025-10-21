From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
Oct 22

This sounds amazing! I'm going to check it out this week. Larry Fessenden actually has a great bit part in Good Boy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Decarceration
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture