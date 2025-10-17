The period of my imprisonment seems to have become the Age Of Mike Flanagan, horror’s new golden boy. Five movies directed by Flanagan were released while I was down, as well as four shows, all within the horror genre. One movie was a sequel, and two were Stephen King stories, so he’s not opposed to playing in someone else’s sandbox (he was also, until recently, attached to a new “Exorcist”, and he’s credited as a writer on an upcoming DC Comics movie). But the Flanagan hype train arguably started with 2016’s bare-bones thriller “Hush”.

This is a slimmed-down, no-frills single-location thriller, with an irresistible premise. Maddie Young (Kate Siegel) is an established novelist who has fled the city for a small forest getaway in upstate New York. It’s an escape from the pressures of the city, though she hadn’t been affected in the ways we might be because Maddie is deaf. Early on, it’s established she has a possibly-romantic relationship with a man, and she keeps social with a friendly neighbor, Sarah. Sarah is warm and affectionate when we see her reuniting with Maddie. Which makes it unfortunate, a few minutes later, when a crossbow takes Sarah out. Maddie never hears her final gasps.

For a while, we don’t hear much. “Hush” isn’t intended as a wholly immersive experience – we still see (and hear, of course) what Maddie does not. But it’s as intimate a viewing experience can get. A woman, vulnerable and alone. A man, armed and outside, only tempoarily. And the audience watching, waiting, expecting. A lead character who is deaf and mute means that they recognize danger non-verbally, which means a differently-abled audience is being trained to look at the situation in a dissimilar manner. Suddenly, our eyes dart to the exits. We gaze around Maddie’s home to search for weapons. Every corner of the screen could be the killer, slowly entering the home.

“Hush” is catnip for those who love watching people. Maddie, unencumbered by company or noise, moving freely through a space that can be taken from her by a murderer. And the masked killer, watching outside the window, a cat playing with his food. When he executes Sarah, he can’t keep his eyes off Maddie. It’s as if he’s trying to get a reaction out of her. Unaware of her ailment, he stares. He’s fascinated – probably never killed a deaf woman before. “Hush” isn’t excessively graphic, but it’s upsetting to think that, in these silent moments, the killer is quietly fantasizing about how much he can hurt a deaf woman. In some movies, this would be telegraphing his prideful downfall. In this film, you’re never really sure.

Of course, Maddie is more capable than you’d expect, less a comment on who she is and more about what we expect out of sadistic horror movies. Yes, the killer gets inside pretty quickly. But what follows is almost a game, as Maddie weighs different manners of killing her pursuer and/or alerting outside forces. This is nonetheless a struggle between two people in an isolated area, the kind of conflict movies are made for. Siegel is quite good in this role – supposedly Flanagan left the aforementioned “Exorcist” sequel when the studio turned down the idea of casting her as the lead (they are partners offscreen). After this movie, surely she could carry something like that. “Hush” is a pressure cooker of a movie, and it’s Siegel who ultimately rises to the top, giving a Final Girl performance that deserves to be in the pantheon.

This article details an effort to spread white supremacist newsletters to inmates in prison. It’s an interesting peek at how such recruitment efforts could be both subtle and overt. A newsletter normalizes this brand of hate and disgusting philosophy, it makes it seem civilized. It’s free speech, ultimately. I think inmates should be allowed any reading material while they’re in prison. But it’s our responsibility as citizens to know and see when the First Amendment is being used inappropriately. And Nazis and white supremacists should be given no breathing room in the court of opinion. Let them punch, it is their right. And don’t forget to punch back harder.

This is, of course, an attempt to radicalize, and you won’t find a better spot than prison, where men are building their rage against the system that imprisons them, the institutions, the powers. When they engage in mass incarceration, the government is putting anger and bitterness in the heart of those they capture. They mistreat them, take away their freedoms, and turn them into nothing. Should we be surprised when they are radicalized? It’s the criminal justice system that makes these men susceptible to this motivation, makes them open to hate. It’s a prison to all of us. To Nazis, skinheads, terrorists, it’s a recruitment center. It’s designed as such, and does its job perfectly.

SCARETOBERFEST continues! Join us on Monday for WEREWOLF WEEK!