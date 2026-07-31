The Academy Award-nominated Best Original Song from “Everything Everywhere All At Once” from David Byrne and the magical Mitski is called “This Is A Life”. It’s a lovely song, very Byrne-esque, though it’s the deceptively-simple title that sticks with me. It’s meant to symbolize the journey we go on with Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn throughout the film. Though hearing the song and its accompanying title makes me remember how Michelle Yeoh has been kicking ass my entire life, a worthy action legend for decades.

I dislike the Oscar voting because they predictably fall for narrative, and the overwhelming narrative was that eventual Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh was “due” for the Academy Award. I would have loved to have asked the voters, “Due for what?” just so I could hear their answers. Were they fans of Johnny To’s “The Heroic Trio”, where Yeoh teams with Anita Mui and Maggie Cheung? Were they honoring her for being the most badass Bond girl in “Tomorrow Never Dies”? Were they devotees of Luc Besson’s problematic “The Lady”, where Yeoh maintained a lovely dignity in playing Aung San Suu Kyi? Or perhaps they had thought of Yeoh as the world’s swaggiest superheroine in “Silver Hawk”? Frankly, I don’t know if Yeoh gave the “best” performance that year, though I figured it was a make-up Oscar for her matching Jackie Chan stunt-by-stunt in “Supercop” while also simultaneously looking like maybe the most beautiful woman on Earth.

True to its title, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is a big, silly spectacle that offers everything I might appreciate in a movie. The backlash against the movie? I think there have been a lot of salient critiques, and yet I think they linger on the fringes of the film’s accomplishments, they are backgrounded by what happens here. Because this is that rare film that not only creates a fully-fleshed out interesting character in Evelyn, but also makes you consider what it is to have conquered the profession quite like Michelle Yeoh, as the prettiest, classiest, most compelling and, yeah, toughest person in the room, man or woman. This is a life. A really really awesome life.

As Evelyn, she is introduced juggling bills to keep her family business, the laundromat, afloat. Already, the directing team of The Daniels are putting their stamp on the film, not necessarily with the cartoonishness of their vision, but the consistency. She flinches as her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) hands her extra receipts that belong on the massive stack she’s already placed in front of her. Dense also is the laundromat set-up, the washing machines seemingly massive in each shot, forced perspective making it seem as if characters are crowded into corners by these devices, the washers lurking over them like gargoyles.

Later, Evelyn reports to the IRS, where her agent Deirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis) berates her for being late with payments and not having the proper documents. Again, the Daniels exaggerate the depth of field to distort just how big these offices are, to make it seem as if the rows of desks continue on forever. Deirdre herself doesn’t even seem like a regular desk jockey, but rather a Terry Gilliam-esque bureaucrat there to tell Evelyn that her whole life is a failure. Of course it’s big and obvious. That’s the intent. And like that, suddenly the legendary Michelle Yeoh has been made small. Not as small as Weymond, of course, who has become his wife’s accessory, a colorless addendum to a mundane existence.

I recognize the limitations of “nerd” culture, of movies that trade in nostalgic cinephilia in order to score sentimental points. It happens in the bulk of popular films today, since so many of them are derived from IP that dates back several decades. But these are weapons that can be wielded in a smarter way than just having someone in a “Transformers” movie say, “One shall stand, one shall fall.” Here, it’s in that casting. There is Yeoh, one of the most extraordinary people in film history, as a figure that is decidedly ordinary. There is Quan, not only a canonical part of the rich “Indiana Jones” mythology, but an action choreographer who has shaped the feel of several contemporary blockbuster films. And as Evelyn’s disapproving father is James Hong, a legendary and prolific character actor of over six hundred movies and shows. As a frequent villain and bit part, he was meant to be largely invisible, a piece of the parchment of some of the silliest mainstream Hollywood movies ever made. Appropriately, he lingers in Evelyn’s thoughts as someone who defiantly made her feel invisible.

