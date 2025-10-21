There are not enough kudos handed to Glass Eye Pix, the company run by the great indie filmmaker Larry Fessenden. Fessenden is a true indie pioneer in the horror sphere, and he’s been hitting the pavement in plain sight for decades now. While Glass Eye Pix is responsible for several under-the-radar indie horror films over the last couple of decades, none are sadly big enough to ensure anyone involved has to quit their day job. As such, Fessenden has scrapped up money for his burgeoning production company by taking small roles and cameos in movies for directors like Jim Jarmusch, Kelly Rechardt and Martin Scorsese. Onscreen, he’s something of a talisman – when audiences see him onscreen, it’s almost always a mark of integrity.

Fessenden and Glass Eye Pix produced “Late Phases”, a memorable werewolf movie in which Fessenden again pops up onscreen in a small role, again letting you know that you’re watching something made on a small budget that nonetheless takes the genre seriously. Directed by Adrian Garcia Bogliano, this is the story of Ambrose McKinley, a proud Vietnam war veteran who has since lost his eyesight and is reluctant to ask the world for help. His middle-aged son has to thread the needle many of us understand – respecting his stubborn father’s wishes while also wanting to provide the best care for him. The happy medium is a respectful retirement community where locals are responsible for looking after him, but also where he is permitted to live by himself and handle his own responsibilities. Ambrose is a barrel-chested tough guy with a few psychological scars he’s in no rush to share with others. But despite his son’s best intentions, it becomes clear early on that the entire situation is a bit much for Ambrose to handle on his own.

These are normal every day problems we all must handle as adults. When my father was alive, I recall the many times we were informed by his retirement home nurse that he had fallen again, that he was struggling to take care of his increasingly-frail frame. And every time, my father would protest that he was fine, even though it was clear he wasn’t. It’s hard enough to care for someone who lacks certain capabilities – but when they think they’re still a younger person, it makes it more difficult, both physically and emotionally. Most of the time, you just want someone else to handle the responsibility. And there are other moments when you are pissed off and you have to say, “Fine, do it yourself,” to someone who absolutely cannot do it themselves.

That being said, my father never had to cope with a werewolf on the loose. After a hint of romance enters Ambrose’s life in his new live-in companion, she is swiftly taken away by a vicious attacker. Ambrose doesn’t need eyes to know what we see – it’s a massive bipedal WOLF. Ambrose’s life is only saved by his beloved dog, but he can clearly see that this was no ordinary thief or assailant. And sadly, his dog’s heroics were the pet’s final moments. So, as you’d expect, it’s personal.

Most of what follows is in preparation for whuppin’ dat werewolf azz. But much of the movie’s appeal comes from Nick Damici as the stubborn, battle-ready Ambrose. He’s expressive as Charles Bronson, in that he’s undoubtedly a hard man on the outside and inside too, in a daily, unglamorous way. His are the rugged features of a guy who has had pride in punching a clock, a guy who has buried friends, someone who has long ago stopped having expectations of the world. He’s not an action hero, he’s just someone who, when invited to the party, is polite without a smile, nursing his drink and waiting for the moment he can go back to his solitary lifestyle. Damici’s been a solid Glass Eye Pix dayplayer because of this appeal. And he’s intensely believable as a guy who is entirely too pissed that a werewolf has ruined his day-to-day. (Admittedly, he is probably too young for this part, if that’s worth mentioning).

This appears to be filmed in a rather modest retirement community, or maybe just a sparsely-populated suburban enclave, but an altogether ordinary atmosphere. This seems like a real place, and not a “movie” environment best suited to a horror movie, which creates the proper contrast when the beast is loose. A subplot where Ambrose pursues the teachings of the church, reluctantly and without a proper resolution, feels like a real inner conflict and not just an excuse for narrative wheel-spinning. “Last Phases” excels because it’s an otherwise-grounded tale. The werewolf effects, from FX legend Robert Kurtzman, are largely hidden for budgetary reasons, but every moment we see them, it’s as believable as a massive lycanthrope can be, with a few how’d-the-do-that moments near the end. “Late Phases”, ultimately, rides on the shoulders of Ambrose, who senses that a beastly killer murdering innocents across his neighborhood is simply yet another cumbersome struggle in a life full of them.

In many ways, I write a lot about current events here because of how integral criminal justice has been within the conversation of the current Presidential administration. Much of the time, this is about the practices and superstitions of the Bureau of Prisons in incarcerating people. But a lot of it is about what they’re NOT doing, which is largely in regards to criminal justice plans that were abandoned by an administration looking to set the Department Of Justice back decades. Would you believe some of them are as simple as simply not letting people go when their sentence is up?

This article, unfortunately paywalled, references the First Step Act, which was passed under the first Trump administration and was the most significant criminal justice reform in decades. Sentences were shortened through various methods, but one of the most common involved recalculation. In the feds, inmates are expected to serve 85%, and no less, of the sentence (this is basically a stand-in for parole, a concept the federal prison system eliminated in the 90’s). But this 85% was actually being callously calculated through varying interpretations, meaning that some people were serving 86% or 87%, which makes a big difference if we’re talking longer sentences. Under the First Step Act, a recalculation meant that everyone would be set at 85% according to the actual days measured by their sentence. In my case, my sentence actually got shortened by three months.

Many, however, have not seen their sentences properly recalculated. As a result, there are men entitled to release who have been held as long as a year beyond the end of their sentences. They challenge and fight these designations, but that’s difficult when the Federal Bureau Of Prisons has been in disarray since 2020, an era defined by rampant scandals and an industry-wide failure to handle COVID. There are several words you can use when people – disproportionately Black and Hispanic – are being held against their will for reasons other than criminal incarceration. Whichever they are, they describe injustice. What should shock you is that it is injustice based on something very simple – numbers. Not public safety, not administrative failure. But rather, the laziness of a powerful organization that refuses to just do math. As if you needed another reminder how little care is given to the incarcerated.