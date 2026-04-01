I suppose it’s kind of a culture shock that, before prison, I could say I was a big fan of the movie “Goon”, and the word simply had a different connotation. So yeah, “Goon” is one of my favorite comedies of the last twenty years, you internet sickos, and it’s about hockey. This heavily Canadian tale of an unskilled minor league hockey brawler is filled with a number of funny quips and heartfelt moments, and at 92 minutes it doesn’t overstay its welcome. I ranked it as the 43rd funniest movie of the 21st century, and I stand by that. Obviously my interest was piqued by the idea of a sequel. Comedy sequels rarely work, if ever, but I definitely wanted to return to this world.

“Goon: Last Of The Enforcers” swaps out director Michael Dowse for co-writer and co-star Jay Baruchel, and it stretches the runtime another ten minutes, but it’s very much a warm reunion. Because of the not-entirely-long length of an athlete’s prime, we’re rejoining Doug “The Thug” Glatt (Seann William Scott) in the twilight of his career. In the first “Goon”, Glatt (based on a real dude) was a cheerful pugilist required to be a designated fighter on the downtrodden Halifax Highlanders despite a lack of hockey talent. A million punches later, it’s clear Glatt no longer has the same spirit he once did. With a pregnant wife at home (Allison Pill), he’s got more than enough motivation to skate off, even if the Highlanders are determined to make him captain.

Like a real life fight, Glatt doesn’t see the real threat coming. On the ice, he is confronted by a competitor, Anders Cain (Wyatt Russell), who just happens to be the son of the owner of the Highlanders. Cain lays Glatt out so hard that Glatt very quickly retires, having seen enough chilly fisticuffs for a lifetime. As Glatt settles in as an insurance salesman, he’s surprised by a gradual turn of events — Without him, the Highlanders are rudderless, so the owner makes a desperation move and acquires his own son, Anders. Anders thus becomes the new captain of the Highlanders, completely usurping Glatt’s legacy.

From that point, we get dual narratives. Doug gets the bug and, in spite of family preparations for the baby, he begins to train. A comeback means a new mentor relationship with fire-breathing Ross Rhea (Liev Schrieber), his arch-nemesis in part one, who now competes in hockey-rink fight tournaments that at no point involve actual hockey. Delightfully, this means that there is a montage set to Stan Bush’s immortal “Dare”, previously heard on the soundtrack to 1987’s “Transformers: The Movie”, and a song I used to listen to before every final exam in college. I don’t think it worked, but I don’t think it can’t work.

Anders, meanwhile, is seen as the Highlanders’ savior. Despite being depicted as a fierce do-it-all athlete who lets Glatt know he’s going to crush him at the film’s start, he’s more of an earnest competitor who doesn’t wear leadership comfortably. The Highlanders, a group of rowdy clowns (who are given more to do than in the first film, to mixed results), are not so quick to accept Anders as a replacement for their Dougie, a likable doofus who saw the best in his teammates despite his simpleton’s view of the world. Anders comes into the locker room breathing fire and promising retribution. Not only do the Highlanders not buy into this, but Anders simply isn’t that guy, and he’s folding under the pressure.

“Last Of The Enforcers” then takes more than a few turns as alliances switch multiple times, and we glimpse more than a few uneasy bedfellows. Where this sequel succeeds is by the flipping of that predictable formula, as well as the comically-grisly on-ice brawls, Doug surviving more than a few nasty scrums. Unfortunately, this does seem like more of a sports-genre film than its predecessor, and as Doug re-learns his devotion to his teammates (something that was never in doubt), they proceed towards playoff positioning in spite of interpersonal squabbles. Gone is the focus on Doug as a person (at a moment when he’s meant to be maturing into fatherhood), and also gone is the focus on his relationship, as his wife basically slips into the role of Adrian in the “Rocky” sequels.

“Goon 2” is still an entertaining and well-meaning sequel, even if it feels that much of what made the first film work is missing. Curiously, that original movie placed a lot of emphasis on the longstanding, warm friendship between Glatt and Pat (Baruchel). Baruchel, who wrote the first film with frequent Seth Rogen collaborator Evan Goldberg, gave his character some of the funnier lines in part one. Now, as director, and as co-writer with Jesse Chabot, Baruchel dials down Pat’s presence in the film to only a couple of small appearances, losing a key relationship that humanized Glatt. The team chemistry largely replaces that within the narrative. Most of the dirty non sequiturs Pat shared in the first film now fall to TJ Miller, as an obnoxious catchphrase-chasing hockey announcer who seems like he’s from an early Adam McKay film. Miller’s since outed himself as an unpleasant personality that no one wants to work with, but a few of his quips here are amusing.

The new film doesn’t work as well as the old one, but it provides enough sports-genre pleasures. Moreover, the Canadian nationalism is on-point, in culture, turns of phrases and ideologies. I am not Canadian, so maybe most of this is entirely made-up gibberish, but the movie has a regional authenticity you don’t get out of most sports movies, which is worth noting considering how many localized regions are defined by their relationships to sport. Much of this comes from the cast. While some stand out more than others, respect is owed Kim Coates, a veteran character actor who has brought authenticity to some of your favorite shows and movies. It’s not a knock on him that you look at his filmography and realize you don’t remember he was in one massive movie after another, largely because of the size of these productions and the scale of his part. But he was always being called, always being cast, regularly banging out three roles a year. Not counting a narrating gig, “Last Of The Enforcers” was one of SEVEN big-screen roles Coates had in 2016 (he’s primarily worked in television since then, though he was in this year’s “Solo Mio”). I like a good, crusty character actor who lives for the work, and in both “Goon” movies, Coates is the tough, foul-mouthed but tactical head coach. While many of the actors play their parts for laughs, Coates stands strong as the straight man in both films, providing a sturdy anchor for the film’s dramatic impact, and never flinching in the face of a few cartoonish moments. Coates is the type of actor that makes movies like these work.

One of the gray areas of law enforcement is that, if you are an American citizen, you are being governed by two sets of laws, many of them contradictory. There are state laws, and there are federal laws, and those statutes are ruled by two different law enforcement apparatuses. If you are in Arizona and you light up a bong in your home, you are legally obeying Arizona state laws, but you are in violation of federal laws. This is an oversimplification, but you get my point. There is an expectation that these people operate independent of each other. So if the feds ask the state officials to arrest you for smoking weed, they are asking state officials to enforce federal law, which is not their job. They should not comply. That is to be expected.

Obviously, law enforcement works a bit differently under this current administration. And in Florida, the Attorney General is forcing the mayor to enforce federal… I don’t want to say law, because that’s not what this is about. Let’s call it federal whim. The whim in this case involves Florida law that protects people who cooperate with the police – in many cases, snitches. Let this be a reminder that snitching is frowned upon for stupid territorial reasons, but it should be frowned upon because no one will ever fully ensure you are protected. The Attorney General – a sadist named James Uthmeier who was previously a proud architect of Alligator Alcatraz – is now demanding to know the citizenship of both witnesses and victims of crime as reported to the Florida state police. Uthmeier has requested that, if he does not receive this information that, legally, he is not entitled to, he will press MAGA underling and Florida governor Ron DeSantis to remove Tampa mayor Jane Castor from office. Whatever decision Castor makes following this order, she is not a hero. She is merely continuing to follow the law. Uthmeier, meanwhile, is attempting to break the law to enforce his version of it. In other words, he is promoting vigilantism against immigrants, and he is threatening an elected official to do so. This is, plainly, corruption.