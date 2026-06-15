Welcome to DAD WEEK at From The Yard To The Arthouse, a week of five films that observe and dissect fathers. I did this last year, but this is the first time I’m doing it without a father. My dad passed away last fall at an accelerated age, so it wasn’t a terrible surprise, but it’s not something for which you’re prepared. My grandfather passed before I was born, so this Father’s Day is fairly quiet for me. I can only acknowledge friends of mine that might be fathers, as I have yet to have children moving into my fifth decade. I suppose that ship has sailed.

But when you get to a certain age, you do understand what both fathers and sons have to endure, how it can be complex for each of them. Which brings us to Viggo Mortensen’s “Falling”, the directorial debut of the well-regarded renaissance man who became a household name as Aragorn of “The Lord Of The Rings”. It’s interesting to see when actors direct, because they’re often picking from the skills of directors with whom they’ve worked. But the choosy Mortensen has an infamously sparse resume, and as such, he hasn’t necessarily logged a lot of screentime for that many filmmakers. There’s maybe an alternate history where he pops up in every film from Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese, but in this timeline, he can take years off, and then only accept calls from David Cronenberg.

At the start of “Falling”, John (Mortensen) is wrestling with his father Willis, just to get him to behave on a plane. Willis, an elderly man, fights him at every turn, because he’s certain he doesn’t need the help, even though he does not know where he is or what is going on, and he even mentions his dead wife. Every minute is a new negotiation, because Willis simply won’t accept the fact that his son is the one who needs to order him around. This is a serious adult drama, so there’s a small delight to see the great Lance Henriksen in this role, one of the great character actors of his generation. Henriksen rarely gets to play in this prestige sandbox. More often than not, he’s revered for having fought a Terminator (“The Terminator”), a Yautja (“Predator 2”) and a Xenomorph (“Aliens”). Check the resume, homie.

But this isn’t one of his looser genre parts. No, Henriksen is a mean old bastard here. He’s succumbing to dementia, and like many men his age, he refuses to acknowledge it. My father was like this in his final days too – for many, at this stage, you become petty, sarcastic, you complain. You become a ten year old again, specifically one who talks back to authority. My father, in his diminished state, couldn’t stop himself from firing insults at everyone around him, many of whom he didn’t recognize as friend or family. Willis is the same, and he seems irate that he’s been pulled from his farmhouse for whatever nonsense his son has in store.

When we coped with my father, we all knew we had a certain point where we’d have to step away from the constant insults just to catch our breath. But that was my family. John is stuck with Willis, who he hopes to relocate somewhere near him so that Willis receives proper care and doesn’t die alone on the farm. John brings Willis home and exhibits great, loving patience with this ornery old coot without a likable bone in his body. Willis is a war vet, and it’s clear the scars remain on his psyche, undiagnosed on purpose. John is also gay, living with a husband (Terry Chen) and a young daughter, and Willis cannot stop himself from mocking their homosexuality and mixed-race coupling. It’s a tiny victory that, once the one-liners serve their purpose, Willis settles down and merely asks ignorant, probing questions, suggesting that he is interested in his son’s personal life, even though he’s too intolerant to understand it.

Much of this leisurely-paced film is about John finding different ways to cope with his argumentative houseguest. John’s sister (Laura Linney) stops by, and commits the cardinal sin of bringing her millennial teen children (or whatever generation teens are today, I don’t know). Willis attempts to spar with them, but struggles to summon enough bile because of just how far removed their situation is to his own. As we learn more about Willis, we understand the fear built into his angered reactions to his surroundings. Summoning the past, which he does by assuming it’s actually decades earlier than it is, becomes a psychological retreat. The movie strikes a slight false note by showing John be constantly surprised by Willis’ defensiveness and pugilism – he should absolutely be used to it by now. But otherwise, as a director, Mortensen places emphasis on the actors, allowing them to delve deep into every interaction. Interestingly, as the lead, Mortensen makes John a passive, tired personality. He puts up a front, but often his silence to Willis’ verbal abuse (which doesn’t seem entirely new, only exacerbated by circumstance) reveals his own scars.

There are shorter flashback sequences where we learn what kind of person Willis was in his youth. Oddly enough, these moments, to me, recalled Ron Shelton’s “Cobb”, the biopic of ballplayer Ty Cobb. Shelton goes a long way towards establishing Cobb’s inhumanity (Tommy Lee Jones’ reptilian performance helps). But when the movie shifts to sepia-toned memories of Cobb’s youth, it only serves to contextualize Cobb’s cruelty and selfishness – some found this distancing, whereas I found that this deepened the nature of who Cobb was. Here, it’s the same – the flashbacks do not soften Willis, but instead explain that his ugliness is a reaction to repressed emotions and anger that he packed deep inside himself before going to war.

There’s a late scene where John takes Willis to a doctor (which of course Willis tries to resist). Amusingly, the doctor is played, in a small cameo, by regular Mortensen collaborator David Cronenberg. Metatextually, it’s a sweet moment, as he and John share a brief look to reflect on Willis’ noted difficulty. It’s also something of a sick joke, a surprise in a movie that is otherwise unsentimental and unsparing in its treatment of an ugly condition. If you had to cast a famous director to be a doctor, Cronenberg is probably the worst choice you could make, due to his proclivity for body-warping and scatology. But perhaps that’s just the baggage of the viewer. The scene is inessential, only to serve as a reminder that Willis is a man with severe health issues. It does make a certain sense that this man would need David Cronenberg to remind him that his father is, in the end, just another sack of rotting flesh, bone and gunk. Just like the rest of us.

A fascinating discovery for many people is that many prisons engage with a company who is responsible for both commissary food purchased by inmates as well as the daily meals from the cafeteria. A lawsuit is alleging what I think most inmates know and many on the outside can assume: Aramark is purposely responsible for inedible and often rotten food in prison cafeterias, which serves the dual purpose of saving money and forcing hungry inmates to skip the meals in favor of commissary shopping, buying products at a markup of 120%-140% of the average store price. Fairly obvious market manipulation, possibly hard to prove considering how low the standards are for prison food and how diligent prison meal programmers are about the proper daily portions of protein and nutrients. Here is the National Menu for federal prisons, if you’re interested.

Commissary is a basic fact of life for anyone in prison, and it’s extremely uncommon for someone to lack the funds to shop (if they have no one placing money on their books, they are running a side hustle in prison). Breakfast is at 6 AM on weekdays, and arguably far too early to matter. Lunch is around 11:30, and dinner can be around 4:45 to 5:30. It’s very easy to miss any of these mealtimes, and given that there’s a national menu prescribing some of the same dishes, there might be one you’d prefer to skip (particularly if you have any dietary restrictions, which prisons will accommodate with the most meager effort). Commissary is necessary if you’re going to skip a meal here or there, but also if you aren’t, and you simply have to survive on paying bodega-level pricing. It’s an exceptionally easy system to rig, particularly after supply regulations have changed in the wake of COVID. Perhaps it’s worth asking congressmen Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), both of whom allegedly own stock in Aramark. Just a suggestion.