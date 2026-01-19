In case you missed it, this weekend I posted an entry at Optic Nerve about “Wake In Fright”, the one movie that I feel accurately captures the experience of being in prison. Check it out here!

Welcome to a week of 21st Century Movies! What do I mean by that? Well, if I don’t mind saying, I’ve picked five certified bangers for this week. But they are also very specifically coded to the era in which we live today. As the years go by, these movies, which seem to be fueled by social and technological concerns of the modern day, will age interestingly. The hope is that, one day, they will feel irrelevant. But I still watch “Do The Right Thing” from 1989, and that movie more or less feels like it could have been made yesterday. Movies depict the nightmare, but they don’t always show us when we wake up.

First on the docket is Steven Soderbergh’s “Kimi”, a cyberthriller that brings up genuinely-troubling talking points. Remember cyberthrillers? They used to make those in the 90’s, when everyone was scared of new technology and they didn’t understand exactly what it meant to live a digital life. Even “The Matrix”, one of the most prescient films of that era, has a distinct Luddite streak, as if its concerns were baked into a certain candid ignorance of what the “information superhighway” could do. The Wachowskis were right, even though they were totally guessing. Did Hollywood stop making cyberthrillers because we grew less scared? Or because the conglomerates funding these movies wanted us to stop being scared of technology, specifically the tech they were trying to sell us?

Kimi is not a person, but an algorithm, not unlike Alexa or Siri. Like Alexa or Siri, it’s the sort of technology sci-fi movies used to warn us about, but at the start of the movie everyone seems to have one, a virtual assistant who allegedly helps us live productive lives but also listens to and records everything. Angela (Zoe Kravitz, siiiiiiiigh) is an employee of Amygdala, the company that makes Kimi, and it’s up to her to listen to strands of recorded audio from Kimi’s software. What she hears is collected from countless households, making note of complaints and complications, specifically misunderstandings Kimi might have with the English language. Angela also never leaves her gorgeous apartment. She is agoraphobic. It’s also the tail-end of a pandemic. But there is also trauma in Angela’s past, which keeps her from being fully trusting of the world outside. You might say she’s the ideal protagonist for a modern day cyberthriller.

During one shift, Angela hears an angry argument underneath a cacophony of sound. You’ve seen this before – rewinding, remixing, re-listening, all to figure out if what she’s listening to is an assault. A murder even. Here, Soderbergh makes a clear choice, because you watch Soderbergh for his clear storytelling choices. Soderbergh shows you what he wants you to see, but there’s not always a lot of ambiguity in what he wants to show you. When Angela listens to the clip, we see visions of the violence that actually happened, a choice Soderbergh makes to erase any doubt that Angela was hearing what she was hearing. Of course, it goes both ways – earlier in the film, Soderbergh begins this story by eschewing close-ups and music cues (even though he has a rather-sumptuous score from Cliff Martinez), because he doesn’t want to tell you where to look, or how to feel right off the bad. So when he starts the movie with a specific character who then doesn’t appear for another hour, he trusts the audience to remember.

Angela reports the audio, as per her job, but is met with stony silence and dismissals. Is this typical corporate disinterest, or is this particular case in some way notable? Angela doesn’t care, and we know that she’s right. This is an important decision to establish our faith in her, because her story is immediately doubted by her bosses, even when she musters up the courage to leave her apartment and present the evidence in person. When she patiently explains circumstances to a suit (Rita Wilson), her credibility and her past (referencing the prior trauma) are questioned. She’s a worker bee, and she’s being marginalized. There’s a provocative edge to this scene, in that this is a woman who has been assaulted, reporting on another woman who has been assaulted, and her concerns are being downplayed by yet another woman, this one in corporate. It’s a reminder that there’s a totem, and the concerns of women enduring the violence of men still rank at the bottom.

What follows is a tense, tactile thriller where Angela has to outsmart what might be a widespread conspiracy. Refreshingly, the decisions she makes reflect the sad reality of these types of stories – in many ways, Angela has already lost. The technology we used to use to fight against these sorts of threats has long been co-opted. We can’t even find security for the “files” that would damage the privileged class. Put them on a zip drive, and once you plug it into a computer, it will be commandeered from a distance. Hide the files in The Cloud? Good luck with that.

“Kimi” was made during the pandemic, in that period where studios thought that spending money on Hollywood movies for streaming without any advertising and fanfare was somehow a profit pipeline. But this is as thrilling as anything on the big screen during that period. And Alfred Hitchcock knew that these are the basic reasons movies exist – some cheap thrills, some attractive actors (in this case extremely, obscenely attractive) and the thrill of voyeurism. “Kimi” condemns this sort of surveillance, but without anyone remarking on it, you’re implicated as well. With “Kimi”, it’s not necessarily the suggestion that you’re complicit in the crimes within because you also have an Alexa or Siri. It’s that this thriller is happening in your world, whether you like it or not. But yes, maybe you have approved.

This is a pandemic movie, and it reminds me of all the charmers I read about in 2020 who compared quarantines to prison at the moment when I was quarantined in actual prison. How nice, the privilege someone must feel to say something like that. It didn’t bother me all that much, to be honest. But the question that rang through my head during that time is the same question in everyone’s head during that period: “Who’s going to know?” For some, the question was dire. Who’s going to know if I get hurt or die? And for others, the thought was more trivial. Who’s going to know that I wore sweatpants all day? Who’s going to know I ate cereal out of tupperware? For me, the question was often more about my own captors – who’s going to know what they’re doing to me?

I read about this case, a wrongful death in prison where an inmate was allegedly starved and prevented access to water. In a First World existence, drinks are not a major concern. Worst case scenario, there’s a faucet nearby. In solitary, there’s a sink, and that sink is used for hygiene, not always for a drink, but it doesn’t matter too much if you don’t actually have a cup. Most of these sinks, you have to press down and hold them to get water out, which means you have to use your other hand to collect water to sip. You’re not permitted to have food in solitary, unless it’s been served during meal times, and they will be expecting your tray and utensils back. In solitary, you’re served before the rest of the population, which means dinner might come at 3:45-4 PM, and your next meal will be at least fourteen hours away.

This is to say, I recognize the claims made in this article about this man’s final days. But I also recognize how the prison and the officials are reluctant to share the files and information about what happened that night. Most oversight is done by the perpetrators themselves – various efforts have been made to increase transparency in law enforcement only to find a “happy medium” where law enforcement officials are the ones investigating themselves, as if revealing their own wrongdoing was in their best interest. This man’s death – which will be called something else but sounds like murder to me – will have its day in court, but the people in possession of pivotal information are the people who are likely implicated in said information. Who’s going to know?