I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I didn’t laugh during “Game Night”. In fact, I laughed many times, as befitting its internet-approved status of The Last Funny American Movie (which, whatever, c’mon). But in fact, I responded more to the sadness and disappointment within the movie. It’s a madcap romp with plenty of slapstick, but I couldn’t get over a certain inadequacy within the lives of these people, and what it says to be a suburban husband or wife in contemporary America.

I’m telling you, prison messed up my concept of who or what a real person is, or should be. This movie opens with a short prologue explaining how Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) met, ignoring, as every movie does, how a kinda-good-ish looking guy can somehow win over an all-timer of a beauty. This only sticks in my teeth because you soon realize these two characters define themselves, and their relationships, over games. You never get into the darker edges of that mentality today, where people begin gamifying art, gamifying their children’s grades, gamifying their own interpersonal relationships. So it’s really just gimmicky writing instead of actively oblivious. I still remember how “Fight Club” blew us all to the back of the theater at the turn of the century. Almost twenty years later, it seems clear that Tyler Durden would have hated “Game Night”. Which is not the point of “Fight Club”, but interesting as far as how we got here.

Max, while personally and professionally satisfied, harbors an intense dislike for his sexier and cooler brother Brooks, which is admittedly funny casting considering it’s a former TV peer in Kyle Chandler. It was Chandler who was on the significantly more square “Friday Night Lights” whereas Bateman became a bonafide leading man in the cool kids’ favorite show “Arrested Development”. I loved that densely-layered show enough that I still lamely quote it maybe once a week decades later, but I can’t help but think Bateman’s brand became a certain conceited snark, appearing in ‘00-era movies as an upgraded version of the preppie jerk we had grown accustomed to pretending to like in 80’s movies. The congealment of this quality was what let Bateman grab the comedic leading man roles only after every A-Lister turned them down. A good run, all things considered.

Max, theoretically, isn’t supposed to be that kind of jerk. Yet, as the events of Game Night escalate – Max and Anne think Brooks has hijacked their game night for one of those interactive performance art events when in fact it has collided with a real violent attack on Brooks – it’s hard not to see Max’s obliviousness as a Bateman character’s typical self-centeredness. It’s one of those Mr. Magoo movies where a huge part of the premise involves characters mistakenly doubting fatal stakes and surviving based on pure luck. But Bateman’s performance –combined with the character’s callous attempts to give no consideration to Brooks own elevated dangerous circumstances, fake or otherwise – give the proceedings a nasty aftertaste, like it actively doesn’t want to be the Todd Phillips movie it kind of is.

It’s not a burn to suggest that the movie’s strength derives from a strong supporting cast. In another type of film, the relationship between fellow game night participants Ryan and Sarah would take center stage. Both coworkers, yet deeply mismatched, Ryan is the puppy-dog-dumb suitor for the older, more mature Sarah, and the casting department nailed it by using brutish oaf Billy Magnussen and luminous, hilarious Sharon Horgan as two people brought together not by wit or by commonalities, but theoretically by gravity. Also sharp are Lamorne Morris and Kylie Bunbury as a married couple, one of whom makes a startling mid-film confession regarding Denzel Washington. Probably one of the movie’s highlights, even if it plays like a gag in a Geico commercial. This is the second directorial effort for John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Appropriately, they went from a movie about people obsessed with games to a “Dungeons And Dragons” movie which, let’s face it, I’ll probably never get around to watching.

The standout moments in the film come from Jesse Plemons – this cast is lousy with people who became legends on television, I’ll give it that. Plemons is Gary, the socially-maladjusted cop who lives next door, who Max and Annie refuse to invite to game night. That part’s a first act confession, so it’s some real Chekov’s Gun action when they end up having to play a game with him. Obviously, he’s an emotional wreck over the loss of his wife, and he’s entirely too reverential about the chance to be a part of this suburban tradition. He “makes it weird” simply by exhaling. Plemons is funny because of how straight, how intense he plays it. Funnily enough, he comes across like a Philip Seymour Hoffman character in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie crashing into this big studio comedy – which makes sense considering Plemons played that late titan’s son in “The Master”. At the same time, I couldn’t help wondering, why is it okay that they never invited this lonely, too-intense Gary to game night? Then again, as this essay proves, maybe I am Gary.

I’m not sure what sort of role board games have the average person’s day, but they were awfully popular in prison. Most of them were – the ones with too many pieces, like Monopoly, were rendered useless as pieces would fall by the wayside over the years. Generally, the board games were kept in the recreation areas, and not brought back to the unit, but that rule was broken often. Particularly during COVID, when guys spent entire days moving from one game to the next. Cards, of course, were the most popular games. We talk a lot about people using prison time to learn a new craft or skill, but there are plenty of people who spent their entire time incarcerated playing cards and gambling.

It always struck me as unseemly when the institution would develop “tournaments” to break up the monotony, having inmates compete against each other in games as varied as pickleball and Scrabble (protip: never challenge a prisoner to a game of Scrabble). What do you give the winner in these cases? Who is going to formulate a prize? It always seemed cruel, because prisoners were simple – the only practical victories we wanted came in the form of money, or time off our sentences. You could find something of value to give an inmate, who is always going to find it patronizing. But if it’s something not readily available in the prison, then everyone else will want it, and now you’ve added an element of tension to the unit. There’s just no reality where I’ve felt tournaments presented any type of a good idea to an inmate, at least unless time off your sentence was allowed. So, I don’t know, “The Running Man”?