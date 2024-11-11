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Karl Straub's avatar
Karl Straub
Nov 11, 2024

I don’t usually like animated films of the modern era, but Anderson’s Dahl movie was for me one of the best any-kind-of-films of the modern era. And he’s generally one of the directors that keeps me from writing off this era of film. I’m much more fond of the 40s and 30s, and 70s, but I’m glad we have Anderson playing on our team. It’s hard for me to take opinions seriously when they come from someone who dismisses his films.

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