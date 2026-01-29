Sometimes, a movie is remade in another language because someone seems an untapped demographic or revenue stream for a story that’s already connected with audiences on the other side of the ocean. But often, some people just want to take a second crack at a small, easy-to-finance project. I presume this is why Sebastian Lelio remade his own Chilean film “Gloria” into the English-language “Gloria Bell”. It’s a universal tale about second chances, but it’s also about being an older lady who simply isn’t ready to give up on new experiences. I’d highly recommend the original film, but if you have a problem with watching a movie from Chilè – like, if you were battling a supervillain from Chilè, and your rage against them was so intense that you felt you were developing temporarily-racist tendencies towards Chile because the supervillain had kidnapped a Nobel Peace Prize-winning scientist in order to prompt him into creating a supervirus that could infect the world – then there’s nothing wrong with opting for this superficially-similar version.

The original film is a modest story of a divorcee who seeks fulfillment by finally, after a protracted delay, returning to the dating scene. That ”Gloria” was played by Paulina Garcia, who looks like any number of older women you might see, or not see, in contemporary society. It’s a gentle film that nonetheless addresses the hard truths of loneliness at an advanced age. It’s also lightly provocative in its explicit approach towards Gloria’s reawakened sexual desires. It’s a complex realization when Gloria learns how to square her yearnings at an advanced age with her need to stand up for herself and her own dignity, even if it’s dignity in isolation. It’s a film about, late in life, learning how it’s most important to love yourself before you can love anyone else.

The new Gloria is Julianne Moore, a decidedly more glamorous casting choice. She is at that point where, despite being an older woman, she is not yet elderly and/or useless to the unforgiving outside world. This might be news to her adult children. Her daughter Anne (Caren Pistorius) is about to start a family. And her son Peter (Michael Cera) is married with children and fully devoted to being a doting dad. Neither have time for her, but both are charitable in their hopes that Gloria may have a life beyond constantly frequenting the local disco to dance alone.

Gloria meets Arnold (John Turturro) and quietly, they begin a mutual courtship. Not really sure what happened in the universe where Julianne Moore is a match for John Turturro, but their intimacy is real and lived-in. Their chemistry is natural however, two people who have hidden scars from previous relationships. The movie takes seriously the complications of blended families when everyone is an adult with their own life. Arnold specifically seems to be uncomfortably shackled to the women in his life: he owes his ex-wife considerably, and he also supports his two adult daughters. You can understand why Arnold feels an allegiance to his family that may have spurned him, even though the details are sketchy. You can also see why, to Gloria, this is an old fashioned Red Flag. Turturro excels at creating a character who has a veiled antagonism towards women in general without making him an angry misogynist.

There’s a natural gravity towards “Gloria Bell”, which celebrates a specific type of aging, where you’re doing so alone as others age away from you. And so you feel relevant, you feel alive. But you see the end: sitting in a wheelchair somewhere, cared for by strangers, visited by no one. Gloria seems utterly terrified by the possibility she may be of no use to anyone. She also feels like an alien to her own demographic, completely vexed by Arnold’s world. He’s made his money by owning a paintball… yard?... a game that completely mystifies her. I would presume she’s also mystified that she’s falling for a guy that looks like John Turturro?

I can’t really square this, and it makes me feel like a superficial person (which I tend to be). Are there women out there at this age that feel alone and ignored? Absolutely. How many of them look like Julianne Moore, or have the charm and effervescence Moore brings to her vivacious characterization of Gloria? Especially in the film’s location of Los Angeles? Not that I don’t believe she’d be lonely. But I don’t believe she would be so nakedly chasing John Turturro of all people, particularly considering Arnold is a slightly-prickly personality. There’s a moment where Gloria’s ex-husband shows up, and he’s played by Brad Garrett. Are the Brad Garretts and John Turturros of the world honestly fighting off the advances of Julianne Moores? Garrett’s character, specifically, remarried Jeanne Tripplehorn, which… I’m sorry, on what planet?

The problem here isn’t that everyone is too Hollywood-pretty (or not Hollywood-pretty enough as far as the guys). It’s that this is a remake of a movie about very real people with very relatable problems. 2013’s “Gloria” tells the same story with an authenticity and an honesty that a remake like this can’t manage as long as it superficially follows the same storytelling steps. Lelio is an exceptional talent, but this is a remake that changes the language, location and cast but otherwise adds very little. The aforementioned original’s explicit sexuality shouldn’t be all that memorable until it’s contrasted with the tasteful hookups of the remake – a sign that intimacy, of all kinds, is what was lost in translation.

In the feds, I began my journey at the largest federal institution in the system, a low-security facility housing a few thousand inmates. The average sentence there was eight years. My sentence was in that ballpark. Federal sentences tend to be longer and more restrictive than state sentences, so in the feds, there’s a very good chance you’re losing a significant period of time. For me, I was arrested at thirty. I left custody at 39. For the most part, I lost an entire decade. It was a decade that could have been spent any number of ways. What only sometimes occurs to me is that it was a decade I could have spent building a family.

It hadn’t occurred to me at the time, but my sentence was something like a sterilization strategy, technically not far removed from the eugenic beliefs of the American government (flavored like the eugenics experiments carried out by the American government against my fellow Puerto Ricans after World War II). I can see it through that lens, as the writer in this link does. But it is hard to ignore the more concrete meaning behind that. I never really wanted to have children before. But I was glad to have that option, I was glad to think one day I might change my mind. Prison changed that. I am still young enough to conceive, though I doubt it’s in my future. Prison robs men like me of a chance to continue their bloodline. If I were to ever have wanted a family, prison has taken that away from me. It’s done the same to thousands of men all over the country. They had hoped to start families. Now, their dreams of family, of having children, are gone.