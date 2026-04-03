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Desiree's avatar
Desiree
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Brad Bird was developing a followup to the Iron Giant but Warner Bros Animation turned it down and green lit Osmosis Jones instead, which mega-flopped (makes $14 mil, costs $70 mil to make) causing the company to collapse. Bird takes his project to Disney. And that project was The Incredibles

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NickS (WA)'s avatar
NickS (WA)
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"On Monday, com back for a week of CONTEMPORARY MASCULINITY!"

Looking forward to it.

Also, this review recent animated moves was The Mitchels vs The Machines which was goofy but felt like it was made by real people, not just the product of a studio -- and it would fit in the time period for this blog.

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