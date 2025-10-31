Happy Halloween, friends! I hope your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell!

Ah yes, this fabled franchise. “Hellraiser” is one of the more peculiar horror series, working its way through a long dark hole before arriving at this remake. Clive Barker’s original, a timeless horror classic of pain and pleasure, was nearly matched by Tony Randel’s “Hellbound: Hellraiser II”. For a time, slasher fans thought they had another horror legend on their hands in Pinhead, the protector of the Lament Configuration, the puzzle box literally from hell. However, once Pinhead began firing deadly CD’s in “Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth”, expectations required recalibration.

“Hellraiser IV” is an ambitious miss that took us to the distant past and also the far-off future to explain the origins of Pinhead. A fifth entry was the debut for “Doctor Strange” helmer Scott Derrickson, but by that time, the series had departed from theater screens. Later films shrank the budgets even further. I recall AMC marathoning those later movies while I was in prison, with one of the movies very clearly being an indecipherable cocktail of a non-”Hellraiser” movie and some stray, after-the-fact “Hellraiser” sequences (probably part six). The tenth effort in the series was released in 2018, and is therefore within the timeframe of this Substack, but I’d have to go back and watch those other movies to have the proper perspective. And also, c’mon, guys.

Fortunately, David Bruckner’s “Hellraiser” is a fresh start. The movie begins like most films in this series, with an unfortunate soul being seduced into toying with the puzzle box, losing his innards in the process. Not killed, necessarily, but preserved, via his soul, in a dimension of ritualistic torture. An opportunity is missed to call this realm Truth Social. In this instance, there is a wealthy, sadistic witness, a businessman named Roland Voight (Goran Visnjic). Voight, as it turns out, has more than an academic appreciation of the Lament Configuration.

After this introduction, we’re familiarized with our leading characters. It’s a refreshing change within the genre, the idea of horror movie protagonists who have much bigger problems than the horror we’re here to see. I hope this catches on, particularly in a country that increasingly shifts towards totalitarianism. It felt like such a thrill in this year’s “Weapons” when Julia Garner fretted over the missing children in her classroom by reaching for a bottle and sleeping with a married ex. These kids might never be seen again, but also, lady, you’ve got problems.

The lead is rising star Odessa A’zion. A daughter of Pamela Adlon, A’zion has that tan Mediterranean skin and sleepy eyes. She’s enticing in the way that dirty knees and smeared makeup is sexy. She doesn’t look like she can’t dress herself, but more accurately she looks like she doesn’t want to learn. She’s going to steal your cigarettes, and you’re going to sit there while she smokes them in an oversized t-shirt. The phrase “hot mess” feels designed for her. A’zion is in this fall’s “Marty Supreme”, but as a pile of legs and unruly curls, she makes for a lead character you can’t stop watching.

A’zion is Riley, a woman who is essentially on a form of probation. She is a recovering addict who has now funneled her desires into reckless hookups, but remains tied to the figurative ball-and-chain that is her brother and his boyfriend. A constant threat to relapse (mostly because everything that comes out of her voluptuous bee-stung lips sounds like a luscious lie – okay, I’ll stop), she has to talk her brother into the truth she discovers about this bizarre box she’s just found that may have a hold on her.

This is where the movie locks in, disappointingly. The better “Hellraiser” offerings had an ethereal vibe about them, as if time no longer mattered, and as if the boundary separating Hell from our world was invisible and arbitrary. This movie, in contrast, has a deadening station-to-station storytelling, as Riley has to go on a quest to find out where her brother has gone, vanished due to the influence of the puzzle box. We already know the Lament Configuration is tied to Voight, but we have to watch Riley put the pieces together.

This means that we’re going to enter the realms of Hell, more or less, one dusty library/room to another, a visually-dreary and repetitive journey. No impressionistic sets and no thrilling visuals from this movie, only a few appearances by a frankly delightful collection of Cenobites. The production’s slim budget seems spent on these monsters, each one of them a fun addition to the “Hellraiser” canon. Jamie Clayton, a transgender actor, appears here as the fourth onscreen Pinhead after eight performances by David Bradley and two from Paul T. Taylor and Stephan Smith Collins, respectively. Her Pinhead is decidedly more feminine, introducing an interesting new angle to a character that is something of a legend to the kinkier horror fans. She isn’t given much to do, however, which is disappointing considering how much Bradley hammed it up in earlier appearances. But you could count the nails on Bradley’s face, whereas it seems like there’s some digital manipulation on Clayton, keeping the nails frozen in place, and not nearly as arresting to the eye. The entire production, unfortunately, has a similar philosophical problem.

For a while, I’ve wondered how much I should say about Ghislaine Maxwell, who was transferred to a federal prison camp for the remainder of her sentence. Not many media sources have discussed the excessive irregularity of this decision, coming from a medium-security institution within the feds. Maxwell’s case determined that she should be sent to medium security via a points system, though over the years she would have been eligible to drop her points in order to work her way down to a low-security institution. But legally, she was ineligible to be incarcerated at a camp, which is minimum-security, as she had a sex charge. Inmates with a violent crime on their jacket (which all sex crimes were considered) were forbidden to be sent to a camp. The rules were broken, not bent, to accommodate a notorious sex trafficker.

This is a pretty eye-opening article about the conditions over at that camp, where prisoners can freely move about, even sometimes exiting the premises for certain periods of time. Of the other women incarcerated at that location, no doubt many of them worked hard, tap-dancing for officials to drop their points in order to move to another location. The higher security the institution, the more danger you’re in, and someone like Maxwell was likely facing a number of daily hostilities and threats. She still hears them, reportedly, but seemingly because her arrival has ensured that she can enjoy a camp experience, and everyone else there can feel their own experiences are more restrictive, more inconvenient, and in some ways more dangerous. This is a decision not only to make life easier for her (and, possibly, to save her life from the abuse she’d experience in a medium-security institution), but to make life more difficult for other inmates who now live side-by-side with a notorious and unrepentant sex trafficker.

Why has she been given this chance? The Bureau won’t say, nor will the White House. Obviously, the transfer happened after she conducted an interview with Todd Blanche, a former attorney to Donald Trump. Though it wasn’t discussed loudly by the mainstream press, the interview she gave was disseminated to the public, where Maxwell exonerated Donald Trump from any and all criminal actions he may have taken in the company of Jeffrey Epstein. Worth noting in her non-incriminating disclosures is that she also reiterated her innocence and lack of culpability in a sex trafficking ring in which, apparently, she is the only guilty party, actions that otherwise resulted in a guilty verdict and a twenty year federal prison sentence. So, I ask you, knowing all this, and knowing how sex criminals of ANY type are typically forbidden from a prison camp, why is she there? Why is she making a mockery of the criminal justice system and interfering with the sentences of inmates who spent years exhibiting the kind of behavior to make them eligible for the kind of treatment Maxwell has inexplicably received so early in her sentence? Do I even need to bother insinuating anything?

