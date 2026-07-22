I used to be a New Yorker, which is probably why I fetishize the city so much. It was funny how I traveled in my youth, however – I once spoke to a foreigner who asked how exactly you could get lost in New York, because the streets are all numbered! Of course, most people know that’s only a small swath of Manhattan. Beyond that, venturing to the outer reaches of the boroughs can be a wild adventure. It’s especially more challenging when you’re young, and you’re an idiot. I was, and so are the protagonists of Sarah Violet-Bliss and Charles Rogers’ “Fort Tilden”.

Harper (Bridey Elliot, of the Elliot comedic legacy) and Allie (Claire McNulty) are a couple of young Brooklynites young enough to think that, someday, the city will belong to them. They’re introduced at a rooftop party mocking a twin guitar act by two young girls. The performance is wince-inducing, though these two women seem completely unaware of how rude they are being, sharing glances and texting each other. They’re totally above it – they don’t make terrible music, they don’t make any music. Harper really only needs to call her rich Daddy to send over some cash, even though it’s been a while since they took care of the rent.

Harper and Allie are awful. As a viewer, I was tested. Yes, I was a little bit like this when I lived in the Bronx in my youth. I don’t need a reminder of that. But also, I knew women like this as well. These two have only one interest, and it’s hooking up with a cute guy and his cute guy friends. When the boys propose a next-day hang-out in Fort Tilden, the girls immediately accept before actually understanding how to navigate the city, nevermind how to get to Fort Tilden (which they repeatedly refer to as “a fort” as a suggestion that it should be easy to find). For them, it should only be a short bike ride away.

The proceeding exploits are complete chaos as these two idiots pedal around Brooklyn, distracted by every shiny surface. Not only do they have to find these disinterested male partners, but they’re so desperate for attention that they also have to procure drugs for everyone. Neither has any experience in this field. So this back-breaking odyssey tests the resolve of these two spoiled white girls who are entirely unprepared to traverse Queens just to give free drugs to men who might feel them up. Whenever trouble arises, one of them clumsily writes a check that, you suspect, won’t stand up to scrutiny.

I very nearly almost turned off the movie around the halfway point. This is a smaller film in that, while it’s comedic, the laughs are smaller, more granular, based in the personalities of two conceited women who simply can’t understand they’re both on a different wavelength. Allie’s been threatening to break up the friendship by taking a job with the Peace Corps. Harper doesn’t think Allie’s going to survive this experience, but she also doesn’t want the relationship dissolved, so she makes subtle efforts to derail a possibility that nonetheless fails to excite Allie. This is a depressing codependency, and it’s hard to see Harper’s behavior as anything other than disrespectful and pathetic. It’s even worse because Harper’s probably right.

But movies like these, they offer small pleasures. “Fort Tilden” runs only a little more than ninety minutes, allowing for improv from a few minor lights of the alt-comedy scene (there’s an appearance by Dimes Square stalwart Peter Vack). But the third act leads to a massive payoff, a humiliating social ritual for these two young women who are only capable of talking about themselves, to the point where they didn’t recognize the humiliation right in front of their faces. The small setpiece that wraps up the movie’s core narrative is a masterpiece of cringe comedy, two idiots put in their place and, for a brief moment, completely unable to get out of it. There isn’t a lot going on in “Fort Tilden”, but when it lands that final blow, it makes the journey worthwhile. You’ll laugh, you might cry, and you’ll hide your face. The indignity is ruthless. Those poor girls, they never stood a chance.

One of the running jokes in “Fort Tilden” is how these two girls are no match for their surroundings. Of course, it’s not a joke in the summer when you’re not receiving any respite from the elements in prisons that aren’t equipped with air-conditioning. This particular article speaks of those sorts of circumstances in a women’s prison in Chowchilla, California. Like many institutions, there is no air condition system in place to provide relief when the weather hits ninety degrees and beyond. In that region, Adrienne’s Act is being pushed, an effort to provide for the health of inmates during periods of extreme heat where people may not have access to water or the proper medication. There are no environmental regulations protecting people in prison, no one is testing the air, no one is mandating live-saving care when the temperatures reach triple digits.

I want officials to push better ways to protect people from extreme conditions while in prison. But I think people lose sight of why immediacy is needed in this realm. Because it’s not just protecting people from harsh weather. It’s also about protecting them from themselves. People talk about inmates who were pushed to the edge during their terrible surroundings and they committed suicide – I myself came close a few times. But they assume that those who haven’t made an attempt must be mentally healthy. In fact, vicious weather has a terrible effect on a wounded, impressionable mind. In hundred-degree weather, men and women with nothing to live for will exercise, ignore hydration, and push their body to the limit. They will abuse themselves. Sometimes, you see it in smaller ways – they might sweat, refuse to change their clothes, and develop bacteria and sickness from staying wet, because who cares? There’s nothing to look forward to. We already know prison is where many people lose hope. What many don’t understand is how intense weather and unpleasant living circumstances can exacerbate that. Someone in prison in hundred degree weather with no air conditioning is an increased threat to themselves, as well as to others in their vicinity. We need to stop indulging in an inmate’s tendency to embrace self-destruction. They don’t need any other reasons to jeopardize their lives.