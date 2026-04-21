Flimsy justification time. While I was in prison, I felt like the lines were fading, the borders that separate what we consider representative of certain art forms. Filmmakers were experimenting, new streaming services were popping up, there were new outlets for creativity provided by the internet. When we’re talking about what a movie is in 2026, that streaming era of the last decade has allowed the answer to be obscured. Which is why I’m going to cover a Netflix special modeled after old television shows, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

“John Mulaney And The Sack Lunch Bunch” is a feature-length presentation that seems as if it was meant to be a pilot for a children’s show. The premise was to create a throwback offering for today’s kids, somewhere in the vicinity of “The Electric Company” and “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood”. There would be a variety show appeal, with songs and skits and stories, all executed with little regard for continuity or structure. John Mulaney, the popular comedian who has been remarkably upfront about his substance abuse issues and rehab stints, was the genial host, mixing a wholesome showman persona with a postmodern irreverence. I’m not certain if this was actually meant to lead to a regular experience, or if this being a pilot to a hypothetical show was inherently part of the premise.

Much of this special can be taken at face value. There are skits that center children and their very real interests, desires and fears, While it can often feel like Mulaney and company are pushing these kids to be as authentic as possible (normally, when you get a group of children together, they start boringly repeating each other), there are a few amusing bits. One child bursts into song because he only likes one meal, “a plain plate of noodles with a little bit of butter”, a tune I’ve been humming for a while now. Many of the children are shy, believably reluctant to open up to Mulaney, who always seems like he’s on the edge of making fun of the entire premise (except for the times when he is absolutely making fun of the entire premise).

A few famous friends stop by. Legendary character actor Richard Kind pops in and has a heart-to-heart with the kids about making art and acting – Kind is a charmer, but sequences like this feel like they’re meant to appeal to the adults in the audience who know performing is a job. Annaleigh Ashford pops in as a saintly homeless woman with whom Mulaney has a sweet platonic relationship. Most awesomely, the great David Byrne has fun performing a song with kids about the impromptu play they perform for parents. I generally hate when kids do this, because I’m an awful unhappy jerk, but there’s truth to the idea that kids who have no awareness of the artifice of performance will coach a captive audience in responding “correctly” to the show they’re about to put on. If there’s anyone who can make that sort of pedantry appealing, it’s Byrne.

The most notable appearance comes from a predictably-sweaty Jake Gyllenhaal, doing a riff on a wacky children’s show entertainer as Mr. Music. This feels like a meta-commentary on Gyllenhaal’s own manic dedication to the intensity of his roles – for years, it felt like he was bringing borderline-inappropriate levels of energy to a number of films. As Mr. Music charges onto the scene, he becomes frustrated when his thesis that there is “music everywhere” is defeated by the reality of bad acoustics and inefficient props. Mr. Music is wide-eyed and intense and frequently almost crosses the line in yelling at the children who won’t blindly agree with him. The joke is that Mr. Music is a wildly-inappropriate person to be hanging out with children. But it feels more like this is another typically-unhinged Gyllenhaal experience that will excite only the diehard fans of his.

Which is sort of the bizarre tenor of this special. Is this all one big joke? Even when it’s just Mulaney sitting alone with the kids, asking questions and reacting naturally to their digressions, the special has an air of “are we really doing this?” That creative tension gives this appeal as a tonal experiment, though you wonder if kids are going to enjoy this thematic conceptualism. The project is directed by Rhys Thomas, who has experience in television, but who also helped craft the visuals for “Documentary Now!”, on which Mulaney collaborated as well. He keeps this affair colorful with sharp primary colors – the aesthetic is definitely on the higher end of what you’d expect from shows like this. It’s appropriate because the takeaway from this is definitely about commitment to the bit, probably moreso than entertaining what is allegedly the core demographic.

The conversation about criminal justice needs to be altered, but that doesn’t happen with one politician, one policy, or one overnight shift. Sometimes, that’s about dismantling norms in small ways, challenging language and asking questions of systems long since accepted blindly. In Pennsylvania, fine print was altered in a way where there are considerable ramifications to those in prison for murder. Previously, people charged with murder were automatically sentenced to life without parole. Decisions like this are initially defended as being about justice, or some sort of moral compass, but in actuality it’s about ease. Ease for prosecutors, ease for judges, ease for overworked courtrooms who have to process endless cases. A mandatory sentence, whatever it might be, eases a lot of responsibilities.

The “felony murder doctrine” has now been repealed, considered “cruel and unusual”. Which, on the surface, it is – it gives a blanket treatment to something that could happen for a number of different reasons and motivations. We need to have a decarceral spirit, but we also need to acknowledge that the laws on the books, in every state, are often arbitrary and meaningless, offering no distinctions to specific actions. It’s about disabusing regular citizens of the notion that most people who commit crime actively want to commit crime, actively want to hurt the innocent and vulnerable. People who commit murder will still be eligible for life in prison, of course. But in our broken system, one of the most impactful decisions anyone can make is to force prosecutors and judges to actually do their jobs instead of falling backwards into “mandates.”