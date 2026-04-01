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C. C. Simmons's avatar
C. C. Simmons
5d

I was born in Halifax but never actually watched this or its predecessor. I wonder if the regional, defined-by-sports authenticity you mention here is active in a diegetic sense, sculpting Glatt in accordance with that cultural geography with no regard for who he intrinsically is or could be (a father, perhaps). Where I grew up, for instance, social fabric was anchored by either drugs or sports; I -- as in, who I am on an ontological level -- would have been doomed had I stayed.

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4 replies by Decarceration and others
B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
3d

Stan Bush is the ultimate cheesy soundtrack banger songsmith. The Academy should retroactively rescind the 1987 Best Original

Song award they gave to Berlin and retroactively give it to Stan. Thanks fir the awesome read.

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