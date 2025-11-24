Welcome to Thanksgiving Week! I’m glad we made it, 2025 is almost over, and the hope is that we all have people we love with whom we can enjoy, hug, and maybe spar with a little. Weeks like this, I am grateful for my situation, in that I can be free to spend time with loved ones and to eat well, not beholden to any man’s schedule but my own. I dedicate this week to the men inside, with their bag-lunch dinners on holiday schedules, and their lock-in hours, and the built-in contempt their surroundings hold for them.

We’re starting this week not with a reminder of the holiday, exactly, but a reminder of where it comes from and what it means. Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles”, which is set in 1892, stars Christian Bale as Joseph Blocker, a captain in the Army and an unrepentant racist. He’s done battle against Native American forces, and as such, he’s none too pleased with his new assignment. Under threat of discipline, he is to guide five Native Americans from New Mexico to Montana. One of them is Yellow Hawk, a tribe leader who has been stricken with cancer. Blocker does not like Yellow Hawk. But he’s probably also intimidated, because he’s played by the great Wes Studi.

Obviously this is going to be a very long trip. Blocker’s own compatriots are a bit too colorful for their own good, and to the viewer even moreso, because it’s a compelling couple of actors. One of them is played by British character actor Rory Cochrane, another is the always-reliable Jesse Plemons, and a third is Jonathan Majors. But the fourth is a young Frenchman without much experience, and that would be the eternally-youthful Timothee Chalamet. Kudos to the casting director.

Throughout the difficult journey, they come across a terrible tragedy, a family that’s been slaughtered by Comanches. From a prologue, we know that Rosalee (Rosamund Pike) is tough enough to survive this massacre, though obviously, in 1892, she’s gonna have some residual feelings about Native Americans. Blocker offers her safe passage with their group, but it’s certainly an infusion of tension to an already-fraught situation. This isn’t helped by something of a side-quest, with Blocker receiving a new assignment to transport a rogue soldier who massacred a Native American family and is now expected to be hanged. This is a western, but one where there is no postmodern enlightenment, and these soldiers universally dislike the Native Americans.

That last murderer is played by Ben Foster, another reliable ringer in a cast full of them. This movie is a treat for those spotting character actors. Yellow Hawk’s son is Adam Beach, and it’s a thrill to see two of the major Native actors of their generation as father and child. Other soldiers are played by the likes of writer/director Pete Mullan, late veteran Scott Wilson, Broadway veteran John Benjamin Hickey, and a couple of glaring racists in Stephen Lang and Bill Camp. And among the Native Americans despite having Hawaiian, Peruvian and German roots is Q’orianka Kilcher, the lead actress from “The New World” and, hey, Jewel’s cousin!

The reason why you’d list a cast like that is to detract from the fact that this is a Scott Cooper movie. Cooper’s a veteran filmmaker by now, but more accurately he’s a veteran sleep specialist, because he probably makes the most boring mainstream films in the industry. He recently directed that Springsteen movie that came and went, which sort of blows my mind – in an impoverished film landscape, someone let Scott Cooper have a big budget to make a movie about the making of “Nebraska”? Who lost a bet? Cooper previously made stuff like “Out Of The Furnace”, somehow the most lifeless movie one can make about Batman (Bale again, obvs) getting revenge against a vicious gang of Appalachian drug dealers. I remember Cooper telling a story about how he got Eddie Vedder to do an original score for that movie, and then throwing it away because it was “too distracting”. Distracting from what?

This is my favorite of Cooper’s films, though that isn’t saying much. Credit must be given to Bale, Studi and Pike as the leads – Bale especially deserves credit for never being bad and always being commanding. Though this movie was hardly a smash, its grosses can be attributed to the appeal of Bale, who is always compelling and dynamic even when he’s tamped down any charisma he’d have and once again obscured his obvious good looks. He’s playing a racist, but it’s a movie with degrees of racism – he may hate Yellow Hawk and his kind, but he has a job to do. That isn’t even enough of a requirement for others who openly spit bile about Native Americans. Without being cloying, Bale’s Blocker completes a clear character arc when he realizes he’s liable to end up guided by hate like Foster’s outlaw soldier.

“Hostiles”’s complexities lie in the fact that it’s a revisionist-revisionist western. Revisionist westerns seemed to be an answer to the reality of depictions of that era being uncouth and harsh towards Native Americans, a long line of movies actively rebuking oaters where legendary cowboy actors battled lawless squaws. “Hostiles” calls attention to the revisionist lie by refusing to shy away from the segregation and hatred of the era, but couching it in real-world calculus. Yes, all the characters carry a too-big grievance against Natives. But Yellow Hawk and his like are definitely violent, definitely skilled and dangerous. Studi beautifully nails this characterization, as a soldier who is also a killer, and not just in the heat of the battle. Much of the movie’s underlying tension stems from the possibility Yellow Hawk may be biding his time before challenging Blocker and his crowd. And that’s what we should expect of our movies – killers kill for reasons, and we shouldn’t make judgment calls based on whether or not they’re “sanctioned”. In the west, nobility was in short supply for everyone.

It discourages me to read urgent news in regards to prisons, but this is a situation that’s been bubbling over since I was down – it’s been slow to implement, but the repercussions will be felt immediately. Many prisons have begun banning paper mail, not allowing inmates to be able to hold the letters, cards and correspondence they receive. Instead, mail in many institutions is being xeroxed or digitally scanned before consumption. In my last spot, they warned of this constantly. But after a few months of haphazard, sloppy photocopying, they simply ceased that protocol instead of shifting to digital, a change for which they were likely unprepared. It was an extremely poorly-run facility.

One of the problems with this decision, however, is that it effectively negates a lot of the more technical correspondence inmates are receiving in the form of newsletters and educational material. Much of that cannot be scanned, and it is merely held until an indeterminate time. Prisons are already irresponsible about mail – sometimes a letter that takes three days to get to me wouldn’t arrive for a month, and sometimes it would take two weeks, a timetable complicated by prison holidays and shutdowns. Because prisons have little concern about this, it has to be considered censorship, though this makes sense. A lot of prison literature is about fighting while you are in, how to obtain legal paperwork, how to fight back with grievances and protocol. No one is shedding a tear about this at the Bureau of Prisons, of course – the less-educated the inmate population is, the better.