Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Winter's avatar
Ian Winter
12h

Now THAT Dolittle? Wd watch.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
Mat Colegate's avatar
Mat Colegate
14h

That sounds like one of mine. 'You're in hell and the art is TERRIBLE' is one of the recurring themes in my nightmares.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture