I don’t know what was in the water, but while I was gone, for some reason horror got into HOLES! Holes everywhere! If you found a hole, congratulations – there’s a horror movie happening in there! Don’t enter, don’t even look in! Horror lies inside those holes! Holes WITHIN other holes! And don’t get me started on RINGS! Holes and rings, man. Just be grateful we’re not delving into Cubes.

Horror is the one genre that lends itself well to lower budgets because anything could seem scary, no matter how mundane. And in these two films, they take the most common geographical shape – a hole – and plumb it to find how we can be warped by such images, such ideas. At the very least, the titular crevasse in Pascual Sisto’s “John And The Hole” does have a bottom. So if you do fall down there – I’m not spoiling anything, people fall down there – you’re going to land. The horror in this setup is largely based around one question: Why?

Child actor Charlie Shotwell (eventually seen as the Morbrilliant kid version of the title character in “Morbius”) is our John. He’s a listless preteen kid, not all that different from all the others, squirreled away in the forest, where rich antisocials build a family. In this case, we’re talking Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle. Yes, these two are terrific actors who can play a wide variety of roles – Ehle in particular has an extraordinary versatility. But shorn of any elaborate costuming, props or characterizations, it’s very easy to look at those two and see a clear attitude of familiar country club entitlement in their expressions and mannerisms. There’s acting, and then there’s cultural shorthand. Nonetheless, they seem like two individuals completely perplexed regarding their relatively alien kid, lanky and distant and not at all interested in an outside life their rich curation really hasn’t given him.

Kids his age have usually mastered video games, or they’re dabbling in their first side-hustle. Some are chasing girls or boys. John has mastered the thousand mile stare. Fortunately, this doesn’t distract him from a discovery in the woods – there’s a hole in the ground! Damned holes! And so John does, essentially, what a lot of maladjusted kids his age have opted to do with their lives of excess and luxury – he tries to gamify it. Now he’s got a hobby –turn the hole into a Sarlaac Pit, and feed Mommy, Daddy and sister (Taissa Farmiga, on what feels like year ten of playing 16) to the gaping pit. And then, live life. See if you can make it alone. If not, there’s always a ladder. Or a pool to drown yourself.

Ultimately, this is not a traditional horror film. The scariest idea is that, like the hole, John is a void. With his family drugged and tossed into the hole, John goes about making preparations and organizing alibis to explain why he is alone and everyone is gone, just in case anyone asks. And what does he do with his newfound freedom? No partying. Very little violence. He mostly does nothing, but with the added pleasure of no one being able to bother or guilt him about it. His family, meanwhile, sits in their filth in the hole, and wonder how this could have possibly happened. Reluctant they are to address that they were raising a sociopath, unless it gives the parents an angle to blame each other.

“John And The Hole” was written by Nicolas Giacobone, one of the co-writers of “Birdman”, based on his own short story. Hell of a project to use your Oscar clout for. It feels less like a straight evocation of what maybe could have been a true story and more like a fairy tale, a cautionary tale – the boy who got rid of his family. This is a portrait of a young kid trying to fill a void in his life, undertaking something massive, and slowly learning that the void has not been filled, and perhaps can never be. Perhaps John IS The Hole. Before we exit out of the story, there’s one more last-reel departure, a sick punchline to give meaning to a dark fable. Shades of Yorgos Lanthimos, the earlier version of him when he had less money and didn’t work with movie stars.

The Irish film “The Hole In The Ground” opens from a far more familiar horror perspective. Here, a single mother and her preteen son are driving along when they are greeted by one of those Old Spooky Ladies, you know the kind. She comes out of nowhere, muttering to herself, and you’ve no idea from whence she came. I honestly believe I encountered one of these skittering past my car when I took my driver’s test decades ago, but no one believes me. I also once had an Aunt Gladys figure in my life, to the point where when I saw “Weapons” they were commenting on a familiar experience we all have in our youth with a strange old woman with too much makeup moving in with my family for a few days. In other words, horror movies are real.

Anyway, this is one of those movies where a lot of horror activities are happening around the characters – old ladies lingering, animals misbehaving, that damned hole in the backyard – that you might miss some of the odder unexplained details. Why is little Chris developing new habits and behavioral patterns? Why can he suddenly teleport? Why is the doctor offering so many strong prescriptions? Where is Dad? And what could be the reason everyone is staring at each other while a story is recounted of a driver almost hitting someone with a car? Is that what happened here?

Gradually, events start piling up, many of them supernatural. You’d think this human (-seeming) child would be mostly grounded about this, but at one point he forcefully chucks mommy across the room – a good explanation as any as to how director Lee Cronin got the job on “Evil Dead Rise” and eventually “Lee Cronin’s The Mummy” (what a good choice for the latter, where were you gonna find another Lee Cronin?). Mom knows this is tied to the hole, which is playing with her perception. The question is asked many times – is this her son? Is it a convincing mimicry? Is it an UNCONVINCING mimicry? And why? Every time she approaches the hole, it’s almost as if the ground is breathing. She’s liable to lose something valuable down there. And the suggestion is that there’s not a whole lot of geography down there – this hole goes on forever.

“The Hole In The Ground” is a great-looking film, the browns and blacks bleeding into each other, every surface feeling organic, alive. The hole in the backyard doesn’t feel like a finite element, but a small part of an ecosystem designed to swallow this family. The aforementioned old lady is actually their neighbor, but is she not being used as another tool of the environment to corrupt this two-person unit? “The Hole In The Ground” is frustratingly vague, never once grounding this story in a recognizable reality, so understanding the stakes is something of a challenge. It feels more like half a completed horror movie, with a few strong visuals and the potent idea of a kid possessed by something you do not fully understand. At around the halfway point, you know that at some point, someone’s going to have to go into that hole. You don’t have to wait long for that to happen. But why wait at all? Why all the foreplay, movie?

It’s important to note that the world has changed a great deal in the last fifteen years or so, and the shift in western countries has been away from democracy. You can see this reflected in large, obvious ways. But it’s also apparently in polls and studies and the collective interests of people who are not seeing their desires or needs met. Minority Rule has become the way to resolve certain topics, first as an insidious subversion of democracy and now “acceptable alternatives.” What the people want, and what the people feel, is not at all being reflected by the chosen interests of the politicians elected by those same people. Criminal justice is a strong reflection of this divide. According to a Brennan Center poll, fully 80% of people believe that those who have been incarcerated deserve a rightful second chance at returning to society and contribute. I am personally not sure of the accuracy of that number. But it certainly calls into doubt the naysayers who think “cancel culture” is an actual belief anyone has, given that they think even convicts deserve redemption.

The above link also questions the system in place by questioning whether the criminal justice system is actually aware of this social desire. “Programming” remains a white whale for many in prison, a goal that is out of reach to many inmates. Much of the programming I’ve encountered, much of it chopped away by post-COVID recalibrations, was either based around a few narrow industries (there’s a lot of HVAC) or it is faith-based. Perhaps my anecdotes can be challenged by certain statistics, but in my experience, most of the guys I met in prison wanted to work. They didn’t want to work in prison, at a job that merely kept prison operations going, under c.o.’s who had naked contempt for them. They wanted a real job, a job that filled their hours with meaningful work, work that placed a roof over their head. The inmates want this. Society wants this. So why don’t we have it?

Next Week, it’s MOTHER’S WEEK!