I guess perhaps Anna Kendrick became something of a Christmas mascot while I was gone? I mean, probably not, but it is interesting that we have these two Kendrick movies from completely different ends of the spectrum that nonetheless have a certain specific focus on the holidays. I mean, you could do worse: I personally think she’s a delight. But is it a performance, or is it schtick? And do these movies correctly utilize her skill set? Yes, it is a Yuletide Investigation Into Anna Kendrick!

We begin with 2014’s “Happy Christmas”, a microbudget indie directed by Joe Swanberg. Swanberg and Melanie Lynskey are Jeff and Kelly, a happily-married suburban couple with a young toddler preparing for the holidays. Enter Jenny, Jeff’s younger twentysomething sister who will spend the holiday with them. Right off the bat, the couple give Jenny a list of requirements for the next day, when she’ll be babysitting. Seems like way too many instructions, I thought, but maybe it was me. Of course, she reveals she’s going to go out drinking first. You realize Swanberg is telling us exactly what she’s going to screw up.

She goes out, she flirts, she jokes, and she ends up frozen to someone’s floor, passed out. Unmoving. Plastered. Not great! At this point, “Happy Christmas” is about how family members feel as if they can implicitly trust each other, something that becomes more significant, and possibly more fraught, as people age. It’s not the last time Jenny abuses the trust of her brother and lets him down. But it’s the holidays. You can’t just kick her out. Also, she’s Anna Kendrick. Who is kicking out Anna Kendrick? Especially if she were your little sister? Isn’t she America’s little sister?

Jenny, forgetful and directionless, rebounds from her brother’s hostility by getting close to her sister-in-law. Kelly is stuck in that nexus between still having dreams and potentially devoting herself entirely towards being the supportive housewife. Constantly doubting herself, she is susceptible to being gassed up by a fresh voice, and Jenny has all the bad advice anyone could want. Soon, Jenny is pushing Kelly to embrace a more extroverted personality and write that erotic fiction novel she’s been considering for a while. And now there’s conflict between Kelly and Jeff, and Jenny is too oblivious, too wrapped up in being Kelly’s Svengali. Not helping is Jenny’s wayward friend Carson, even less restrictive about what comes out of her mouth, and even more cavalier about what constitutes a responsible schedule and lifestyle. Carson is played by Lena Dunham, who here indulges in all the negative stereotypes misogynists have tagged her with. She's funny, but this is beneath her.

“Happy Christmas” doesn’t really ramp up to much, spinning its wheels for eighty eight minutes of mild conflict and sleepy catharsis. This is another no-frills movie from Swanberg, who helped popularize the mumblecore movement by specifically making movies where no one is interesting and nothing happens. This style evolved through the work of filmmakers like Andrew Bujalski, but Swanberg never really stepped out of his half-Cassavetes sandbox, instead making movies that probably did indeed serve society in telling the audience, hey, any idiot can make a movie.

Swanberg has the ideal agent of chaos in Kendrick, who can engage in all sorts of disreputable behavior and excuse it with her adorable crooked smile and childlike sense of mischief. But this is Swanberg on his best behavior, trying a mainstream movie farther afield from his more provocative sexually-transgressive movies based on half-sketches of dreams once conjured. It’s neutered, and this is even before you get into the fact that Christmas is entirely incidental to the movie’s plot. Christmas means nothing to these characters, and it’s merely an excuse for Swanberg the filmmaker to get a bunch of personalities into the same room (and to disproportionately spotlight his own unusually camera-ready toddler child who somehow steals a few scenes). How rich it would be to have characters meet in the suburbs to have even mildly disparate views on the holiday, even though they’ve committed to spend it together? You can do this without even having to address religion. But Swanberg is just another filmmaker who doesn’t believe in anything.

Unfortunately, you could say something similar of the tinsel-wrapped “Noelle”, which is ostensibly a star vehicle for Kendrick. In this lightweight holiday trifle, Kendrick’s Noelle is the Lisa Simpson-coded workaholic daughter of Santa Claus, ensuring her dad is on schedule and on point every holiday season for the benefit of the boys and girls. When he passes on, the mantle of Kris Kringle falls onto her brother Nick (Bill Hader). In addition to making sure Christmas maintains its regular schedule, now she has to train her unwilling slacker brother how to be the symbol of the holidays.

Nick is nonplussed towards the idea of getting into those big red baggy pants and traveling the world to export smiles from the North Pole. So he goes missing, and for once I was hoping we’d get sort of a true crime narrative, Noelle piecing together where her seemingly-depressed brother has gone. I love Hader, a borderline-irrational amount really. I can’t tell you how much I hoovered up “Barry” when I got out of prison, and I can’t wait to see whenever he decides to direct a movie, I’m sure that day is coming soon. But this feels like an unplugged performance, just dour and dismal, not a single spark of life. Like his character, he seems miserable being there. Given how the film bounces against Noelle’s cheeriness, he’s a real joy-stopper.

I guess this is sorta woke, isn’t it? When Nick disappears, the sensible decision would be to give more responsibilities to Noelle. But the patriarchal structure ironically means that the holidays now fall under the purview of their bureaucratic, and I guess gay, cousin Gabe, a very funny Billy Eichner. His approach, one of the movie’s best gags, is to surgically break the holiday down so that Christmas becomes cold and automated, as if Amazon was now in charge of gift-giving. Noelle, all cherry-cheeked Anna Kendrick charm, isn’t having it, so she’s off to find him, with an elf played by Shirley McClaine in tow. Be honest, if I didn’t tell you Shirley McClaine was in this, you’d guess it anyway, right?

It’s stunning to think that, at some point. Disney thought “Noelle” could be an option for theatrical release. The sets look like empty backlots, the lighting makes it look like an Old Navy commercial. The cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adair as a platonic ally of Noelle, as she bonds more with his child. But Noelle is a joyaholic in the vein of Buddy from “Elf”, and there’s really no conflict as to whether or not she’s going to remain dedicated to the holiday. Marc Lawrence is an industry vet who wrote and directed this, the latest in a long line of low-cal comedies your grandma would watch, but it plays like the final effort of a professional who just wants to retire with one last “easy” one, a fastball straight down the middle, and who cares if there isn’t much velocity or movement on it?

If you were discussing prison as simply a place that houses people, you’d conclude that the people are undernourished and lack the proper resources. But, of course, it’s a prison. Lacking proper resources is the point, and part of the punitive element of incarceration is making sure people housed in those institutions do not have the means to live a comfortable life. That much seems to be uncontroversial. The issues arise when someone ultimately has to decide, how much is enough? At what point are people being treated fairly, and at what point are they treated like prisoners? What is the intention behind not just the latter, but to both approaches?

Right now, an environmental mandate is hitting California, one that is affecting the local institutions more harshly. Water restrictions are mandated due to the harsh weather, the droughts and the storms that affect those on the west coast but specifically people in prison with no mobility. But officials don’t take into account how that’s compatible with the frequent overcrowding and understaffing that affect every major institution. When you have only a handful of showers for many men, this presents a considerable problem.

One of the ways prisons limit water usage is by controlling the amount of time you can flush a toilet per hour. I found this out the hard way when I was in one facility in New York. Suddenly, I had a full toilet in an enclosed space shared with another person and no way to flush – there were only four flushes allowed per hour. Consider that this is a problem affecting many inmates, and several of them have no concerns about being violent and/or taking their frustrations out on someone else. I could be profound and point to the existential angst, remind you that’s the price you pay when incarcerated. But sometimes someone just wants you to not be able to flush the toilet in an enclosed claustrophobic space, because a place as wasteful as a correctional institution suddenly wants to limit water usage.