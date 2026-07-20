Welcome to another New York City Week! This is a celebration of my favorite city, a city I once called home. Now, I’m only a little bit further away, and I’m no longer young enough to truly appreciate it. But New York City looks just as exciting on-screen as it does in person, and I deeply love re-visiting the place that it feels American movies adore more than any other place in the world.

In my life, even before prison, I struggled. I had periods where I was riding high, and there were times when there was no amount of hustle in the world that could pull me from the depths of my troubled existence. I still have fresh memories of the moment, decades ago, when a Metrocard machine ate my final ten dollars, leaving me stranded in the middle of Manhattan, jobless, friendless, broken. It’s one of the world’s great cities when you’re riding high, and New York City is one of the best places to be. But when you’re defeated, I don’t know if there’s anyplace as lonely.

“Good Funk” is only a borough over. It’s in Brooklyn, a place that is, spiritually, a place that seems worked over. It feels like it’s crouching in the shadow of anonymity, in a way that calls attention to itself. You can get lost in Brooklyn and find yourself in a neighborhood unkind to a stranger. You can go a couple more blocks and find an unusual freedom. Brooklyn feels as if you’re walking on strands that connect all New Yorkers, the Jewish and the Christian, the Boricuas and Haitians, the African Americans and the Chinese, and you’re only a minute of commitment, true connection, away from connecting to everyone.

But when you’re broke, it feels the same as Manhattan, or any big city. “Good Funk” is about the ground opening up to swallow you, just as the sky licks its lips. There is a woman, just trying to get by. She has a daughter, a human daughter, a believable daughter. In movies, when people are poor, their children usually humbly suffer alongside them, wearing a brave face like mommy and daddy. But most kids of a certain age don’t know what it means to suffer, nor what it means to be pampered. There is no such idea as a consistent state to them. So this particular little girl is persnickety, she’s chatty, a little judgy. She doesn’t understand that mom has labored to keep her out of harm’s way. She’s beginning to sense what we all eventually learn, that our parents aren’t perfect and often they’re wrong. You can see the possibility creep up over the girl’s face, along with the dawning realization that it’s an issue that requires a little bit of politeness.

There is a job, at a McDonald’s. A woman fights to stay upright at a menial position she has held down for a considerable amount of time. There is pride within her that won’t allow her to accept a certain kind of help. Her coworker is a familiar face – it’s Larry Fessenden, the eternal lucky charm of independent film. Here, he’s a nice guy, a fellow employee. He offers a sounding board. He knows that people need to express their pain. It sounds peculiar coming out of a McDonald’s employee, stranger still out of someone who remains kind of a stranger. And it’s especially peculiar coming from a creepy-looking guy like Fessenden. This is a lot like Frankenstein offering the flower to the young girl by the water’s edge. It is not, for the record, the non-canonical deleted scene where Frankenstein tosses the girl into the water. Good scene, but not applicable. Fessenden’s just a snaggle-toothed sweetheart.

Most of these characters are immigrants. They are not necessarily true citizens of Brooklyn, even if such a designation is just a dumb construct. It’s appropriate that we drift in and out of their lives. In one scene, a lover lies in bed and describes to her man about a dream of being a prisoner in jail as he thoughtfully waters plants. In another sequence, the dance club comes alive for one woman, basking in the rhythms that define her past, that envelope her like a gentle memory of what once was.

There are trains and buses in this film. Those dreaded subways, ready to eat Metrocard cash. It feels like everyone is in transit, everyone is in a rush. One man arrives as a previous place of business and struggles to gain admittance. His problem, which comes courtesy of a passing police officer, is that he was banging on a door, you know, immigrantly. It’s a familiar scene, the uniformed man hassling the gentleman of color, though it’s well-acted enough to stand out as a piece of real frustration. “Good Funk” is awash in reality. Perhaps too much for some.

This is the debut feature of Adam Kritzer, who is on Substack. We’ve met a few times. He’s a nice guy. Very handsome. The fact that he can also make a movie like this, pulsating with life, powered by the possibility of tomorrow simultaneous with the disappointment of yesterday, seems unfair. I hate him for this. I hope he’s bad at something. Maybe he has no jump shot. Whatever the case, “Good Funk”, which seems to have a microscopic budget (the seams do not show), recalls another modern classic of Brooklyn immigrants, Andrew Dosunmu’s unsung “Mother Of George”. Whereas it replicates that film’s elegance, I also felt that it captures the restless inner life of a recent NYC film as well, Ben Jacobson’s raucous “Bunny”. Like “Bunny”, “Good Funk” is powered by a certain loose, electric, erotic charge, in that it emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between people from varied backgrounds and the bustling city of today. “Bunny” is fast-paced while “Good Funk”, superficially, takes its time. But both films feel alive with the wild possibility of enormous highs and perilous lows. It’s all very much in-tune with the city I love, the city I once embraced wholeheartedly, the city that knew better than any woman how to break my heart. “Good Funk” is a reminder that, in those regards, I’m not alone.

I think it’s safe to say that criminal justice is usually not a high priority to most people, which is part of the reason I write. I’ve had criminal justice advocates tell me they’re more or less unimpressed with my work, and I accept that. Because I don’t write for people who are already embedded in the work, I write for people who haven’t taken the time to fully absorb how mass incarceration worms its way into our lives in subtle, insidious ways, how it is related to politics, both policy in Washington as well as everyday principles we carry as we move through the world. And what I want to remind people is that the tenets of mass incarceration are strongly tied to the politics that allow the empowered to target and marginalize those who are not in the ruling class.

Today, I speak specifically regarding how society places a tremendous burden on the mother to uphold the institution of marriage. It’s most vivid in somewhere like Washington, where men can step out, commit affairs, abuse their spouses, and a President can be found liable for rape twice, and there are no consequences. But a woman? No, more and more she is expected to be quiet, obedient, and largely in charge of maintaining a fragile family unit that somehow runs secondary to the needs, and foibles, of a man. This is an extraordinary and depressing tale of a woman being accused of murder in Oregon for the simple fact that she could not protect her own infant child from the abuse, and outright attacks, caused by her husband. These types of cases fall under “failure to protect” laws, which sound very much like they would have a gendered slant. These cases do not protect abusive men, but they do implicate women as accomplices in savage and shockingly-amoral cases of abuse against kids. These cases, particularly the one mentioned in the above link, seem to rest on an inconsistent sense of reasonableness – the idea that mothers cannot protect children from abusive spouses, accompanied by the absence of suggestions regarding exactly what a woman is to do in situations where she is overmatched and threatened with the possibility of violence. At what point do we acknowledge that some criminal charges are not about justice, but about finding new ways to punish people, vulnerable or otherwise?