I don’t know about this one, man. I don’t know about the Safdie Brothers at all. It seems clear that “Uncut Gems” has become part of the canon for a lot of people, and I would say deservedly so. Perhaps Adam Sandler’s finest hour, if you want to go down that road. But these guys, even before the shady allegations circulated around them (feel free to Google – I’m out) definitely raised more than a few suspicions with their films and their storytelling devices. These weren’t just two more fancypants kids shooting in New York City without a permit. These were people who exploited volatile factors to make jittery, chaotic movies. And some of those factors may have been vulnerable people.

“Heaven Knows What” is an extraordinary film in that regard in that it was built around an actual unhoused drug addict. Arielle Holmes was apparently found in the subway system when Josh Safdie suggested she chronicle her life in a book. I’m unclear as to the timeline, but she seems to have been close to twenty when Safdie pitched this, after which he and his brother Benny Safdie opted to adapt this into a movie. The narrative about coaxing a pretty homeless girl to adapt her life into a memoir that they’d then make into a movie brings up several questions surrounding unions and legality. The finished film screened in 2014. The memoir in question didn’t see the light of day until 2023.

Holmes plays Harley, a soft-faced young woman on the streets of Manhattan, clearly wasting away, clearly manic. Holmes, who has only gone on to do two other films, is either a natural or… I hope she is a natural. Anyone who has spent time in New York City has seen this kid of girl in public places, completely uninterested in anyone finding any comfort around her in public. She’s not above a full-throated screaming match in the streets. It seems as if she’s had practice, the target of her ire being boyfriend Ilya. The movie begins with what is likely the latest of several shouting matches between them.

Much of what follows – failed reconciliations and botched suicide attempts – is captured in what we now know is that signature Safdie pace, the pulse-pumping danger-around-every-corner menace. Every conversation feels as if it can end in violence. Every extra in the background looks like they might get involved. It is realism, a type you rarely see in cinema. In tense moments, you know that someone is always going to be frightened of doing something wrong – yelling too loud, tripping and falling, breaking something. In “Heaven Knows What”, everyone feels like they’re liable to break the fourth wall, either get hurt or get someone else hurt. And that’s not even considering the rampant drug use of these characters.

This is almost an “Odyssey”-like structure, in that it feels alternately impossible and inevitable for Harley and Ilya to reunite. Much of the time, Harley gets together with Mike, played by the appropriately-named Buddy Duress. Duress is another performer who was on and off the streets, and reportedly was a regular at Riker’s. He has a particularly notable appearance in the Safdies’ “Good Time”, where it seems as if his part drew on real life experiences. Duress no doubt had his struggles before this movie, and watching him feels like a highwire act, it’s like hanging out with a serrated knife. Despite two well-regarded turns in Safdie Brothers movies, Duress could not stay clean, and passed away a couple of years ago. It’s not an encouraging sign given the Safdies’ accusations of exploiting and endangering performers. The concern that comes from seeing Duress and Holmes onscreen together, meanwhile, is that they’ll both simultaneously spontaneously combust.

Much of the suspense of “Heaven Knows What” comes from a basic reality of where money will come from, how it will take everyone into the next day. Yes, it would be great to get a score, but food is the bigger concern. This is a film of constant struggle – characters struggling with each other, characters struggling within themselves, characters struggling with an unforgiving New York City. This is a movie where you wonder how they were able to get so much coverage. Many scenes are shot from a distance, voyeuristically capturing chaos from afar, acting performances delivered with a mix of craft, experience, and most recognizably, fear. Your heart breaks for Holmes, because fear is the overwhelming notion here. Her character doesn’t know where to sleep tonight, she moves in and out of institutions throughout this movie, and by all accounts, and even by the look on her face, you can tell this is re-traumatizing her. And then you have to wonder – as a young woman with no support system who has never acted before, where would she ever have gained the confidence? You’re watching layers and layers of fear.

We bootlegged the Safdies’ “Good Time” when I was in prison, and I was itchy the entire time. I do feel like that one’s a masterpiece, one I’d prefer to never experience again. That movie, more than maybe anything else I’ve seen, captures the feeling of doing something illegal, outrunning the cops, knowing that your actions have turned the world against you and you have a single-digit percentage chance of survival. Every moment where you delay the inevitable isn’t a victory, it’s simply a layer of heart attack painfully removed from several layers of heart attack. It’s fear. I recall the Safdies talked about how they were hired to adapt “48 Hrs.” and their script was rejected because it changed the essence of the original story. And I think I know why – it’s probably because they injected that fear into a story with a violent partnership electrified by a fresh-out-of-jail convict in a deadly situation with a running clock. We’ve seen those types of dynamics in action movies before, but in real life? That’s terrifying. Some people become addicted to that rush. After prison, I never want to feel it again.

Alongside Holmes in “Heaven Knows What”, Ilya is played by Caleb Landry Jones, one of the movie’s few professional actors. Which seems misleading – Jones has been an X-Man, he’s worked with major directors, but there is something authentically, viscerally disgusting about him. He is like human bacteria, never clean, never symmetrical, never a known commodity. He is cracked like a scab. He is one of the most watchable character actors in the business, and he compels in scenes with Holmes, the two of them on a speedboat to destruction. Of course, Jones seems like the kind of guy who feels far too elemental for his surroundings – it’s easier to imagine him emerging from the ground to show up on set than it is to picture him exiting a trailer. He’s a forceful personality onscreen. Personally, I’d be disturbed to do scenes next to him where he’s playing a dangerous, volatile junkie (scenes where he bleeds feel more as if it was inevitable). I can’t imagine what it was like for a twenty year old homeless girl with no acting experience and a debilitating drug addiction, particularly with the Safdies behind the camera.

I never want to shame anyone who has a drug habit – I really do think it can be a disease that requires treatment, patience and kindness. But there’s precious little that can keep a man off drugs in prison, given the access, the relatively low cost, and the solitude that suggests there is no concern for overdoses. In my earlier institution, synthetic marijuana, K2, was circulating everywhere. I’ve written about it before. But the ease in which you could acquire this particular drug was staggering. It appealed to people mostly because the prison’s drug tests couldn’t detect it. So if you “fall out”, the worst case scenario is that they send you to the SHU under “investigation” for a few months. Men who had addictions that dominated their existence did themselves no favor by getting wasted every night, then sub-verbally wandering the hallways of prison. We’re talking an entire dorm filled with inmates, and on any given night 5% of them (in a building that housed 200) are tweaking out. It was a pattern. In prison it becomes ritual.

There is no real treatment in prison for this. They will make you take a class, there will be a pamphlet. You will be punished, possibly, losing some of that 15% of your “good time” at the end of your sentence (federally, you do at least 85% of your sentence). You will be in a room with other people, and you will all be spoken to in the same manner. That piddling amount of treatment compares poorly to the punishment of spending months in solitary. When people have this addiction, it goes untreated. And then it keeps happening, the criminal keeps demanding the product, the junkies keep falling out. I saw people in the halfway house, at the end of our sentences, fall out from K2, which would get them taken back to prison. A traumatic experience that no amount of the pathetic D.A.R.E.-level drug prevention the institution offers can overshadow. Of course, true rehabilitation is hope. And there is nothing easier to a c.o. In prison than an inmate that is hopeless.