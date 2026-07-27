Welcome to ACTION LEGENDS WEEK! I know I write seriously about a lot of hoity-toity fancypants movies here, but the fact is I love a real meat-and-potatoes action film. And while some performers are out there doing movies for accolades and awards and respect from their peers, the action legends have mostly stayed in shape for years, honing their craft not only so they are physically formidable, but so that it looks good on film. So while Meryl Streep goes, “Oh, this time I wear a wig!”, you know full well that Jason Statham is saying, “I punched x amount of people in my last movie, how can I punch x+1, and make it more violent?” For the record, mad respect for Mr. Statham, who I won’t be featuring this week, but I remain a hardcore fan for his dedication to the genre.

I wanted to kind of go around the world to spotlight certain performers this week, which means we’re going to Chile today for Marko Zaror. Zaror hasn’t had a lot of mainstream success in America. You might remember him as the towering killer at the top of the stairs in that final “John Wick” movie. Robert Rodriguez has kept him on-hand as a lucky charm in “Machete Kills” and “Alita Battle Angel”, and he logged some villain time in one of the “Undisputed” sequels as well as last year’s Josh Hartnett plane thriller “Fight Or Flight”. Supposedly he’s in the MCU because he popped up in “The Defenders”. In 2115, he’ll be seen in his final role in “100 Years”, a science fiction short film that was shot a couple of years back and placed in a time capsule to be opened during the next century. As soon as Fandango puts tickets for that one on sale, I’m there.

But his solo work, largely in his native language, is where the buff and terrifying Zaror shines. He’s collaborated six times with director Ernesto Diaz Espinoza on a unique collection of action films. I have not seen them all, but “Fist Of The Condor” probably stands out from the pack. Those other films seem to be more conventional action vehicles with intriguing stylistic touches and more than a passing interest in philosophy. But “Fist Of The Condor” is the most straightforward combination of martial arts and meditations on violence. This one has two Zarors, twins seemingly on different sides of morality, though both in search of the same thing. Espinoza clearly sees the bald Zaror (“The Warrior”) as the more disciplined, serious-minded brother, the “good guy”. The one with shaggy hair seems more murderous and dangerous and less interested in philosophy. But the movie makes no other judgement. The narrative path seems to suggest that they are the ying and the yang. The chaos the coiffed brother (unnamed) causes seems as if it’s necessary to counterweight the cosmic balance. This is a movie that takes martial arts deadly seriously. It’s not for everyone.

Warrior seems to spend much of his days on the beach, training. There’s an ethereal vibe to the moment, as if time freezes to allow him to perfect his methods. He’s in training, because his brother is out there and must be defeated. Again, the idea is that his brother requires a punishment and Warrior will be the one to deliver it, and nothing will contradict that narrative. Later, characters mention a stolen book, an ancient book. But this is fraternal rage – that surely is enough motivation. Interestingly, we see the brother, and he knows Warrior is coming for him. He expects it, but also welcomes it, welcomes his own judgement. This could entirely be inside one man’s head, as his two halves battle amongst each other. Warrior’s relationship to the beach suggests there’s something far more elemental going on.

The story structure is broken up into chapters and flashbacks, but the chronology is in no rush. There’s very little hand-holding as we’re meant to puzzle together which brother we are watching in the past. While the Warrior dedicated himself to locating his brother – and also defeating one of his brother’s dangerous students – there is a contemplative tone with voiceover and introspection. Martial arts are treated similarly to alchemy in an Alejandro Jodorowsky film, a pathway to a higher consciousness. David Carradine would have wanted to make this in the seventies. This was filmed during COVID, likely with all the protocols in place. But it often feels like it was actually shot on an entirely different plane of existence. I mean this as a compliment – the brutish, intimidating Zaror doesn’t even look like a real person, but rather a manifestation. A manifestation of what? It depends on which scene you are watching.

When it comes time for the action, however, Zaror and Espinoza take no shortcuts. The blows are both violent and contained, choreographed with exacting precision. These are the sorts of fights that look gorgeous, aesthetically pleasing and adventurous. It feels as if Zaror (who delivers most of his lines through narration) was molded from clay specifically for these moments. These are the most furious brawls you’ll ever see, but they’re also composed, neat, exacting. The sweat is on the screen. It’s impossible to divorce Zaror with the finished product overall, as this feels like an earnest account of his own philosophies, why he’s decided to train and perfect these fighting styles, channeled through Espinoza’s vision. As far as a fight film, this is as close to perfection as you can get.

Sometimes, you get into the weeds of criminal justice, and you find that things are much more ridiculous than it seems. Decades of “Law And Order” episodes have taught the public that you are innocent until found guilty, and there is an imperfect but precise system that metes out some form of “justice” that protects the populace. This is based on law enforcement officers fulfilling a certain level of professionalism, at least ideally. It turns out, however, that if they cut corners and prioritize an arrest and conviction over actual justice, the bar remains high to undo the fruits of that particular tree.

I’m speaking of Charles Flores, currently on death row, accused of a break-in and murder in the late 90’s. The police reportedly interviewed eyewitnesses who described a perp with a completely different appearance than Flores. Amazingly, that eyewitness suggested they would have superior recollection if they were placed under hypnosis. Even more amazingly, the cops said GOOD IDEA and they hypnotized her. Is this law enforcement or a frat prank? After her hypnosis, her description matched Flores’s appearance. Apparently, it wasn’t until 2023 when Texas declared evidence procured under hypnosis to be inadmissible, which stuns me – I guess back in 2005 or 2011 or even 2019, Texas police had mentalists on-call. Somehow, Flores’ appeal was denied by the Supreme Court, which means, essentially, that they are condemning a man to death because they endorse police using parlor tricks. The standard to not murder a man apparently needs to be higher than “police shouldn’t use hypnosis.”