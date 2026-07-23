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Jane Fisher's avatar
Jane Fisher
8h

"Would you forgive me if I die?"-

That line, and that delivery (and his reply) is heartbreaking-and, I think, as much of that movie as I need to see.

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Ashley Brim's avatar
Ashley Brim
9h

Me either! I find the gray on green to be really hard to read here but it shouldn’t impact the email. I use proton mail, happy to send you a screen grab or forward it to you if you want.

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