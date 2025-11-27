It’s the worst fear for any of us. We’re gonna get to the big Thanksgiving event, everyone is going to be glad to see each other, the food will be delicious, the game(s) will be on, it will be cold but comfortable. But he’ll be there. Or she’ll be there. Someone who can’t appreciate anything, someone who turns everything they touch to garbage. Someone who will volunteer to help, but not before branding themselves the hero. Someone who will make a mistake, and compound the mistake with a victim complex. Most families have this person in their lives. Some have a couple. Often, they’re harmless sufferers of Main Character Syndrome.

“Krisha” is the worst kind of that particular person. She arrives like Godzilla, emerging from the water and approaching Tokyo. Here, the camera captures Krisha approaching a house we know nothing about. The fact that director Trey Edward Shults does not show us anything about this person aside from her torso, creates a sense of unease. The footage is handheld, and the person is alone, pulling a suitcase. We’ve seen enough movies to know that typically the filmmaker would reveal a tell about this person, that they were singing or humming, or we would see them smiling. Maybe they’d have a traveling companion. But the way Shults captures her movements, it seems obvious that this person, slowly trying to find the entrance to a large suburban home, feels a bit annoyed she has to make this concession of walking to the doorstep alone.

The house, already crowded, is a vivid portrait of several generations, kids, the elderly, the middle aged. Krisha is in her sixties, so no one tries to react, but everyone knows who she is. WIthout any set-up, Shults illustrates that Krisha is a pariah within this home. One particular conversation, with her brother-in-law, is friendly, moving from topics light to bawdy. It intensifies, however, as Krisha both references her previous addictive struggles and avoids mentioning the nature of her rehabilitation. She’s been away. Was she in rehab? Prison? Where did she live? There’s a difference between respecting people’s privacy and ensuring that they haven’t been on a path of self-destruction. It’s a fine line.

That particular conversation grows tense quickly. Family members want to trust her. But she is cagey, only wishing to celebrate the occasion. Which makes sense. People may be wary around her, they aren’t simply willing to accept her word that she is changed since her word is clearly something she has abused before. At the same time, rehabilitation can be work for some – it’s not exactly a pleasure to relive that journey just to make someone feel better about the person you’re convinced you are. Krisha wants to be embraced, but on her schedule, which is different than everyone else’s. Some are simply unwilling.

I can understand this fully. When I was down, I spoke to a lot of people who had already done time. They spoke warmly about getting out, being welcomed by open arms, by family, by wives, children. There were celebrations, parties. People went out of their way to make the first few hours, and sometimes days, special, at restaurants, at clubs. Sometimes just at home. They felt rejected by the world, and were now making an effort to re-enter it. And they were hardly confident, so many needed the support.

During my sentence, I hoped for that. I dreamed of getting out and, at least for one day, being spoiled. Feeling like the center of the world, after years and years of rejection and mistreatment. I would have been happy with just a small party, particularly considering all the friends I lost when I was down, the lover, the associates and acquaintances. Just one time to eat, drink, and let someone take care of me for a little bit before I carefully tiptoed back into a world that previously had me locked up. The Welcome Home Party. There could have been cake.

It never came. It seemed awkward to speak up about it, a First World convict problem. I personally arranged for a couple of dinners, I asked people to come. I put together a couple of outings, many of which never materialized. And I paid for myself, and sometimes others. I felt like I had bribed people. That Coming Home Party never happened. And when I asked a friend why, they said that they weren’t sure if they wanted to celebrate that. They weren’t sure if it was appropriate. Because I was a criminal, and I had to work to rebuild trust among those who expected more for me. I understood. I wanted to come out, like Krisha, and tell people, I’m alive, and I’ve bettered myself, and I’ve endured a lot, if only for a couple of hours. And the world said, settle down. The thought hurts, it hurts every day still. It’s a splinter in my spirit. I can’t rest easy about it. But I understand. I have to understand. Some days, I understand less than I did the last.

“Krisha”, of course, cannot cope with this. She wants to put the past behind her, but some won’t allow it. And in a volatile situation where no one is in agreement with Krisha, there is an ugliness in the air. Of course, why was Krisha over-medicating? Because of her interpersonal struggles. So when you start adding new interpersonal struggles in a day with low-key pressure to be perfect for everyone, she flinches at the flame. “Krisha” thus becomes a movie that you watch through the gaps between your fingers. When you’re young, horror films have ghosts and zombies. When you get older, you realize the only movies that genuinely horrify anymore are those like “Krisha”.

Krisha Fairchild plays Krisha – she is the aunt of Shults, who employed much of his own family to fill the roles in the cast. This is a talented family, you’d never guess you were watching amateurs. I wonder how much of “Krisha” is based in reality, but also, I don’t want to know (Shults also plays “Trey”). Fairchild is a terrifying vision, the woman who came in from the cold and felt every harsh breeze. It’s a bold, deeply intense performance, one that awakens the nerves in new ways. Krisha is a figure of pity, but she is also a figure of annoyance and devastation – hers is not a clean path to redemption, but who is prepared for anything otherwise? It’s a powerful movie that recognizes the Thanksgiving spirit of trying to repair ties that have severed, trying to build new bridges where previously there was disaster. It’s a reminder that sometimes, you need to learn how to open your heart wider than you’ve ever previously done. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. I'm thankful that you're here, reading and watching with me.