When is a joke not a joke? While pedestrian minds have been weighing in on the death of modern comedy (which, more and more, feels like a large contingent of white people who wish they had the freedom to “ironically” “pretend” to be a Nazi, it feels like a lot of the lesser-known creators have been marching forward with more inquisitive, self-critical comedy that explores and reinvents the form. So while the idea of comedy being a distillation of truth is taking a beating from people who, through technology, have curated their own reality, free of responsibility to anyone else, Ikechukwu Ufomado was making “Inspector Ike”.

Ufomado is the producer, co-writer and star of “Inspector Ike”, which is directed by Graham Mason. This feels like a collaborative but specific sensibility at work, since the genre (murder mystery) is not as relevant as the method of storytelling. “Inspector Ike” takes the curious form of a 1970’s TV movie, one in either a series of movies for the small screen, or a spinoff to a long-running television show. Think “Columbo”, a hit seventies crime show that aired several movies alongside sixty nine episodes. I mention this because the joke is a recreation of a type of storytelling that no longer exists – if you watched any of the “Columbo” movies, it’s likely you’re in your fifth decade on Earth.

Ike himself is an investigator who is cool as ice when investigating those that think they’ve gotten away with murder. He’s also polite and clever, which means he can only be so cool, a toothy shy smile being something of a tell when he’s close to cracking a case. The corduroy jackets go a long way towards establishing Ike’s presence and skillset. He’s the type to slyly egg on a suspect into revealing a new piece of evidence. But he’s also the type to know a solid chili recipe – yes, the movie stops to a halt so this recipe can be shared with the audience, and forget about film discussion, good chili is timeless.

Befitting television formulas (which remain fundamentally different from movie formulas, despite the efforts of streaming showrunners who are stretching a feature-length premise into seven episodes), an equal amount of time is spent on the perp. In this case, it’s a jealous actor in the underground NYC theater world who ragefully stole a role from a colleague by taking the man’s life. In the spirit of those shows the killer is seen taking his guilt home with him, deflecting uncomfortable questions and, yes, it’s theater – there’s an “out-damned-spot” sorta thing. This was a genre that understood the audience wants to see the killer squirm before he’s taken in. Once you see a perp sweat, you know you’re not that far away from a charming freeze-frame transition. I do wish life worked like this.

As far as a genre facsimile, this is a brilliant attempt, capturing the unmotivated and shy camera movements of the era, and the takes that last long enough for actors to not understand what to do with their hands or faces. The digital photography has a bit of added grain, and the wardrobe department was largely on-point in depicting an earlier, more trivial era. What point is being made by this sort of recreational tomfoolery? Forget it, Jake, it’s camp.

Most of the laughs come from the anachronistic behavior of contemporary actors who frequently let themselves poke through the era-appropriate facade, often in a post-modern attempt at mockery. This movie is filled with a number of familiar alt-comedy figures, which should be a treat considering this seems tailor-made for a specific type of comedy nerd. That’s John Early, a flamboyantly-goofy standup, as the murder victim. Comedy veteran Aparna Nancherla is here too, stealing entire bits with a few stern glances. There’s a small appearance by John Burgess, who had a killer year last year, hysterical in both “Free Time” as well as “Dad And Stepdad” (the latter film’s director logs an appearance here as well). This is a very NYC-centric group of funny people.

My personal favorite was Ana Fabrega, who plays one half of a couple of bumbling cops, apparently the only police officers in this New York City (Anthony Oberbeck plays her partner). Comedy fans, or whatever is left of them, would recognize Fabrega from HBO’s similarly-discursive “Los Espookys”, where she was the sweet-natured Tati. Fabrega served as the show’s resident savant, the type of character depicted as not-particularly-bright but who ended up having never-fully-revealed ways of shaping the narrative. It’s a familiar type, one that comedies use far too often, though as the show’s co-creator, Fabrega was able to shape Tati as a character both lovably guileless and haphazardly inspirational. Even in “Inspector Ike”, the hilarious Fabrega shines as a weirdo amongst real weirdos.

