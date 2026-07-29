Geostoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooorm!

Let me tell you something, reader. Do you want to know why there’s something romantic about the movies? It’s because of Cinemascore. Cinemascore is a relatively unreliable metric based on the reviews people will give a movie when they are leaving the cinema on opening weekend. Generally, they only track Cinemascores for bigger mainstream films. And the Cinemascores are generous! Most people usually give out an A, and sometimes a B if they’re mildly amused. Then they break out a fiery F if they really hate the movie. Rarely does anyone take the time to chisel out a C or a D from their experience. If a movie ever receives a C-level Cinemascore, it’s because there were a whole bunch of F’s to weigh the average down.

The reason why the bulk of these movies receive an A or A-, however, isn’t because they’re any good. No, the reason is because it was love at first sight. You and I might be “buffs” or whatever, but most people go to the movies already liking the movie in question. They go in expecting to like it, they like the genre, they like Harrison Ford, they like splashy special effects, they like romance. They’re in the bag. They say, “I’m going to enjoy this movie about things that I like,” and when they see the things they like, they receive pleasure. It’s not a particularly cine-literate opinion, but it’s a beautiful way to look at life.

When I was in prison, I learned of an action movie starring Gerard Butler. One of my favorite actors? Not quite. But a guy who has made an admirable commitment to being a tough guy in a series of action films, maybe not a good enough actor for prime time, but a better actor than those films deserve. And in this movie, he was being tasked to handle a runaway satellite that was causing dangerous conditions all over the world. It was Gerard Butler versus the weather. And I thought, yeah, that sounds pretty fun. I did not know that it would actually have a name, and that name would be GEOOOOOOOOSTOOOOOOOOOOOOORM! Beautiful. Not just any regular storm, but a type of storm that made it sound like every storm. Geostorm. All the storms in one storm, all over the world. A smorgasbord of storm. And King Leonidas is standing in its way. Ladies and gentlemen, I loved “Geostorm” before I even met her. How could I be disappointed?

Butler plays Jake Lawson, a scientist who helped place all these satellites in orbit to modify the weather. But as soon as you meet him, you realize his nose isn’t buried in a book as he writes down equations. No, this is a scientist who punches people. The best kind of scientist. The idiots at MAGA wish they had a macho dude like this, but unfortunately, no scientist wants anything to do with them, and Jake Lawson is not real. The movie begins with a Senate hearing where they chastise him for activating the satellite web – called “Dutch Boy” – before receiving the necessary authorization. He scienced too damn hard and now The Man is after him!. He is accused by a stuffy senator Richard Schiff of punching someone in charge, and Lawson almost seems ready to punch him too. Maybe he should – so many programs are proposed and implemented before Washington gets to vote on them, why not one that actually saves the world?

As a result of being too awesome, Lawson is fired, and Dutch Boy falls under control of the Associate Secretary of State. Who is also his brother, Max (Jim Sturgess), which feels like it’s maybe a conflict of interest worth investigating, even though the Lawsons are the good guys. Lawson answers to the Secretary of State Leonard Dekkom – great name – and he’s played by Ed Harris. Harris is almost always ornery and annoyed, and here, he looks doubly annoyed to be in this film. He also carries a beef against President Palma, and I’m uncertain if this is because Palma, played by Andy Garcia, is our country’s first Latino President, which I happen to think is pretty awesome.

Jake was busy in space, which was why he was late to that Senate hearing. But he’s also annoyed because the hearing kept him FROM space, which is where he returns, because Jake Lawson is so awesome that a Senate hearing is just a pitstop on Earth. He heads up to meet the crew of international character actors and find out exactly what’s making Dutch Boy malfunction. Look, there’s Eugenio Derbez, star of Best Picture-winning “CODA” and also the highest-grossing Spanish language film of all time, “Instructions Not Included”! This is more-or-less a science fiction picture, so I’m delighted to see that Latinos are around, since they never include us in sci-fi. Like we’re gonna get to the future and Latinos will cease to be. I see your insult, Hollywood. So does “Geostorm”!

