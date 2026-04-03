I’m pretty sure I didn’t hallucinate this. But once upon a time, as Pixar was gaining a prominent position among Disney production companies, someone in their leadership told the media that, beyond “Toy Story”, they would not rely on sequels and follow-ups to their hits. Might have been Lasseter, I can’t recall. That was in the early 00’s, when Pixar was on an unbeatable hot streak. Soon, “Toy Story 3” inevitably followed. But after that, there was a “Cars” sequel, a “Monsters Inc.” prequel, a “Finding Nemo” follow-up and then yet another “Cars”. “Incredibles 2” reached screens after “Coco”, perhaps one of their strongest efforts. However, it was quickly followed by “Toy Story 4”. Which is to say that “Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2” happened within decidedly different climates.

“Incredibles 2” was released fourteen years after the first film, though it picks up immediately after part one. In the wake of the flashy battle against the Underminer, everyone has their own personal crisis. The battle is, maybe intentionally, given the same treatment as the Superman-Zod punch-out in “Man Of Steel” into “Batman V. Superman”. By that I mean, it was a basic good-and-evil scuffle the first time around. Only in the follow-up do we learn that it was a public relations nightmare that led the public, arbitrarily, to turn against costumed do-gooders, effectively resetting the status quo to the start of the first film.

Winston and Evelyn (Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener) are a sibling P.R. team who unites with the Parr family (and Samuel L. Jackson’s family friend Frozone) to present the world with appealing front-facing superheroics. To family patriarch Bob’s (Craig T. Nelson) surprise, the plan is to lead with his wife Helen, aka Elastigirl (Holly Hunter). Which means the streets are now patrolled by the mother at the head of the Incredibles family, while Bob is now staying at home with the kids. I used to give the Pixar guys credit for having an elevated sense of humor. But Bob’s new predicament feels like a set-up straight out of a 90’s-00’s sitcom. The movie knows not to belabor this obvious trope, so Bob is not the arrogant doofus that can’t ask for help. But even when you’re dealing with superpowered kids, the idea of the overwhelmed dad who doesn’t know how to be a stay-at-home father is well-trod territory.

There’s a subplot about daughter Violet as well, as she’s a young girl with a secret identity and a big crush on a schoolmate. But the novelty of that story is only that it’s a b-plot, not that it goes anywhere new – that particular story strand explores another superhero trope of randomly wiping the minds of others, but that hits a convenient storytelling dead end. The thrills of this belated sequel come from Elastigirl chasing the villainous Screenslaver, an unseen specter of a bad guy who hypnotizes people through their devotion to their devices and accessories. Again, that’s another plot point that requires the audience to blow some dust off of it so that they can appreciate familiar, creaky plot dynamics. But director Brad Bird was coming off a live-action sojourn where he essayed “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (successfully) and “Tomorrowland” (less so). Given a larger palette, he manages to fill most of the nearly two-hour (!) runtime with ambitious and surprising set-pieces that nearly justify following up one of Pixar’s most beloved films almost a generation later.

There’s a snappy finale that almost justifies all this “Watchmen”-inspired plotty nonsense, which takes place on a cruise ship and yet feels like it’s exploring multiple terrain. Much of that comes from a sudden surplus of imaginative new “supers” that wouldn’t seem out of place on a DC Comics splash page (and even, in some cases, a MAD Magazine one). There’s an admittedly-skimpy mind-control MacGuffin that provides laughs due to how easy it is to mobilize and demobilize, resulting in several satisfying on-screen reversals that pad the action. But “Incredibles 2” never adds up to more than a few fun gimmicks in search of a compelling narrative. The film’s standout gags involve the family’s smallest child, infant Jack-Jack, who has an entire Trapper Keeper full of superpowers he can’t yet control. Is it a funny idea? Visually, sure. But let’s not gussy it up. It’s baby humor. It’s one degree removed from a dog reaction shot. Pixar can do better. Maybe in one of the next few “Incredibles” sequels.

I have to say, for all the criminal activity perpetrated by ICE in the name of phony “law enforcement”, certain people in independent media and social media have done strong work in shining a light on misdeeds. Much of this reporting has driven public sentiment whereas mainstream news outlets have been silent and complicit. As such, in many areas, ICE has operated under far more scrutiny than your typical armed officers, and the results have revealed many disturbing truths about their methods.

A recent eye-opening lawsuit has uncovered a few unsavory and illegal methods being used by ICE that should give your average citizen pause. For one, an officer testified to a verbal order to reach a quota of eight arrests per day, which is not necessarily out-of-line with Stephen Miller’s request for 3,000 daily ICE apprehensions. Now, I want you to stop and consider this. Say you’ve got a 9-to-5 position, largely spent on your feet. Imagine just speaking to eight, or maybe even twenty people that day. Imagine speaking to them long enough to check their immigration status. Imagine the time it takes to detain one of these eight people and process the paperwork. Anyone can see there’s a practicality issue here. And that’s ignoring the many legal residents who you’re cornering and interviewing/interrogating. One can understand how corners are cut as far as who gets pursued and who doesn’t. Because if you have to address that many people during a single work shift, you have to profile them in some way. Which is more about racial profiling, something that the Supreme Court has approved as far as typical ICE protocol.

A resource that allegedly is meant to make this simpler is an app called Elite. Designed by Palantir, it’s used to provide different statistical breakdowns as to communities and neighborhoods that are meant to harbor illegal immigrants. However, through testimony, it’s clear that agents do not have any knowledge of how these statistics and this information are compiled. Often, it is inaccurate, and it results in legal citizens being harassed and often detained – information that is naturally becoming harder to access and obtain. What’s important to note is how this technology, which I have written about here, will be utilized by law enforcement long after the goons in ICE are fired and prosecuted. Instead of finding areas that are densely populated with illegal immigrants, giving them a license to approach anyone not speaking English, they’ll be looking at high-crime areas, which will then give policemen permission to hassle anyone living in that area, probably with inaccurate information and shadowy metrics. The demographics will only break down further from there. Do I need to spell it out for you, dear reader?

On Monday, come back for a week of CONTEMPORARY MASCULINITY!