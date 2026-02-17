From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Ellen from Endwell
8h

There's no way a movie could capture the hilarity of watching the real Eurovision with Graham Norton as the UK on-air emcee.

Agree that this wasn't as funny as it should have been, but I'll watch anything with the usually pitch-perfect Dan Stevens in it.

Chris K
17m

I absolutely love this movie. It has no business being as good as it is. I'll watch it every once in a while, although I do tend to skip large chunks. But it's funny, with some surprisingly emotional beats, and the Fire Saga songs are really good! I'm not fond of the other contestants' songs but I do like the Songalong (so sue me).

They claim that Rachel McAdams' voice is blended with the actual singer, Swedish singer Molly Sanden, but if that's true it's got to be a 95/5 split. Sanden's voice is amazing. And it's ridiculous that they used another voice instead of allowing Dan Stevens to sing.