It’s Waymond who snaps to action, revealing to Evelyn that he is from another universe, one within a mass multiverse that refracts and reframes our existence across many timelines. His Evelyn has died, and now he, owner of martial arts skills and a proactive, productive mentality, must recruit her to protect all of existence from the mysterious Jobu Tupaki, an interdimensional warlord who is equipped with a massive Everything Bagel that can consume and destroy Evelyn’s world. Sometimes it’s a metaphor, and sometimes it’s a big dumb gag. I have no problem with this. Evelyn thus has to reach the potential of another version of herself, and in doing so, learn about how she compares to each Evelyn. Not well, it turns out. The laundromat simply isn’t as exciting an existence as other Evelyns have managed. This causes Evelyn to look back on her relationship with daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), Joy, who is in a lesbian relationship, is unknowable to Evelyn, and thus it feels like one of her great failures. As it turns out, the fate of the multiverse hangs on her understanding these feelings.

There are considerable highlights to this journey across the multiverse. It’s a pleasure to be able to enjoy this film today, after countless movies have since piggybacked on the central notion of varied universes containing infinite possibilities. Disappointingly, it seems like movies have agreed that the multiverse means that that one white guy might have different hairstyles sometimes. This movie was produced by the Russo Brothers, who are making their big multiversal contribution with this winter’s “Avengers: Doomsday”. Expect some of your favorite actors to constantly recur in pants that are different levels of comfort. That one guy might not even carry a shield anymore.

But here, Evelyn’s spirit traverses worlds where she is a rock, where she is a movie star, where we have hot dogs for fingers. There is a world that quite beautifully visually quotes the language of Wong Kar-Wai – instead of being a superficial hat tip, this feels like an acknowledgement that the filmmaker’s work is peerless, and needs to be repurposed more often. Use slow motion, subtract frames, and let the eroticism take hold. Or, you know, keep shooting courtship in the same boring ways to keep perpetuating the idea that we don’t need romance on the big screen any more because it’s safe in the streaming ghetto. Don’t listen to me, how could I possibly know what I’m talking about.

And, of course, there are martial arts. Yeoh is given a chance to flex her muscles once again, not only providing a number of standout physical moments but embracing the film’s nonsense edicts to constantly make the counterintuitive creative choice. This results in sequences like the Mandela Effect-like gag of Evelyn mispronouncing a classic Pixar film as “Raccacoonie”, only to land in a world where a hibachi chef is guided by the singing raccoon hiding inside his hat. So do you get a multi-terrain fight with a chef controlled by a furry puppet with the actual voice of Randy Newman? I have a better question: don’t we go to the movies to see a visualization of this sort of concept? “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is a reminder of those possibilities. The idea that our characters, like ourselves, contain multitudes. The ability to express joy, to feel helpless, to despair, to love, to destroy. To have hot dog fingers. It’s a testament to who we are, and who we choose to be. None of us are Michelle Yeoh, we can never be that great. Fortunately, the possibilities are endless.

Today, I want to talk about drugs. Why do they exist? You’d think it’s to find a higher consciousness, to take the edge off, even perhaps to remove pain. But to authorities, more and more, it sounds like a pretense to simply collect more arrests. When I was in prison, most inmates had a drug charge, drugs were represented at a much higher ratio than sex crimes and white collar fraud. The government will rename agencies and re-dedicate resources towards chasing drugs. It seems like there’s nothing they love more than finding someone with a kilo, or even just an eightball. They’ll even go as far as to chase a pregnant woman who just so happens to have drugs in her system. Over a six year period, among only twenty-one states, it’s been revealed that 70,000 expectant mothers have faced criminal consequences after a nonconsensual drug test revealed illicit substances in the bloodstream. That number, statistically, is believed to be a heavily conservative estimate.

When a woman is pregnant, we need to honor her wishes for her health, full stop. There’s no qualifier needed, I won’t say that’s what I believe. No. That’s what we should do. That’s what we’re supposed to do. But because pregnant women continue to receive nonconsensual drug tests, the results are often shared with law enforcement. What this leads to is a further jeopardizing of the health of the mother and the child. This is a ludicrous loophole that demeans the agency of the mother and challenges the hopes that the child be given a proper birth. It is a violation, in a nation where powerful white men think nothing of violating pregnant women to preserve whatever twisted Christian notion they have of females as simple vessels for a child. And it feeds into a mass incarceration complex where we criminalize women for what we found during an ostensibly-legal rupture of trust. It’s an inconsistent application of existing laws, and it seems to only benefit those tallying up arrests and taking pregnant women into custody. As a society, we need to stop behaving like more arrests, specifically of pregnant women, will improve our communities.

Next week, join me for TRUE-ISH STORIES!