There’s an archetypal story about Heath Ledger throwing shade at Philip Seymour Hoffman during the Oscar race for Best Actor, in the year they competed with each other with “Brokeback Mountain” and “Capote”, respectively. After Hoffman had won the Academy Award, Ledger supposedly made a crack about how the award was for “BEST Acting, not MOST acting.” Philip Seymour Hoffman was my favorite actor, I still miss him terribly, but Ledger’s catty little comment stings with truth. I love it. I hope Ledger sashayed away after dropping that one.

I kind of believe the same philosophy goes for directing, except that I don’t think it’s an insult. I LOVE when guys over-direct something (and it’s almost always guys), when they go over the top and eschew certain accepted sensibilities to mark their territory over an entire film. Sometimes it’s done in a tacky, grotesque manner, and sometimes someone just has that drip. It’s FASHION WEEK at From The Yard To The Arthouse, and we’re talking about Peter Strickland. The outfits in his movies scream, and “In Fabric” might be one of his loudest efforts. For Your Consideration, Peter Strickland, Most Directing.

During Fashion Week, we’re going to be talking about movies with an aggressive and distinct sense of clothing and style. But “In Fabric” is very specifically about one red dress. It’s a perfect match for Sheila (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), it’s bright, it’s ornate, it stands out at the store. Sheila, recently divorced, sees its transformative power and decides to make a purchase. The staff seem more than eager to part ways with the wardrobe. Later, they’ll resist a return attempt.

This dress, for lack of a better word, is haunted. Her date, a dud, doesn’t even seem to recognize her in her new garb. She doesn’t want to admit she is intimidated by her adult son, who lives with her, and his older girlfriend (Gwendoline Christie, a lovely presence cast likely because her towering frame makes Sheila fragile in her own home). The dress has no such qualms about expressing its dissatisfaction with this living arrangement. The dress is unruly. People stare. It obliterates the washing machine. It takes revenge on those making Sheila’s life hell. When it is destroyed, it reforms easily. You can’t keep a good fabric down.

Strickland employs a unique structure to this picture, spending a great deal of time with Sheila. Jean-Baptiste is a British treasure, and here, she’s slipping into the persona of a forgotten middle-aged woman eager to prove she still functions, she still finds pleasure. The dress is her license to travel outside the invisible world she normally occupies. It’s also, quite violently, bonded to her. She is marked before she can protest, and soon the dress is levitating, dreamlike, over its next victims.

I don’t want to give up too much information, but the film takes the unusual step of shifting away from Jean-Baptiste into another narrative, allowing the dress a third act completely divorced from the first two. Now the dress bewitches someone else, seeping into the dreams of the innocent, fluttering and threatening to remodel one’s life. I don’t want to say more about this – it does indeed pay off the themes and motifs already introduced, but it also takes us into a more experimental storytelling realm. In horror movie terms, the dress is growing more powerful, feeding off the latent, buried emotions of its owners. But it’s also growing more reckless, and less devoted to consistency. A dress can truly change your life. But even though it maintains its form, no one ever wonders whether you can change a dress.

It’s campy, yes, but with a straight face. Strickland typically operates from a distance many consider ironic. But his fetishization of mirrors, scaffoldings, sheets and surfaces is completely sincere. Yes, Strickland really enjoys this. The wardrobe in this film is particularly strange, but Strickland keeps all eyes on that single dress, photographing it lovingly even as it proceeds to become an instrument of death (and perhaps fate?). He doesn’t skimp on the gore, though it seems to be in the spirit of Italian horror films of the seventies, red blood on red surfaces that feels as if it leaks off the screen and into your eyes. “In Fabric” is entrancing and maddening, an indulgence for the senses that vibrates quietly to a subterranean beat.

There was a recent interview with the newly-appointed Attorney General Todd Blanche that’s been rolling around in my head as far as what it says about criminal justice today. Let’s ignore the fact that Blanche is yet another under-qualified stooge – Blanche has been quoted telling the media he would say “I love you” to President Trump, which is troubling to hear from an AG, but also just plain pathetic. And let’s ignore the sweetheart deal that Blanche previously negotiated for Ghislaine Maxwell that seemed to provide Maxwell relief in prison in exchange for… gosh, I guess we’ll never know. But more specifically, he was recently interviewed regarding President Trump’s open, and illegal plea, to begin investigations on those that had previously investigated him. However you wish to spin it, it was a Truth Social post made by the President where the subject of the complaint was his own “reputation and credibility”.

In responding, Blanche claimed, “That type of communication from President Trump should make people happy,” adding that it is based in the idea that the President is mindful of how hard those who work under him (presumably to prosecute his enemies). His following quote was that the President’s active guidance towards the Department of Justice was, “what being the commander in chief is all about.” As far as answers go, it’s illiterate, ahistorical and, if we’re being honest, it’s also evidence. But the phrase “make people happy” is interesting. He’s conflating Criminal Justice with a McDonald’s, with the theory that the customer is always right, suggesting that arrests and prosecutions alone (and not justice) drive the excitement (and perhaps entertainment) of the American public. It’s ghastly in how cynical it is, the presumption that most Americans want to see people in cuffs (I wonder which people…) and therefore the excitement of making an arrest is what galvanizes the people.

And this I wrestle with… is there a kernel of truth in Blanche’s blubbering balderdash? Is the concept of justice so obscured into the abyss that people simply want real life to reflect an episode of “Cops”? This administration seems to think so – using social media to disseminate perp walks, even if they have to be digitally altered. To a normal person, footage of ICE’s inhumane kidnappings is a distressing example of illegality, but to the White House, it’s a sort of cultural retribution, a notch in the “W” column for broken manbabies who have been aggrieved their whole lives. If their peacocking embrace of criminal behavior was turning off the base, we’d be hearing more about it, and not just from the pop stars who hear their songs repurposed for the corresponding footage. Is the general public so far at sea that they think this is a functional criminal justice system simply by a theatrical (and fairly campy) embrace of cruelty? Is Todd Blanche onto something when he says it makes people “happy” to see Trump chasing his enemies, threatening prosecution for made-up crimes? Is criminal justice in 2026 really just all about petty revenge?