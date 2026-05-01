Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George R. Galuschak's avatar
George R. Galuschak
17h

Enjoyed your essay! Both of those movies sound spooky as hell, especially the first. I could see that happening.

There's a horror novel called The Cipher by Kathe Koja that is all about holes (called the Funhole in the book), if you are interested!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture