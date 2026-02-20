When I was in prison, I developed a love affair with women’ s voices. Singing voices, specifically – the pop radio stations offered music with far too much “production value”, but the independent stations would play long, soothing songs from up-and-coming artists who wouldn’t sell a million copies of anything, but would simply use airplay to put a roof over their heads. Weyes Blood was one that I swooned over, Courtney Barnett was another, I was smitten with Nilufur Yanya, Angel Olsen, Haley Heyndrickx. In such a hyper-masculine environment, hearing a feminine voice melodically express themselves felt like there was something unseen – a force, an attitude, a vibe – that could reach out and tame my raging emotions brought on by incarceration. More significantly, I had no idea what these women looked like. I would almost be disappointed to find out that a performer like Lauren Mayberry from CHVRCHES would turn out to be pretty conventionally good looking. I liked the mystery of all of them being faceless spirits, voices crashing against the waves of a distant ocean.

Obviously, I was predisposed to like “Her Smell”, a portrait of a self-destructive rock girl that almost feels like a companion piece to Todd Haynes’ “Last Days”. Like that film, this seems partially indeed to the 90’s – the last era where a female-led rock band could conceivably fill arenas and earn cover stories (which is also largely about how few “covers” remain and how rock music no longer has the same social capital, but, you know). Elizabeth Moss is Becky Something of Something She, a Courtney Love-coded rock goddess who commands all attention around her as she abuses substances, as well as friends and coworkers. Early on, we see Becky is a master manipulator, someone who will veer from one extreme to the next to get what she wants.

The first episode, of sorts, finds Something She playing a show but also decompressing backstage. As much as a band like this can decompress, of course, in an environment that has clearly budgeted for financial excess and physical damage. Becky is spiraling, though she’s not helped by an inner circle of contrarian problem children. There’s bassist Marielle Hell (Agyness Deyn), a devil-may-care Amazonian who chainsmokes to convey she’s deeply above it all. And there’s drummer Ali van der Wolff (Gayle Rankin), bustling about barefoot like a rabid animal. Meanwhile, Becky is snorting rails and ignoring her manager (Eric Stoltz) who makes a half-hearted effort to contain the chaos, because he knows full well that it’s chaos that pays his bills. By the time her ex-husband (Dan Stevens) shows up, powerlessly holding their infant child, it’s clear that this is a barely functioning ecosystem largely controlled by the whims of a drug-addled frontwoman who may not survive the night.

“Her Smell” skips ahead in time, and now, the band is in the studio, teetering over the abyss, held hostage again by Becky. Moss’ sneering dominance is felt as she crowds everyone’s space in a tight environment, alternately pretending to be a workaholic while sabotaging everyone around her, commandeering the space far beyond the allotted time. At this moment, Becky is enough of a veteran that she is approached, foolishly, by the Akergirls, starstruck girl rockers who think she’s sincere about her respect and admiration. Instead, there is gate-keeping. Becky determines there is room for only one grrl-rock group, and she proceeds to engage in psychological warfare. Progress for me, none for thee.

There are two more chronological segments of the film as Becky tries, fails and tries again to clean herself up, for her sake as well as the sake of her daughter. But the fly-on-the-wall handheld is more about placing yourself in the vicinity of a human hurricane that is Elizabeth Moss. I don’t care for the fact that Ms. Moss is a scientologist, but I do care for the fact that she’s a powerful and intense actress with uncomfortably-perceptive eyes and a truly satanic grin. Yes she’s a lot like Courtney Love here, particularly the Love I remember from the mid-90’s who always seemed as if she was spiraling in the wake of tragedy – egging the world on and daring people to hate her, but always ready to deploy that safety measure of a pocket of charisma ready to go. But at times, as she’s far gone in a way we never saw of Love publicly, she reminded me of Jack Nicholson at the end of “The Shining”. Becky Something isn’t gonna hurt you, she’s just gonna bash your brains in.

It’s interesting how we no longer have female rockers reaching that higher echelon, as they were replaced by the late-90’s wave of pre-packaged pop stars that have basically maintained their pop culture prominence. Somebody like Tate McRae might be outspoken and in-touch with her fans on Twitter (I am assuming, I have no idea) but whatever she says is going to be pre-planned and managed ahead of time. The country has no interest in a female musician dealing with mental or physical health problems, and in fact such conditions are often weaponized in the press. For a while, a woman’s substance abuse issues would be reason enough to dislike her – anyone going back into history can see how Amy Winehouse was discussed in the months before her death, even when she recorded an actual cry for help as her biggest hit single. Becky Something is that nightmare vision of the woman who is unapologetically self-destructive in a way that calls attention to itself. Yes, she can clean up, she can stand up straight and throw away the drugs and pills and booze. But of course she revels in the reality that no one will truly let her do that.

A curious case as of recently – as I’ve written about, “The Alabama Solution“ was one of last year’s most powerful documentaries. It was largely pivoting on inmates who were given illegal contraband phones to provide a record of what life is like inside these prisons, what the level of cruelty and disregard actually is. It was a bold and brave act of journalism from inmates who had little to gain and everything to lose for getting this information out. And it was an especially necessary document when you take into consideration that much of what we learn about the disrepair of the criminal justice system actually comes from the state. The messaging regarding the mistreatment of inmates is, ultimately, controlled and/or facilitated by those in power. Which is just one of many obstacles that prevents these stories from reaching the mainstream – ultimately, “The Alabama Solution” was a more quietly-regarded documentary last year, one that quickly arrived on HBO Max with minimal fanfare. The message, at that time, had not really gotten out. Even the men and women deeply slandered and insulted by their negligence and mistreatment of inmates didn’t seem to register – a movie about real life villains where the real life villains didn’t even see it, because why would they?

In January, everything changed when the movie received a surprise nomination for Best Documentary at the Oscars. Suddenly, the movie had a higher profile. And suddenly, the inmates featured therein, were sent to a new institution and buried in solitary confinement. They were punished, the three men responsible for most of the footage in the doc. Of course, this all looks above board– this movie features evidence that these men violated the laws of the Bureau Of Prisons and utilized contraband phones. There are clearly written rules. But this is not about clearly-written rules – this is about punishing those who tried to spread the signal. At the end of the day, they can violate their own rules and keep these men in solitary for a longer-than-legal period of time. And at the end of the day, these men are suffering, but the damage has been done. “The Alabama Solution” has now been shortlisted as one of the five best documentaries of the year. It’s on HBO MAX. See it, and do your part to spread the signal.

Next week is SPORTS WEEK!