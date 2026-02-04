I think most film buffs who embrace the Auteur Theory generally have the same attitude towards filmmakers. By that I mean that when someone impresses them early on, then the viewer will hang onto that filmmaker for a good long while, making their films into appointment viewing. Edgar Wright, a cinephile brat of sorts, was that way for a number of us, making rat-a-tat-tat comedies that rewarded both an attention to detail as well as an appreciation for broad, silly comedy. A career that started out on the BBC expanded into bankable studio auteurism. There were a lot of us that booked seats on Edgar Wright’s runaway rocket to the moon.

It’s likely that a lot of us jumped off with 2021’s “Last Night In Soho”. Wright has previously been working with more overtly comedic premises, but this was Wright trying to play it straight. With co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns (whom I crushed on after finding a photo of her in a magazine while in prison), Wright was trying to stretch beyond what was basically a boy’s filmography to tell the story of a young woman coming of age. While earlier efforts revealed his genuine cinephilia regarding horror (he helmed “Don’t”, the best of the fake trailers in “Gindhouse”), this is a guy stretching his boundaries, and doing it on a generous studio dime.

The risky gamble of “Last Night In Soho” is that it is about corrupted dreams, though it’s not clear if the dreams were always corrupted, or when they reached that fractured state. Young Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) lives in the countryside as a shy teenager, but leaves for the city to attend college. It’s Ellie’s hope she can be a fashion designer like her mother. Her mother, mind you, who committed suicide when Ellie was a child, and who now seems to haunt her. The past doesn’t seem like it’s finished with this bloodline.

A chief inspiration is Brian De Palma in how Wright shifts perspectives and switches an emphasis on audio during any given scene. In her early moments at the university, we’re placed in Ellie’s perspective, as a little bit of mockery becomes a soundscape of exclusion, a cacophony of rejection. This is already heightened by Ellie’s heightened emotional state, as she seems to be reaching out to her mother, or perhaps some other mysterious force, to guide her hand on the designs she’s creating. In that way, this would make an ideal companion piece to Rose Glass’ “Saint Maud”.

At night, Ellie dreams of an entirely different England. She closes her eyes, and sees the 1960’s. England is in that swinging James Bond-era, exoticized and romanticized by men though a viper pit for a wallflower like Ellie. We see the story of a beautiful singer, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), as she strives for a career behind the microphone. A notorious criminal (Matt Smith) sees Sandie as a piece of meat, and soon Sandie is making the kind of compromises that change the entire trajectory of her life as a vulnerable young woman in a ruthless industry. The dreams continue, they get more severe, as Sandie quickly sees her dreams die thanks to a man with no scruples and an industry with no mercy. But are we even really seeing a dream? Is Ellie imagining Sandie? Is she inventing Sandie? Is she becoming Sandie? All of the above?

In her waking hours, Ellie seems confronted by specters of the past. Hr elderly landlord (Diana Rigg!) seems to have her own guarded memories of that era. And then there’s the mysterious older man who is watching Ellie from afar, who either might remember those ghosts of yesterday, or might be one of them himself. He’s played by an admirably-debonair Terence Stamp. In his final onscreen role, Stamp is here as an avatar of the past the actor once comfortably conquered. There is a reverence shown Stamp, Rigg and Rita Tushingham as if Wright is admitting he is also haunted by the cinematic past of these legends. It’s distracting, but really, this movie doesn’t get made without Wright indulging his own sentimentality.

Unfortunately, one can’t properly identify the stakes here given how little we know about the insular Ellie or the abstracted Sandie. The latter, captured with moviestar glamour by the spellbinding Taylor-Joy, exists within the narrative to fall, fall, fall, to be treated as a blunt object mistreated by other blunt objects. This is especially frustrating when the nature of these visions Ellie sees ambiguously suggest Sandie can be saved. If we are to entertain that notion, we have to ask, why? What is it about Sandie that must be protected? The idea that Ellie might see a little of her own mother in Sandie is an idea that feels intuited, but never really filled-out with any emotional immediacy. As her torturer, Matt Smith never emerges as either a sexual or violent threat, further obscuring Sandie’s own suffering.

Ellie too adds to the frustration that Wright, a boy’s boy of a filmmaker, tried to make a movie about women when he’s only made a movie where things happen to women. For a while that’s good enough, as McKenzie is a fascinating, unique performer. I’ve liked seeing her emerge as something of a little weirdo in certain movies from “Jojo Rabbit” to the maddening “Eileen”. I first noticed her, obviously after everyone else, in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old”, which I saw in prison. Speaking in a child’s cadence, she has a monologue about seeing colors that, in true Shyamalan fashion, is the most insane thing you can imagine hearing coming out of anyone’s mouth. I remember her halting delivery as she gave the lines the reading you’d hear from an extraterrestrial, a counterintuitive approach that somehow solidified the abstract threat of that film and made me think, wow, this girl’s good. It’s strange that Wright never gives her any material remotely like that in this entire film, more geared towards creating a fabulous English night life than giving Ellie an inner life to rouse the audience out of a slumber caused by a film nerd’s self-indulgent experiment.

Late last year, I wrote about the extraordinary documentary “The Alabama Solution”, which is still on HBO MAX and deserves your attention. One of its producers, Beth Shelburne, is here on Substack, and has posted a lot regarding criminal justice. Recently, she decided to open up about the film’s reception from some of the more vociferous anonymous online voices, many of whom openly voiced contempt for the men onscreen in that film, men who shined a light on abuse and mistreatment at the hands of the state while in custody. Much of the attitudes were based on the idea that criminals, when convicted, are meant to suffer in prison. There should not be pushback when these men and women hurt, because they are supposed to hurt. That is the argument.

I have… a lot of problems with this, but let’s focus on one quote, something that shook me. A person who had no concern for men and women in prison shared the statement, “Mercy to the wicked is cruelty towards the innocent.” Which, no. Mercy is mercy – it’s not conditional. We all deserve mercy, even the most wicked. It’s not a zero-sum game – this is the sort of thought progress that implies progress for the marginalized means ill-fortune for others. It also implies that criminal actions are not about fixing society, or rehabilitating criminals (which, remember – most of these prisons are called correctional or rehabilitative institutions, so it’s their fault for false advertising). It’s about how a victim has been done wrong, and there needs to be a separate but equal reaction. That is not justice – that is revenge. Justice is about creating a tomorrow where the same violence is not done to others ever again, by any means possible. It doesn’t mean that mercy is irrelevant. Removing mercy from the equation is only an attempt to indulge our desires for violence and degradation. We cannot separate this idea from any interpretation of criminal justice – mercy is necessary, it is needed.