When I was twelve years old, I had a sleepover birthday party. One of the movies we watched was “Kickboxer”. No matter what kind of snob you grow up to be, if you watch a movie in that environment, you’re bound to have it imprinted on you. I was very, very excited to hear a “Kickboxer” remake was on the way back in 2014, at the time promised as an honest-to-God fight movie and not a DVD-level cheapie like the many semi-official “Kickboxer” sequels that struggled to replace Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Turns out those expectations for a theatrical debut were a bit too ambitious. Which is not the curse it once was, of course – the post-“Expendables” era of action films, from 2010 onwards, showed those productions elevating their game, resulting in classics of the genre like the “Undisputed” and “Universal Soldier” sequels, and an emphasis on sharply-choreographed, cleanly-shot martial arts. So while the industry probably lifted their nose at “Kickboxer: Vengeance”, the generically-titled redo that arrived in 2016, I was psyched to see the movie in the hands of John Stockwell. Stockwell, a former actor in his youth, has excelled as a director of unpretentious b-movies. If you want cheap thrills, Stockwell is money in the bank. He’s a half-finished cigarette after sex. He’s a beer in the shower. He’s a sloppy, dripping diner burger at 4AM when you don’t even remember who’s sitting in the booth with you.

“Kickboxer” is the tale of fighting champion Kurt Sloane, who seeks revenge for the death of his brother. The unfortunate death, in the ring at the hands of the villainous Tong Po, is the gist of the first act of the original “Kickboxer”. “Vengeance” switches the formula by beginning with Kurt infiltrating Po’s compound to murder him (later yielding to an expository flashback). It’s a simple expansion of the events of “Kickboxer” – the original Tong Po was the fearsome Michel Qissi, one of the most loathsome antagonists in fight film history. This time, it’s the more thoughtful Dave Bautista, who brings a menacing stillness to these types of parts with relative apparent ease. This is the third Bautista movie I’ve reviewed this week. What a champ.

Tong Po manages to reach Sloane on a deeper level. Sloane only wished to commit murder, but he’s convinced by Po that a victory in the ring is more appropriate. This takes Sloane to the doorstep of a mentor – who doesn’t love a good action movie mentor? But this one is a noted curveball, because Master Durand is actually the original Kurt Sloane, the great Jean-Claude Van Damme! I don’t typically care for this sort of thing, when a later movie in a franchise brings back an actor in a new role. I remember rumors that, in “Skyfall”, the butler/groundskeeper/whatever played by Albert Finney was originally supposed to be Sean Connery. I would have HATED that, and I’m not even a huge James Bond guy. I’ll allow it in this case, because Van Damme is letting loose in a cast of real fighters, adding levity and stature to scenes of many of these pugilists wondering what to do with their hands when they act. It’s especially welcome because Alain Moussi, the new Sloane, is something of a stiff.

The movie benefits from the Thailand setting, adding further international flavor to a movie with various accents and temperaments. Georges St. Pierre, then fresh off playing Batroc The Leaper in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is here, as is the late Darren Shahlavi, a famed stuntman and on-screen fighter completing his final role before his death at 42. Gina Carano doesn’t add much – because she’s playing a generic power broker, not because she’s a completely awful human being in real life. And there’s Sara Malakul Lane, a beautiful woman with a really suspicious resume of movies that specifically look like they’re being made for money laundering purposes.

It was a little disappointing that Stockwell didn’t return for “Kickboxer: Retaliation”, replaced by the earlier film’s writer, Dimitri Logothetis. This one immediately distinguishes itself with a legit James Bond opening, with Kurt Sloane in a suit, on a train, fighting goons. This ends up being a cheeky start, since “Retaliation” eventually follows a more familiar sort of logic. It’s a sequel where a protagonist of the previous movie justifiably is arrested for his “heroic” actions in the earlier film. Unfortunately, this lands him in a shady prison in Bangkok. You hate to see it.

Once he arrives, he’s offered a deal by, holy cow, Christopher Lambert – there’s a prison fighting tournament, and he’s expected to participate. Actually, he’s expected to win, to defeat a monstrous giant named Mongkut, a hulking Icelandic beast that looks like he escaped from a video game after eating the other characters. Sloan’s going to require training, but because the Bangkok prison system is so small, his old friend Durand is there. He’s also going to learn a little bit about combat from Mike Tyson, who is playing a character, but is really just Mike Tyson. Apparently, to defeat kickboxers in a Bangkok prison, you can sometimes be a jacked old punching machine.

The structure seems familiar from this point out, but “Retaliation” overcomes its hoary tropes with its wild third act. Mongkut seems like he’s growing in every scene, revealed to be a Drago-styled experiment, conceived and enhanced in a lab. And you even get a scene where Van Damme has a swordfight with the Highlander! What “Retaliation” loses in gravitas, it gains in pure spectacle, particularly with a final fight that surpasses the standards of the genre, both in skill and in scope. Seven movies into this franchise, somehow “Kickboxer” is still relevant for action fans who just need two big dudes wailing on each other and little else.

Now, I want to mention this story I’ve been following because there’s a larger meaning behind it, so you’re going to have to bear with some familiar details. A South Florida prison is under investigation for the excessive heat, often reaching 119 degrees in some areas. The Dade Correctional Institution does not have air conditioning, and the result can be some harsh living environments for some. One of my earlier institutions also lacked a/c, and it could be even warmer inside than it was on the outside. Some summer days, you laid on top of your mattress, flat, unmoving, as sweat trickled off you onto the sheets, day or night. Exercise brought some relief as long as water was nearby, but it was surely cruel for anyone having to perform some sort of task.

Here’s what you need to remember about this situation in Florida, however. This institution was KNOWN to not have air conditioning. So inmates have been suffering for years. These numbers, based on a freshly-established 88 degree threshold that was frequently surpassed, were collected by an independent agency called the Florida Justice Institute. They were permitted to track the temperature in different areas of the prison, and to collect information they did so this year between May and October. In South Florida, triple digit heat was a fact of life for many areas in this prison.

So, again, this is a reminder – these inmates have been melting for years. A study was taken this year during which it was confirmed they had suffered for an additional five months. This report was filed earlier in November. These are still allegations. It is up to the institution to actually implement an air conditioning system, with conditions genuinely threatening lives. This is what happens when you suffer in prison – you wait for someone to hear you, they study for months, and then a report is submitted. Mercy is a process. And so are human rights.

