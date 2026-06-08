Firstly, glad to meet so many wonderful people at the FilmStack meetup this weekend. Delilah Napier has co-written and co-directed “Floating Carousel” with Lucy Powers, which is coming soon — there’s a trailer below! I’ve seen a little bit of the movie and I can’t wait to see more. And Vahan Bedelian is another accomplished filmmaker who told me about his short “The K-Town Killer” that he co-directed with Healin Kweon. I’m including that below as well, it’s a really interesting story with a great look, I was really impressed by it. The short is below, it was at Tribeca in 2023, and the plan is to expand it to feature length. Frankly, after seeing the short, you’ll agree that decision’s a no-brainer.

I love that, if you pay close enough attention in Hollywood, you see artists working on the margins of popular work just so they can pursue smaller passion projects. One of the industry’s more prolific director-of-photography teams are the Trost brothers, Jason and Brandon. They’ve served on the crew for a lot of major films, and are known to be close collaborators of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in particular. Which is why, if you look closely at Rogen and Goldberg’s directorial debut “This Is The End”, you can see a cameo from Jason Trost. More specifically, he’s actually playing JTRO, a character from 2011’s “The FP”.

“The FP” was a small indie film that reveled in bad taste, which fits here because we’re talking about BAD TASTE SEQUELS this week. “The FP” was released shortly before the purview of this substack. It’s a wonky, campy, deranged little movie about the wastelands of Frazier Park, where gangs do battle not by violence, but by a videogame called “Beat Beat Revelation” – if you need a shorthand, this is basically the popular dance game “Dance Dance Revolution” but, presumably, different. It’s the eyepatch-wearing JTRO (it’s a real eyepach, by the way) who has to defeat the vicious L Dubba E (Lee Valmassy), a blood feud that rises to the level of myth in this alternate world of impenetrable dialogue and attitudes.

“The FP” is very much a product of its time, distinctly edgelord-ish in approach at a time when the culture welcomed this a bit more passionately – some phrases from “The FP” and some of its casual misogyny hits a sore note fifteen years later. But it’s the melange of influences, from “The Warriors” to early John Carpenter to video game culture, that turn this movie from a goofy kitsch experience into something hard to forget. I haven’t seen the movie since before prison, but so much of it still sticks in my head as inspired, elaborate genre garbage.

I built this Substack on a carefully and thoroughly compiled list of movies released between 2014 and 2023, so by the time I was released, there was not much, if anything, to add. That was before an innocent scroll when I realized, oh dear – not only was there a sequel to “The FP” but there were now THREE more movies in the series. “The FP” is now a mythology, dense and involved and featuring multiple characters and conflicts. And somehow, it has become even more ridiculous, which didn’t seem like it was even an option. And so while the Trosts keep working in Hollywood as DP’s, Jason has continued to star in “FP” sequels that he directs.

Trost spent years crowdfunding “FP2: Beats Of Rage”, which reveals that the struggles of “The FP” have continued, and they’ve begun to spread. JTRO and pal KCDC (Art Hsu) must contend with a shortage of booze that has infected the FP. It should go without saying that in this world, alcohol – The Quatro, as it is referred to – is crucially significant to the population. And so JTRO needs to come out of retirement and “re-ninj” in order to develop The Rage and fight the obnoxious, inexplicably bilingual AK-47 (Mike O’Gorman), who seeks to hoard The Quatro for himself.

In a way, “FP2” is a sports film, where JTRO has to train to return to his Beat Beat Revelation shape. That involves an uneasy reunion with his father NITRO, who abandoned him in his youth but seems to live pretty close by, selling goods from a food truck in the mountains. Most of the movie is shot in the mountains and in the forest, befitting the miniscule budget of this film. The first movie was admittedly more convincing in depicting an underground society with minimal locations. In expanding the scope, this film is revealed to be more of a compromise of resources, befitting an endearing DIY spirit. JTRO finds love in the arms of CHAI-T (Tallay Wickham), an Australian tribe leader who has good fun with the dialogue, and while she narrratively provides our hero’s motivation, she’s got a few funny lines and a wonderful smile.

“FP2” overdoses on the lingo from the first film, providing a challenge to the ears. The first movie has a lot of wayward chit-chat but characters often stopped to explain some of the language. This film, which seems to pull back on the provocative content of part one and isn’t in as much of a rush to offend, nonetheless can sound confusing as characters explain motivations and machinations. Look, I’m being somewhat serious when I say this – Shakespeare’s language presents the same level of difficulty. Some of what is being said is a mixture of urban patois and internet brainrot. Some of it, I honestly don’t know the roots. At many moments, I think it’s straight baby talk. If you can take an entire film told in slang, then it’s worth a test. And the score – from the Quatrio, who provide the music for each film – is a rocking mix of hard synths and slick beats.

“FP2” didn’t set the world on fire, and after a festival run, it was released largely digitally – I think it ended up on Vimeo, which is new to me. But this was the period when I was in prison and it felt like the idea of “popular demand” went out the window. Warner Bros. made THREE “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” movies that no one wanted to see. Did you know there was a revival of “Mad About You” during that period? I read an article about some sort of sequel or followup to an established property, I don’t recall which, where the cast members had gotten together to play the characters in some sort of one-off for a commercial. And when someone brought up the possibility they might reunite for another go-round, the creator responded with, “Well, we can...” That was supposedly the impetus for a revival, and to me, that doesn’t sound like it has anything to do with what the audience wanted. In that spirit, during the pandemic, Jason Trost did what made sense to him – he made two more “FP” sequels.

