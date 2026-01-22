Michael Winterbottom is a guy that makes sure the audience understands context. If a character is wearing something nice, you’re gonna find out who made it. If a character is quoting someone, you’re going to understand a little bit about who is being quoted. Many filmmakers see the world as-is, but Winterbottom interrogates the cause and effect of our societies. So when he makes a film titled “Greed”, he is operating within several contexts.

Winterbottom reteams here with Steve Coogan, a partnership that has resulted in several dynamic films. And as is the case with many of them, Coogan is indeed playing a wealthy idiot jerk. His Richard McCredie is a fashion/retail legend who is plotting his sixtieth birthday party on the island of Mykonos. McCredie seems to have no real appreciation for the area, vainly hoping to “shoo” away the displaced refugees who’ve arrived beachside – some of these men have ties to the sweatshops in which we see McCredie’s merchandise being made. He has much appreciation of Mykonos as he does “Gladiator”, which has provided the superficial theme for the party, though not one that suggests McCredie at all has a handle on that movie’s themes.

McCredie is parrying with many involved in the planning of this party, but he’s also dealing with a journalist (David Mitchell) who is trying to scavenge anecdotes for McCredie’s autobiography, which he’s ghostwriting. This allows for a series of table-setting flashbacks, where McCredie is seen at a young age taking advantage of underlings and favoring himself. It’s the narrative of the Capable, Headstrong Man pushing against the counter-narrative of the duplicitous Man Of Privilege who will openly screw the people who once helped him persevere. McCredie is not based on anyone specifically, at first glance, but it’s impossible to ignore the many industries in the world that actively celebrate and promote someone like McCredie.

“Greed” takes a panoramic view of the McCredie clan, particularly in depicting his first wife as somehow being the brains of his entire empire – I never thought it would be so soon for me to find out that Isla Fisher was finally playing Too Old First Wife. McCredie also has two prominent adult children, one of whom has been reality TV/influencer-pilled, another who is excited for the opportunity to inherit this kingdom of naked grift and craven exploitation. The former is played with precision vapidity by Sophie Cookson. The latter, an antisocial failson, emerges from a performance by Asa Butterfield who seems to be calculating that there’s simply more money in this than there is in serial killing.

Anyone who knows me knows that I love a Big Dumb Metaphor. This movie’s Chekov’s Gun is an actual lion that is shackled up in a pit while the extravagant party is being planned. McCredie’s big party spectacle is when he is meant to come face-to-face with the lion in a ”Gladiator”-themed clash. Meanwhile, the lion, for a few reasons, seems to not want to be a part of the festivities. They’re gonna need to wake this lion if this party is to be a success in McCredie’s eyes. You know where this is going. Winterbottom, as is his pedigree, takes this element of the story as seriously as possible. Which, darkly, makes it much funnier.

Even when Winterbottom is pursuing a satirical point, he never loses sight of a story’s verisimilitude. When the party arrives in the third act, there are a raft of real-life celebrity cameos, but the joke isn’t that these specific ones are here, but rather this is the sort of problematic get-together that would nonetheless draw more celebrity attention than possible. The moments of someone like Keira Knightley trying to look comfortable at such a garish event (to say nothing of he dodgy celebrity impersonators hired for the party) contrast cleanly with the repeated visits to one of McCredie’s sweatshops, where compromised situations lead to health and safety obstacles, of which McCredie is entirely, blissfully unaware. It’s all connected, Winterbottom argues. “Greed”, thusly, becomes the perfect title.

A side-note, by the way, since this has been on my mind a lot. I consider this a 21st century movie primarily because of the explicitly empathetic portrayal of the sweatshops (I would have liked more of an emphasis on this element, really). But if this movie were made in 1997 (probably sans sweatshop elements), it would be released by a major studio and it would have gained a wide release in America — maybe not a hit, but it would be a part of the national conversation. There would be ads that emphasized the broad comedy, Steve Coogan might host “SNL”. There would be a popular song on the soundtrack, probably by Rage Against The Machine. The video would have footage from the movie, and it would be more popular than the movie itself. That’s the hunger we had back then for comedy that mocks capitalism. Which is to say, not much, but a whole lot more than you’ll find today.

Discussion of greed brings me to the discussion of cash bail. I don’t have a ton of experience in this field, though I opted to avoid paying bail, allowing my time in holding to count for part of my overall sentence (I spent fifteen months in holding awaiting a potential trial and then a sentencing). It’s very much a flaw in the system, however, in that paying exorbitant bail amounts relieves a considerable amount of pressure, but not being able to afford bail can end your life. Because if you can’t afford bail, you have to stay in holding, stay in a jail, awaiting a chance to be heard. It is the system putting your feet to the fire. Because the system wants you to be cheap and easy, and that means accepting a plea deal and not going to trial. Who cares about innocence?

If you are arrested and placed in a holding facility, and you do not pay bail, here’s what happens. Firstly, obviously, you will be placed in a high stress environment and you may be risking your life considering the danger level of the surroundings. Secondly, your own lawyer will be the most prominent voice telling you to take a plea deal, which is how 95%-98% of all prosecutions end. Your lawyer likes the idea of winning your case for you. You know what your lawyer likes better? A defendant who is simple, and doesn’t push back, and signs whatever is in front of them. Third, dates will be postponed, keeping you in custody for several more months. I was not supposed to be in holding for over a year, and as I endured postponements, I lost my resolve, I lost my hope, lost my drive. The system worked how it is designed to work

This process of challenging you, systematically breaking you down and destroying your resolve is to alter your perspective. Suddenly, instead of actually fighting, lying down and accepting a fifteen year sentence or a thirteen year sentence makes sense. Signing that paper makes it feel as if this process is ending. And for many, it’s the only way to end a difficult ordeal that might actually prove you innocent. They take your money for cash bail. If not, they’ll take your power, they’ll take your identity, they’ll take the energy you had to fight. They’ll do it over years if they have to. And suddenly, you’re in custody for years without having been found guilty of anything. This is how the system works, particularly for those who avoid getting shaken down for bail money. I’m posting a twenty minute short film below about this – it’s a musical experience, there’s an explanation here, and artistically I wasn’t deeply impressed. But I think it’s a valuable way to get the word out about a system that allows people to rot in jails without being found guilty, often for years at a time, unless the jails can accept your bribery.