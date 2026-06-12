Anyone remember “TNT New Classics”? This was TNT playing the hell out of a few select movies, usually movies cheap enough to air repeatedly, but also popular enough that a wide swath of people liked them. Anyone from that era could reasonably suspect this grew out of the network’s constant airings of “The Shawshank Redemption”, turning that film into a “new classic” after a surprisingly tepid theatrical run. New Classics weren’t difficult to define– they were mainstream, but they generally weren’t kids or family movies, they were movies for adults that like movies, but aren’t so diligent as to take a chance on something unusual or out-of-the-box.

I don’t remember if TNT was still using the New Classics branding when they started airing Spike Lee’s “Inside Man”. I don’t even know if TNT was even airing “Inside Man”, though I know it lived (and maybe still does live) an active life on basic cable. Though it came from the creatively and philosophically volatile Mr. Lee, “Inside Man” is really a definitive New Classic. Yeah, it might only be Spike’s sixth or seventh best movie at best. But it’s the template for the kind of successful movie Hollywood always wishes it could make – serious, mature, fun, a genre picture, with big stars and a big twist, everyone at the height of their talents working on a crowd pleaser. And all of it led by Denzel Washington at his charming, sly best, strolling through the movie like he’s owed multiple paychecks. It’s the true remake of “The Taking Of Pelham 1,2,3”, it’s a great New York film, it’s got a lot of laughs and some really wonderful players on the margins. An easy movie to love.

Naturally, after the movie’s success in 2006, it made sense to do a sequel. Spike came back. He locked in Denzel, got Clive Owen and Jodie Foster to return, he brought back the first film’s screenwriter Russell Gewirtz, and the project was ready to go. For a short while, the project was developed, the script was rewritten, and for a while all principals were still attached. And then, it died. Spike has gone on record saying the studio did not want to fund the movie at a certain price point, and the topic somehow was not broached again. Not running it back with that crew feels like a legendary bag fumble. So you can imagine my surprise when, years later, I heard about “Inside Man: Most Wanted”.

I had infinite questions about this, but one of the big ones is answered early on: yes, this actually is a direct continuation of the events of the first film. “Most Wanted” moves forward with new characters, but they all talk about the events of “Inside Man” as if it’s lore – law enforcement officials in particular study the case in that movie, which is a believable touch, even if the stock photos of Denzel’s Detective Keith Frazier are pretty funny to see. They could have followed-up the first film with entirely different actors playing those familiar parts, though it shows just a bit of restraint to have new ones, even if they exist explicitly in the shadows of the old ones.

This is also a heist film, and yes, it’s also an uncommon heist. A group of bank robbers take hostages in search of what’s meant to be Nazi gold, building off the revelations of the first film where the wealthy Arthur Case (Christopher Plummer) was said to be profiting off Nazi war efforts. Case is said to have passed away under house arrest in this film, tying up that particular plot strand. Since his involvement is ruled out, the question is who are these criminals, particularly the masked female who calls herself Most Wanted? Is there a reason New York City is the site of yet another unconventional bank robbery?

In the first film, while everyone debated how to investigate a volatile hostage situation, the chain of command ran smoothly under Frazier and Detective Mitchell (Chiwetel Ejiofor). This time, there’s conflict. The NYPD has sent another cocksure Black detective (which makes you wonder if they, at some point, held out hope that Denzel would return) and his name is Remy Darbonne. They seem to want to depict him as unconventional and avuncular, but as played by Aml Ameen, he just seems unprofessional, cracking jokes at tense moments, flirting with most women in his vicinity. It’s a sitcom performance in a theoretically-tense cat-and-mouse movie. No one finds him amusing when he begins to make obviously-silly suggestions regarding the problem, but you get the sense we’re meant to be tickled.

Darbonne has to deal with the FBI negotiator Brynn Stewart, and she’s played by Rhea Seehorn. She’s the closest this production had to a name, coming off a couple of seasons of “Better Call Saul”, and yet not able to nab a well-deserved Emmy nomination. It’s one of those parts of Hollywood I find so fascinating, as she could have very likely had this script in her hand, figuring award nominations would allow her to turn the project down. Sometimes, career choices are simply made for you by the industry. Seehorn is actually pretty good in this role, she’s meant to be the by-the-book officer, but she never lets this character become boring or conventional. Her annoyance with Darbonne also reads like her lack of chemistry with Ameen, but that does work for the material. A lot of this movie is straight off-the-rack, but the slowly-growing begrudging professional respect between the two feels fresh and believable.

Unfortunately, the rest of the movie resembles exactly what it is – a cheap sequel cash-in, made to milk an IP after all better options were exhausted. “Inside Man” is an iconic New York movie, so of course this follow-up is shot in Cape Town, Africa, and the difference shows. The digital photography is cheap, and this plays like an “Inside Man” pilot shot for Starz. I listed this as a “Bad Taste Sequel” because of how it behaves as a vulture towards the bones of the original. But at one point, it has the audacity to use one of the characters from part one as a major plot point, without showing that character or what happens to them. That means that the film, which structurally has already mimicked the first movie, ends up trying to provide resolution to an idea from another, better film. In a tacky decision made, likely, at the eleventh hour, that storyline resolves in an end-credits sequence here that wouldn’t be out of place in a Dolph Lundgren movie, but one of the movies he’s done when he’s short on cash and they’re filming somewhere nice.

I hate to say it, but the writing was on the wall when they brought in MJ Barrett, a filmmaker with an interesting backstory, but one who has also made terribly uninteresting movies. Barrett made her debut as a filmmaker with 2002’s “Deathwatch”, a pretty enjoyable, and very British, World War I ghost movie. Since then, she’s moved back and forth between television and dodgy genre films with questionable funding like “Solomon Kane” and “Silent Hill: Revelation”. “Most Wanted” carried intrigue because it’s the first film she made after transitioning from male to female, which is a journey she completed in 2017. She doesn’t seem interested in upacking that particular life journey in her work, at least not in what I have seen, which I suppose is progressive – I can’t think of any other transgender genre filmmakers besides the Wachowskis, and Bassett’s work is simply… work. She’s a journeyman filmmaker. I do wish she was better, though – last year, she directed “Red Sonja”, and not only was it reheated sword-and-sandals junk, but it came out in quick succession with the similar and far-superior “Deathstalker” remake. And yes, “Most Wanted” is also, in the end, junk.

I have mentioned before how A.I. is being used by law enforcement to your detriment, but the public isn’t fully aware of how bad the situation is. We have given so much of our information, privacy and freedom away willingly that it’s almost as if we’re inviting the government to illegally detain us. As a movie fan, I grew up watching genre films where the good guy had to stop the bad guy from employing the type of technology that the government is freely using today, not only to accuse you of a crime, but now, to accuse you of a crime you only considered committing. We’re in the realm of pre-crime, and articles like this merit your intense scrutiny and awareness.

Much of the technology described in the link above is touted as being about “crime prevention”. But it’s artificial intelligence, and thus it has to operate from a certain knowledge base. So what pre-crime does is judge you on the basis of the similar traits of those that have been convicted of crimes. And when the criminal justice system disproportionately arrests and convicts men and women of color, what conclusions are A.I. meant to draw? It’s especially notable because A.I. is not going to be used for criminal justice reform, but on criminal justice fortification, finding ways to further the penological goals of our country’s prisons and jails. Because these institutions exist not to prevent crime but to punish alleged perpetrators while generating a revenue stream for investors. In other words, A.I. could be used to maintain our current broken state of mass incarceration, and we’d be none the wiser.

Next week is for the Pops. It’s FATHER’S WEEK!