Meanwhile on Earth, Max does some digging on his own. Part of it involves getting intel from a 1996-coded hacker played by Zazie Beetz, kind of playing a similar role that Donald Glover essayed in “The Martian”. Kind of funny how Hollywood saw that amazing first season of “Atlanta” and envisioned these two at first. Before Max can discover what is causing the GEOSTORM (which is said in the movie outloud, and somehow not followed with a thundercrack), he is under attack while with his girlfriend. Fortunately his girlfriend is a Secret Service agent, and in fact she’s the baddest Secret Service agent. She pulls off some stunt driving maneuvers and fires off a few clips to save the President and Max, and turns to the camera to remind us she’s Abbie Cornish, and we were supposed to make her a star. Abbie Cornish, you make a man blush when you’re shooting fools in a Bruckheimer action movie.

The rest is left to the special effects to overwhelm the planet. So there are storms, hurricanes, tidal waves. All on a suspiciously tidy budget. This is from director Dean Devlin – he once had a partnership with Roland Emmerich that resulted in “Independence Day” and “Godzilla” before they broke up. So, as his directorial debut, “Geostorm” had a little bit of credibility, but not that much, as Emmerich went on to be a prolific hitmaker without Devlin. Most of the effects sequences are somewhat convincing and no more, they lack the scale and awe of Emmerich’s pictures. One scene follows a suspiciously-alone and notably attractive bikini-clad actress as she outruns some violent weather, which not only feels like gratuitous cheesecake, but also an acknowledgement that they just couldn’t afford a lot of chaotic widescreen violence. These sorts of scenarios are always gonna be sort of fun to watch, but none of it is all that visually compelling.

The excitement comes from how the human characters cope with these worsening conditions and possible conspiracies. Butler’s Jake Lawson is an awesome alpha male performance. He flies up onto one of the satellites after that hearing, and as they greet him like a hero, he immediately gets to work. No preambles, no long speeches, just a badass Scotsman playing American, dirtying his elbows and knees to save the world. Sturgess’ Max is a little less interesting – Hollywood was trying to make him a star for a white, and you just knew this Brit with a pageboy haircut would not catch on. While he ostensibly takes on the role of detecting the motivation behind a malfunctioning Dutch Boy, you get the sense literally every other character is doing the work and he’s just tagging along. Butler earns his status as an action legend here, and in scenes with everyone else, you keep waiting for him to re-emerge onscreen.

But you have to give credit to the simple excess. Previous action films would have settled for a single runaway storm. Here, you have deadly weather on every continent simultaneously. Add to that the political intrigue (with Cornish as the world’s sexiest Secret Service agent) and Gerard Butler on and off spaceships, and this is a KFC Big Bowl of action. “Geostorm”, which was a notorious box office flop, can be chastised in many ways. But with all of this glossy onscreen chaos, what you can’t call it is boring.

One of the curiosities of prison is how much of a slave you become to the weather. If you don’t want to be cooped up inside, your only option is to go to “Recreation” at allotted times. But if it rains hard enough, the officers will make the executive decision and declare over the loudspeaker that “Outside Recreation is closed.” Snow too, even if all you’re doing is walking out onto the yard. It’s only a matter of effort, and whether or not staff feels as if it’s merited. And if you do somehow get stuck outside, it’s not like you’ll have an umbrella or extra wardrobe to shake the rain off.

Snow is a different matter, but it’s a popular job to sign up for PM Snow Crew and shovel it away. You get to go out on the unit when others do not, and you get to shovel the snow away, and put down some salt. I was fortunate enough to hang on for AM Snow Crew, who jumped in when PM crew did not shovel everything, which means they rarely called AM Snow Crew. Sometimes they’d call me at 3 AM and I’d have to wear my khakis and head outside to shovel what was left. But this would be long after the unit was closed, as everything shut down at 8 PM. At a prison where no one got to go outside in the evening, to be staring at the stars over your head after midnight? That counted as a thrill.