“FP3: Escape From Bako”, shot mostly on green screens, is a jump far into the mythology from the second film. JTRO and CHAI-T have a daughter, CHAI-TRO (Libby Campbell) and she’s just turned 18. Upon getting older, she now finds that she can travel through time, bringing her face-to-face with a young JTRO and CHAI-T, circa the second film. However, this places all of them in a time travel vortex where they come face to face with a nefarious evil. It turns out, AK-47 has returned (though the actor amusingly seems to have forgotten how he once played this character) and he’s united with the villain of part one, L Dubba E. Though L Dubba E was merely an evil goon in the first film, here he’s been retconned as a robotic interstellar henchman to the Beat Massa X, a Galactus figure who wishes to keep remodeling Earth based on its hunger for The Quatro. L Dubba E is a herald to Beat Massa X, who lives somewhere deep in the cosmos, so JTRO, CHAI-T and CHAI-TRO have to combine to stop the double villain act.

Yeah, so you know how you were reading all that and you thought it sounded ridiculous? Well, I haven’t mentioned that they’ve somehow arrived in Bako, a futuristic prison world where they keep citizens who have gone mad from sobriety. The trio has to battle past hordes via a new video game that seems to have the same engine as Beat Beat Revelation, testing their aptitude for an older, irrelevant game. Fortunately, the very Scrappy Doo-coded CHAI-TRO grounds the action with Libby Campbell’s very funny performance. Campbell’s an Australian actress, I guess she hasn’t done much – when I Google her, I’m told, for some reason, that there are eighty Libby Campbell’s on LinkedIn. But the way she plays the culture shock of coping with much younger parents adds an emotional depth to this heightened adventure nonsense.

Part three furthers the attitude of the first two films, but the evolution intrigues, because it’s less about jokes and more about mythology. If you’ve made it to part three, you’re knee deep anyway, so the constantly evolving history of these films becomes the joke itself. The third film is more about wacky extras, impractical getups, and amusingly-ridiculous effects. But it also adds yet another layer of continuity to this affair, as the story revolves around the actual origins of, as they call it, the Earf. This is where we pick up in “FP 4EVZ”, the green screen conclusion to these events. If all of this sounds like a lot to you, tranquilo — the third and fourth movie are barely over an hour each.

The fourth film follows up on the threat of part three, a deadly storm approaching from space to turn the whole world sober. JTRO and CHAI-T, now equal leads in the series, have to take the fight straight to Beat Massa X and his robot duck minions. As it was revealed in part three, the earliest bipedal beings in this world were a race of robotic ducks who Beat Massa X enslaved due to their reliance on booze. Now, we will all die of sobriety. The action is largely based around video game dynamics this time around, as it’s a series of dance-based games the heroes must compete in order to save The FP from that interstellar sobriety-based storm clouds.

Though this feels like it’s wrapping up the series, it still introduces several new elements of lore that vex and confuse. It turns out, CHAI-TRO is the key, as she’s the Duckborne, a direct descendant of the ancient duck race. How she’s a direct relation and her father JTRO is not is a question I can’t answer, provided only by the scrolls translated by KCDC which are clearly knick-knacks the crew have purchased from a local gift shop. The budgets have dissolved enough that this movie feels homemade at points. But again, if you’ve made it this far, you’ll enjoy the journey into the Zero Dark to defeat the thread of, and I quote, the Wet S**t. A high tolerance for gibberish is a requirement. That being said, these movies begin with the suggestion of a three-drink minimum, so, that might be the only information you need.

For the record, these movies remind me highly of “Chuck Hank And The San Diego Twins”. I spent years in prison wondering why I hadn’t heard any updates about this awesome-sounding movie that was said to be inspired by side-scrollers and zombie movies, made by the Coatwolf collective that previously created the more straightforward bro-breakdown film “Bellflower”. I am posting the trailer for this movie below, which dates back to a decade, and is actually the only footage available of this supposedly unfinished movie. I don’t know what happened, there seem to be no clear answers online, but man – I really thought I was gonna get out of prison and watch that! If you have any information on “Chuck Hank”, please, spill!!

The current Supreme Court has generated a lot of controversy over their beliefs and methods recently, though it’s worth noting how they are reshaping and refashioning criminal justice. The latest controversy involves the case of Okello Chatrie, who was arrested and prosecuted through the use of geofence warrants. These are warrants that are activated by harvesting the information from cell phones in the area of a crime to seek out someone’s potential involvement in a local felony or midemeanor. The idea that this was an unreasonable search, and therefore a violation of the Fourth Amendment, was lost on the judges, who seem likely to reject the argument.

If you are keeping track at home, it means that, with the likely cooperation of tech companies, your information can be collected by geofence technology. Because of this, you can then become a person of interest simply because crime occurred while you were in the area. You could argue, in this case, that the technology was employed fairly to arrest Chatrie (you could argue this, and you’d be wrong, but go ahead). But this isn’t about Chatrie. It’s about how the needs of law enforcement somehow dwarf the rights to privacy of anyone in the area with a phone. This is about you and I, who may simply be existing in the vicinity of a crime, and do not need our location and proximity to wrongdoing to be held against us. This is how we succumb to a surveillance state, how law enforcement ends up monitoring us for unreasonable aims.