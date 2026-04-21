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Tom Violett's avatar
Tom Violett
7h

Didn't follow your pivot from children's show to felony murder. Did I miss something? Thanks

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3 replies by Decarceration and others
C. C. Simmons's avatar
C. C. Simmons
7h

"Decisions like this are initially defended as being about justice, or some sort of moral compass, but in actuality it’s about ease."

Exactly exactly exactly; those decisions are defended precisely because they want it to *not* be about their moral compass. Institutions are false gods designed to demagnetize us of our psychic friction.

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