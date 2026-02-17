One of my favorite challenges in movies about music is when you have to craft funny songs that are alternatively silly and plausible-sounding. It’s what makes “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” one of the funniest comedies of the last twenty years. You can laugh at the foibles of Dewey Cox, but when he picks up a guitar, in the 60’s or 80’s or the contemporary era, you can’t help but think, damn, that’s kinda good. When I heard Will Ferrell, a veteran of silly songcraft, was developing a movie about Eurovision, I knew it would be a golden opportunity for more than a few tunes that sound goofy but also, in their way, kind of rock.

I had a bit of awareness of Eurovision, but like most Americans, it’s not something I followed heavily. I understood the program was known for it’s outlandish and over-the-top performances of music of every genre and every sensibility. In other words, a whole lotta crap. A broad comedy set in this world should be a slam dunk. But times have changed, and we’re in an era of overprotective capitalism. If you want to make a movie about a specific topic, one backed by a powerful person or corporation, it’s going to require their approval. And, as such, you’re going to have to make a movie that serves as an advertisement first, and a source of entertainment second. In other words, cynically, you’d have to understand “Eurovision Song Contest” as a commercial. I’ve always liked Will Ferrell as a person and as a performer, but the man clearly is not above doing a few commercials. Expectations: firmly in check.

Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are Lars and Sigrit of Fire Saga, two dimwits from Husavik, a small town in Iceland who dream of one day bringing their talents to the Eurovision stage. Lars is a typically blustery buffoon with delusions of grandeur – in other words, right in Ferrell’s wheelhouse. Sigrit, meanwhile, carries a torch for her platonic bankmate, an affection that is returned in casual “comic” cruelty and avoidance, because this is another movie that’s telling us no one wants to make out with Rachel McAdams – “Send Help”, still in theaters! The two of them enter one audition and crash out spectacularly during a performance of “Double Trouble”, admittedly an earworm even if Ferrell obviously can’t hit those high notes (McAdams, as the character that can sing, is clearly lip-synching). But a freak accident eliminates every contestant except them, meaning that they are called to participate in Eurovision representing Iceland.

The predictable plotting matches each of them with a competitor. The expectation is that the other performers will be a bunch of Will Ferrell day players doing silly accents. But Lars finds himself getting seduced by the exotic Mita, a Greek performer played by Melissanthi Mahut. She gets to vamp and growl and perform the stupid orgy come-on “Come And Play (Masquerade)”, a song that is basically a stereotypical forget-all-your-problems-and-have-completely-irresponsible-sex anthem. Sigrit ends up trying to fend off the advances of Russian entrant Lemtov, who isn’t aware how homoerotic his shirtless stage show actually is. Lemtov is played with vamping ridiculousness by Dan Stevens, and it’s only one joke, but Stevens – far too overqualified for this nonsense – knows how to deliver it. As talented as Stevens is, that’s not his voice bellowing the ridiculous “Lion Of Love”, a song seemingly written to allow for excessive on-stage self-groping.

Years ago, I downloaded many of these songs from the prison MP3 system, so I knew the words more or less by the time I got to see this movie years later. Some of them only work as half-songs, barely fulfilling the verse-chorus-verse structure. Many of them only offer one gag, if any at all. “Husavik”, the stirring ballad that Sigrit wishes to perform but Lars keeps pooh-poohing, ended up being nominated for an Oscar nomination, and perhaps that’s because it’s a straight-faced mimicry of the type of earnest ballad the Oscars would blindly support. Like the locals back home in “Eurovision”, I am partial to the sixties-flavored sing-a-long “Jaja Ding Dong”. Demi Lovato has a funny cameo as an artist named Katianna who sings a song called “In The Mirror” which is a parody of the type of pop song where someone with the world’s best life nonetheless feels empty inside. At least I think it’s a parody.

The songs are really the only unique element of this movie, as the storytelling (courtesy of director David Dobkin of “Wedding Crashers”) is linear and basic and you know exactly what will pay off and in which way. When Pierce Brosnan shows up early as Lars’ disapproving father, you can guess that as he sits offscreen, the movie has him poised to be a third act weapon of sorts. And somehow, no one could manage a Björk cameo? Maybe Eurovision fans will get more out of it, and there may be a few in-jokes I might have missed (possibly courtesy of the rapping Swedish boy band). But if you’re looking for jokey pop songs, then yes, “Eurovision” checks the boxes you need it to check.

I wanted to follow-up on the understaffing reference I made yesterday. The inevitability of understaffing is that, with limited staff, the prison has to be placed on lockdown. Here’s what most people don’t know – for most larger institutions, the average day of an inmate is split into three. The first chunk of time, starting from breakfast (usually around 6) goes on until lunch, around noon. After that, the compound will open again around 12:30 PM. That will usually last about three hours, after which there will be an institution-wide count leading into dinner. The third block of time takes you somewhere between 5-8 PM, and then you’re locked in for the night. All institutional decisions are built around these three periods, particularly guard shifts. These are the times when you are not locked down.

There was a recent investigation by the Connecticut Department of Corrections, and it seems as if 387 periods of lockdown occurred in 2025 in the state, well over one per day. Some of these lockdowns wiped out only one third of the overall schedule for inmates, but for others it could have lasted the entire day. A lockdown takes precedence, which means it cancels classes and rehabilitative programming, not to mention medical appointments. There is no movement on the compound. Many of these lockdowns occurred because of emergencies, but the majority were due to understaffing. What’s troubling is that, upon receiving that news, the DoC has already claimed it’s not a priority to provide staffing, never mind the need for these men to pursue actual programming (to say nothing of recreation). It’s just not a problem for these people. The report listed above, unfortunately, states the obvious –this is a business, today and tomorrow, and one in no rush to provide the “corrections” that they boast about.