We’ve been hoodwinked and bamboozled by superhero movies. Generally, even moreso than their comic book inspirations, they make superpowers into easily-used abilities that enhance lives and improve the circumstances of anyone around them. People with powers – and they’re always the same power sets – are rarely seen scrounging for cash. They’re rarely hated and despised – the X-Men remain an exception, though they generally benefit from a wealthy white man with a mansion, and in the movies they’re fairly photogenic people played by attractive movie stars. There’s an expectation that, for the audience’s sake, they’re going to show off their abilities, and when they do it frequently solves most onscreen problems. Advancements in special effects have turned this into a genre of films. It is a dishonest genre.

Julia Hart’s “Fast Color” is an independent film that adds dimension to these ideas. Ruth (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is on the run. She is all-powerful, and her saving grace is that not a lot of people care. A drought has swept through the entire country, lasting many years, trapping the MIdwest in a dry Hell. People have too much to worry about. And so they are alarmed, but not distressed, when the ground begins to shake and rumble. Ruth creates tremors with her mind, and she screams and writhes as the Earth shakes. Sometimes she can control it. Sometimes.

She bumps into a man at a bar, and it’s Christopher Denham, an interesting and thoughtful character actor and filmmaker who, in this scenario, immediately inspires suspicion. Denham tries to suggest he’s just a normal fellow, but of course he’s seeking out Ruth, hoping to experiment on her. The racial optics of this cannot go unnoticed. In a small cast, Denham sticks out, a bookish, well-kept white man with a youthful, square appearance, like a 1950’s child suddenly grown up. You may have seen him in “Argo”, a movie where he was surrounded by like eight other actors who look exactly like him and who have the same amount of lines (not many). But in an apocalyptic setting, his orderly I-am-not-a-serial-killer visage stands out. Ruth is right to be untrustworthy. A guy like him, from afar, looks full of lies.

Denham’s Bill knows more than he’s letting on. So when Ruth flees, she has a sense it’s likely she’s given away a bit of information to him. She’s off to find her daughter, whom she abandoned years ago. With an uncontrolled ability to create chasms, it’s inevitable you’ll create one between yourself and your loved ones. The preteen Lila lives with Bo (Lorraine Toussaint), Ruth’s mother, and the dynamic is curious. Whereas Ruth’s powers are violent and immediate, Lila and Bo share the same abilities. As Ruth looks on, Lila is able to lift and scatter shards of glass with her mind, manipulating and refracting them on a massive scale. It’s recognizably telekinesis, for the nerds in the audience. But there is something peaceful, almost melodic about this. Bo and Lila have found that grace and harmony, which eludes the existentially-lost Ruth. There’s an obvious, but no less affecting metaphor, in how some people burn the bonds that tie us together, and some do not. Like Ruth, we have a tendency to blame ourselves. But as we mature, we understand that blame is not a part of the equation. And so Ruth continues to act out at Bo, but at her advanced age, Bo understands.

The exceptional David Strathairn is onboard as a local sheriff in this dusty town, a man who has seen a lot, but is still somewhat cowed by what is happening. Seeing Strathairn, one of the more cerebral actors of his generation, in a genre film like this is an uncommon treat. Sure, he played an alien in “Brother From Another Planet” all those years back, but since then he’s carved out a reputation as a handsome, dutiful, serious onscreen persona. He brings a lot of credibility to the movie as a man who is too smart to let on that he knows the stakes, but he doesn’t fully understand the threat. Few actors are as exciting when all they’re doing is thinking.

“Fast Color” reminded me of another film while I was down, Jeff Nichols’ “Midnight Special”. That was a tale of a superpowered boy being taken cross country to escape the clutches of a government spook (we can still say “government spook”, right?). I should watch that again – despite a great cast, I was as unenthused as I was during most Jeff Nichols films. That movie never seems like it has a compelling center. But in “Fast Color”, the forever-underestimated Raw is captivating. She’s the rare type of leading actress who comfortably wears her wounds on her face. In spite of the fact she is the most “powerful” character in the narrative, she seems to eternally be holding herself responsible for the chaos left in her wake. Yes, she causes earthquakes, but that doesn’t make her the walking disaster she thinks she is. Much of the movie is spent watching her shift towards and away her family bonds. It’s not hard to relate. Despite these abilities, Ruth understands how, for some people, they are constantly learning and relearning how to love yourself, and love those around you. Raw gives the kind of performance that makes this idea familiar, but also a distinct reflection of how she is the sum of her past, both the affection and the tragedy.

When you are serving your sentence in prison, you are ready to be exploited. You have minimal means for survival, you are vulnerable, and physically, there’s nowhere to go. For higher profile cases, it means that you have to sit in silence while others dictate your story. Crime and gender are easy bedfellows, so when you are a man, there may not be a ton of concern. I was there when we sat around a gloating Paul Manafort and watched the Stacy Keach-narrated episode of “American Greed” dedicated to him. I still remember another inmate who loudly and foolishly gloated when they found out their story made it to the cover of USA Today, despite the heinous nature of his crimes.

Unfortunately, it is much harder for women. Many of them see their stories reflected in sloppy, sensationalist True Crime narratives on television – for every flashy crime story on primetime television, there are hundreds of episodes of pedestrian docu-crime shows portraying criminals and their circumstances. And unfortunately, this leads to undue and improper scrutiny. For one, the predatory guards take notice, and for bigger cases they will pressure and extort these inmates, since the c.o.’s keys essentially control an inmate’s entire life. What I haven’t thought about are the letters and missives sent to these women from inmates, detailed here. Women on these shows have to deal with mail, some of it explicit, making demands and passive-aggressively suggesting relationships. Institutions block mail all the time for obscure and inconsistent reasons – I wasn’t allowed to accept a book by David Byrne because allegedly it contained nudity. But these women are frequently being sent mail from strangers who saw their case on television and wish to make a connection. To officials, this is hardly a problem. You’re already serving a prison sentence – what’s a little more torture and degredation?