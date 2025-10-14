Right now, I am writing this at 11:45 PM, and I hear an ice cream truck outside my window blaring its music through a megaphone. I live in an urban area, things like this should bother me. Maybe it’s prison that makes me realize I’m tickled by such an absurdity. I never heard anything unusual when I was locked down at night. Never heard any new voices, any strange vehicles, odd songs. Mostly, it’s how utterly alien this feels. It’s fall. It’s late. Why the ice cream truck?

This sort of oddness permeates “Knives And Skin”, a most-unconventional “horror” picture from director Jennifer Reeder. I may have improperly placed this in Slasher Week, and it may not necessarily be scary. But it’s certainly haunting as far as how much of it registers on an instinctual emotional level, and simultaneously how much of it makes a linear sort of sense. There is a killer, and there is a pretty girl, dead at his knife. Carolyn Harper is the slain high schooler, seen in her last moments alone before she is murdered by the lake, beginning an obtuse suburban mystery.

In her final moments, she is rejecting a sexual proposition from her crude boyfriend, who spitefully leaves her alone in the darkness (... or does he?). The movie emphasizes that it’s totally believable and also just a bit odd that she’s clad not in something revealing so she can be alone with her boyfriend in seclusion, but in fact a clunky marching band outfit. One of her final thoughts, out-loud, is the random worry that her glasses are too heavy. They are not the ideal last words. But maybe “last words” are too terrestrial a concept for this latter-day Laura Palmer.

So many shows are credited as being Lynchian, but this movie seems almost entirely indebted to “Twin Peaks” and the many other creations of the late David Lynch. Some of the similarities feel architectural, like the movie’s insistence of characters with blank stares saying something inscrutable followed by a soft dissolve. Some are thematic, like this movie’s plot similarities to “Twin Peaks”, about an aggressively “normal” community fighting through quicksand to live a normal life after a horrific murder. Everyone’s behavior is just a little strange, just a little off-tempo, just a little distant. It is, realistically, very much like a dream, particularly the mundane ones that startle you awake because you noticed the clock has a “13.”

The focus is largely on the other students at school. Many remain petrified by what happened, uncertain how to feel with a killer in town. But, realistically, some are aggressively trying to move on, likely because they lack the maturity to register what happened. They are hormonal, so their sexual desires remain, particularly intertwined with the fear of violent murder, forever altering their views on intimacy and the idea that there’s a sharp modern gender divide. None of the kids seem equipped to cope. In one sequence, the kids are asked to search alongside the adults at the lake for a body. The perimeter is so wide that they are given wildly-inappropriate phrases to use should they find specific evidence of a violent crime. In trying to turn tragedy into an abstraction, they make the pain far more immediate.

Of course the parents are no more savvy about this. Carolyn’s mother has begun to wear her daughter’s clothing, often choosing ill-advised ensembles and inappropriate times. The smell of her offspring can also be found on the girl’s boyfriend, who is everyone’s top suspect, though this seems less of a reality and more of a coping mechanism. Another parent quits his job to wear clown makeup while sitting by the river, eventually engaging in a soapy affair without removing his getup. A teacher, all slick CW moves, tries to seduce one of his students, inviting her over without telling her he still lives with his parents. They all function as if tainted by the unsolved crime, Carolyn having poisoned them. Maybe this unnamed town is purgatory. Or maybe this is just an elaborate way to groom the next murder victim.

“Knives And Skin” functions most vividly as a portrait of grief. Not the dramatic soft-crying kind, where people immerse themselves in their pan and hug. The realistic kind, where the feeling becomes a pit in your stomach and you that yourself for your human emotions and feel like you can’t do anything well. And just maybe, at some point, you’ll self-medicate and begin to hear the words of the lion illustration on your shirt. If slashers prioritize the POV of the killer as he stalks his prey, consider that “Knives And Skin” is largely about that killer forlorn that he may have to select someone new from this ordinary group of screw-ups and perverts too inept to solve a murder.

A recent survey illustrated an intriguing point — three out of ten people believe that political violence is acceptable. You could make hay out of the political divide within those thirty percent. You could even do what Axios did, and irresponsibly and foolishly misinterpret the statistics to confuse “a rise in violence” with “one side did it.” But the implication is staggering — thirty percent of Americans endorse terrorism. You can hide in fear regarding this information. Or you can interrogate what that’s supposed to mean where nearly a third of all Americans cosign vigilante action.

But therein lies the conundrum. That answer is an open acknowledgement that some crime is okay. Of course, the political expectations of those who participated in that survey may differ. But the idea remains — if Mary S. condones political violence, she believes that a type of crime might be necessary in her eyes. Therefore, Mary S. must understand that there are other people who might concede that different crimes are necessary. This requires a reframing of your own position in the eyes of the law. If someone has to steal, or even kill, because they deem it necessary, why must they be evaluated under different standards? The underlying question we must ask is, why do people commit crime? Generally, people seem to subscribe to the notion that some are compelled to sell drugs, compelled to murder, compelled to commit fraud. But maybe, people feel as passionately about their circumstance as Mary S. does for political violence. And since Mary S. apparently stands for 30% of the country, maybe it’s time to address this.