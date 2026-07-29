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eugenie's avatar
eugenie
10h

when i first went to watch Geostorm in theatre when it came out (and i'm sorry to hear that you were still in prison then), a fight broke out in my cinema. i should have taken that as a sign to leave, but i stuck it through the entire movie, and found it utterly awful. i would have given this movie a "fiery F" on Cinemascore.

despite my own bias though, you write incredibly engagingly with fantastic turns of phrases (e.g. “a smorgasbord of storm”). you are also completely right - this movie is many things, but it sure isn’t boring!

you sure have made reminiscing about this movie a fun ride :)

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5 replies by Decarceration and others
Misty Layne's avatar
Misty Layne
7h

I loved this dumb movie so much, lol. Any movie that has all the weather weathering at the same time is one I'll watch. I also loved the Asylum rip-off of this one called "Geo-Disaster" where LA is hit by earthquakes, volcanoes, a tornado, AND a tsunami.

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